Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Parts of Grand Prairie experiencing natural gas shortage

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie says some parts of the city are dealing with a natural gas shortage. The city's Grand Peninsula and Westchester areas are experiencing very low natural gas pressure, according to a news release from the city. Grand Prairie said Atmos had assured the city that...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside. According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters. The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas

DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage

Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

City of Dallas Updating Residents on Impact of Arctic Blast

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – As the arctic blast continues to blanket the region, the City of Dallas updated residents on the storm’s impact on Friday. Officials admitted the below freezing temperatures and high winds are taking a toll on the Metroplex, but said the situation is nothing like last year’s deadly Winter Storm Uri.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 23 morning forecast

Subzero wind chills are sticking around North Texas on Friday morning. FOX 4's Kylie Capps looks at how long it will take for temperatures to finally rise above freezing.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Tex Factor: Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

LUBBOCK, Texas - If you can say, "Howdy," you can work at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. That sounds easy enough if you’re a neuro-typical employee, but for someone who has Autism or Down Syndrome, it can be the difference between independence and a life of dependency. Owner Tom Landis...
LUBBOCK, TX
KENS 5

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DALLAS, TX

