Collider
From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time
We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.
Collider
‘Babylon’ Ending Explained: How Does This Tale of Classic Hollywood End?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Babylon. It is no secret that Damien Chazelle is an admirer of old Hollywood and the concept of "the fools who dream." After showcasing the glossed-up version of the film industry in La La Land, the director decides to take a step back and analyze the tumultuous transition from the silent era to the talkies. In Babylon, Nellie La Roy (played by Margot Robbie) and Manny Torres (Diego Calva) meet at a wild Hollywood party with a common goal: "be part of something bigger." Both aspire to eventually join the film scene and play a small role in the larger-than-life cinematic experience. After dancing it off and meeting silent film star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), they get their golden ticket to join showbiz. La Roy is given the opportunity to shoot a scene for an upcoming black and white feature, while Torres becomes Conrad's assistant on set.
Collider
Dan Harmon Reveals What Not to Expect in 'Community' Movie
"Six seasons and a movie" never sounded so cool (cool, cool, cool) as it did in September when the long-awaited Community movie was officially confirmed. For several years after the show's finale, the "six seasons" adage, originated by Danny Pudi's Abed, was something fans of the series held to tightly, holding out hope for a movie that wasn't ever quite confirmed as a real thing -- until recently.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Shows a Tender Moment Between Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv
It's just mere weeks until HBO’s The Last of Us premieres in mid-January. The series based on the award-winning horror video game franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December leading up to the adaptation’s highly anticipated debut. Now the latest image gives us another look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Anna Torv’s Tess.
Collider
'The Rehearsal' and 9 of the Best HBO Original Releases of 2022, According to IMDb
2022 was a good year for HBO. The production company delivered strong new seasons of some of its most beloved shows, including Euphoria, The White Lotus, Barry, and The Righteous Gemstones. On the non-fiction front, Real Time with Bill Maher remained as irreverent and topical as ever. However, where HBO...
Collider
Why 'Gilmore Girls' Is My Go-To Holiday Watch
The holiday season can have a lot of positive and negative associations for people, but for me there's always one constant – Gilmore Girls. While some are captivated by the magical aspect of romance around the holidays, and others wait for their Christmas miracle, for this writer, the holiday season is primarily about family. Family in and of itself can be a tricky subject, especially as dynamics are complicated with the holiday season and stress and pressure that come along with it. This is why I find myself drawn to watch the ever-popular WB hit Gilmore Girls every holiday season (and not just the holiday episodes either). The message and comfort the series provides withstands whatever may be the current situation with my own family and leaves the promise of hope, healing, and growth (of some kind) moving forward.
Collider
Where Are All Those Scrubbed HBO Max Shows Going?
While the streaming service HBO Max has certainly been having a rocky few years, its new ownership under the merged Warner Brothers-Discovery company has brought forward drastic changes to the programming library. In an attempt to cut costs on projects deemed unsuitable for the brand, the new CEO David Zaslav has led HBO Max to cancel many upcoming shows and films that were close to, or even in the middle of production. The two most notable examples were the DC television film Batgirl and the animated sequel Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, two completed movies that had their releases entirely canceled.
Collider
Rian Johnson Promises Audio Commentary for 'Glass Onion'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
Collider
10 Best 'Christmas Vacation' Characters, Ranked Naughty To Nice
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation became a classic Christmas comedy among the likes of A Christmas Story and Scrooged when it hit theaters in 1989 as the third installment of the Vacation film series. Starring Chevy Chase as the festive family man you just can't help to root for, the movie follows Clark Griswold as he attempts to have a big family Christmas despite his relatives, in-laws, and even his kids acting Grinch-like.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' To Cross $200 Million Domestically in Pre-Christmas Box Office
A deep freeze is hitting the box office right now, but that still won't stop James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water from continuing to make gains and break barriers. Despite a bomb cyclone hitting the Midwest that has temperatures down to dangerously low levels as well as the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sequel is expected to break $200 million domestically by the end of the day in just its eighth day out in theaters. As of Thursday evening, the film sat at $197.5 million.
Collider
The 'Adult Swim Yule Log' Is the Perfect Holiday Horror Surprise for the Whole Family
Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for the Adult Swim Yule Log. It doesn’t matter where you live, there are a few things that universally represent Christmas, such as snow falling on the ground, a decorated tree in the living room, and a burning fireplace spreading warmth to the entire family. Unfortunately, most of us are too broke to own a fireplace, so we must settle for online videos of wood catching fire. That’s where the Yule Log tradition comes from, with dozens of videos of fireplaces flooding social media during the Holidays.
Collider
How to Watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'
'Tis the season to celebrate the holidays. One of the great traditions for those that celebrate Christmas is gathering the entire family and enjoying some of the many classic animated adventures revolving around this celebratory time of year. The list of animated Christmas classics is long and filled with many beloved stories. However, there is one that has particularly stood the test of time and plays on countless TVs around the world this time of year: the seminal story from Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Collider
10 Best Live Musical Adaptations on Network TV
The magic of live theatre is irresistible. So many of some of the most iconic songs, stories, and characters come from the well-known musicals that helped shape the entertainment industry into what it is today. Luckily, over the past few years, some of the largest television networks, like ABC and NBC, have been putting together yearly live musicals featuring the most prominent stars broadcast on television for all to see.
Collider
Best 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches of 2022
Saturday Night Live had quite an unpredictable year! The legendary sketch show has been working through one of its biggest cast shake-ups of recent history, as Season 47 was the final season for cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Season 48 also featured the emotional mid-season departure of veteran cast member Cecily Strong, as well as welcomed featured players Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Devon Walker. A number of exciting first-time hosts took the stage, including former cast member Will Forte, stand-up Jerrod Carmichael, rapper Jack Harlow, and Catwoman herself, Zoë Kravitz.
Collider
How Similar Is 'Women Talking' to the Novel It's Based on?
Editor's Note: The following contains Women Talking spoilers and references to sexual assault.Sarah Polley’s latest feature film Women Talking is one of the best films of 2022, and has been earmarked for award season recognition since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in September. As its trailer implies, Women Talking is a bleak but hopeful story. While the Academy Awards have not done a great job at recognizing female filmmakers, hopefully Polley will finally receive the Best Director nomination that has long eluded her. Polley’s films are stark mirrors to our reality; Away From Her shows the difficulty of Alzheimer’s disease in intimate detail, Take This Waltz is a modernization of romantic comedy cliches, and Stories Like Us was a personal story from her own life. Women Talking has a timeless quality to it, but it's loosely inspired by a horrifying true story.
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Highest-Grossing Movies, Ranked By Box Office Earnings
Steven Spielberg is arguably the most iconic director of all time. His films have entertained audiences since 1975, and his newest movie, The Fabelmans, has been brilliantly reviewed and is expected to fare very well when awards season rolls around. Spielberg's films don't just succeed critically, however, but commercially too....
Collider
First 'Outlander' Season 7 Trailer Confirms a Summer Return for the Frasers
We got some incredible gifts for Christmas this year, as Starz unveiled the first trailer, poster, and release window for Season 7 of Outlander. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander books series, the TV show follows the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a World War 2 nurse who’s mysteriously transported in time and starts a new life in 1743 Scotland.
Collider
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
Collider
Pennywise Showdown: Skarsgård vs. Curry - Which 'IT' Is Better?
The name "Pennywise" is enough to stir horror in the stoutest of people, and thanks to the depiction of the character by two exceptional actors, that horror has now spread across generations. Tim Curry scarred thousands of people with his portrayal of Stephen King’s Pennywise in the 1990 IT TV miniseries. Bill Skarsgård scarred thousands more with his Pennywise in the 2017 IT movie and its 2019 sequel. Two actors that brought different things to the character. Different, evil things that made each depiction unique and iconic. But there can only be one definitive portrayal, so who will it be - Curry, or Skarsgård? Let the Beatdown of the King Clown begin!
