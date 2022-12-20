Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4news.com
Areas of North Texas having issues with natural gas due to arctic blast
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Most Texans have their eyes on the power grid as the states continues to deal with the arctic blast, but there have been spotty issues across the state with natural gas. A neighborhood in Grand Prairie went without adequate supply to heat their homes for most...
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
fox4news.com
Parts of Grand Prairie experiencing natural gas shortage
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie says some parts of the city are dealing with a natural gas shortage. The city's Grand Peninsula and Westchester areas are experiencing very low natural gas pressure, according to a news release from the city. Grand Prairie said Atmos had assured the city that...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside. According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters. The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and...
fox4news.com
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
wbap.com
Oncor: Local Issues Caused Hundreds of Power Outages Amid Plunging Temps [LISTEN]
In addition local first responder were kept busy amid the frigid temperatures. Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Even though Oncor has responded hundreds of power outages since Thursday amid the recent Arctic cold snap, the power utility says that none of the power issues are related to the Texas grid.
Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas
DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Atmos Energy Urging Residents to Conserve Gas Usage
Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during the extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. NBC 5 viewers in the Arlington, Benbrook, Frisco, Grand Prairie and south Fort Worth areas reported...
Live updates: How the arctic front in North Texas is affecting traffic, travel, power & more
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
fox4news.com
Tarrant Area Food Bank cancels Weatherford food distribution due to freezing weather
WEATHERFORD, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank canceled its Mega Mobile Distribution in Weatherford scheduled for Thursday night due to the arctic blast that is sending temperatures below freezing. The giveaway was scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weatherford High School. The Tarrant Area Food Bank West's...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
wbap.com
City of Dallas Updating Residents on Impact of Arctic Blast
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – As the arctic blast continues to blanket the region, the City of Dallas updated residents on the storm’s impact on Friday. Officials admitted the below freezing temperatures and high winds are taking a toll on the Metroplex, but said the situation is nothing like last year’s deadly Winter Storm Uri.
Parts of Grand Prairie dealing with low natural gas pressure amid freezing temperatures
As people work to stay warm during this extended period of freezing temperatures, one area of Grand Prairie is dealing with low natural gas pressure.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 23 morning forecast
Subzero wind chills are sticking around North Texas on Friday morning. FOX 4's Kylie Capps looks at how long it will take for temperatures to finally rise above freezing.
fox4news.com
Tex Factor: Howdy Homemade Ice Cream
LUBBOCK, Texas - If you can say, "Howdy," you can work at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream. That sounds easy enough if you’re a neuro-typical employee, but for someone who has Autism or Down Syndrome, it can be the difference between independence and a life of dependency. Owner Tom Landis...
KENS 5
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
More than 1,900 without power as Arctic air moves through East Texas
UPDATE – SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Texas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air […]
Atmos Energy asking customers to lower thermostats, conserve electricity as arctic temps continue
DALLAS — Atmos Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas to help maintain service Friday, as the extreme cold blankets the region. This week’s arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021, and by this morning temperatures were in the single digits across DFW. Atmos...
