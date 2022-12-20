Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' To Cross $200 Million Domestically in Pre-Christmas Box Office
A deep freeze is hitting the box office right now, but that still won't stop James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water from continuing to make gains and break barriers. Despite a bomb cyclone hitting the Midwest that has temperatures down to dangerously low levels as well as the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sequel is expected to break $200 million domestically by the end of the day in just its eighth day out in theaters. As of Thursday evening, the film sat at $197.5 million.
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Highest-Grossing Movies, Ranked By Box Office Earnings
Steven Spielberg is arguably the most iconic director of all time. His films have entertained audiences since 1975, and his newest movie, The Fabelmans, has been brilliantly reviewed and is expected to fare very well when awards season rolls around. Spielberg's films don't just succeed critically, however, but commercially too....
Collider
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Will Reveal What Happened to Indy's Son
One of the most contentious features of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull surround the character of Mutt Williams, the young greaser who, it was eventually revealed, was the son of Indiana Jones. Mutt Williams was played by Shia LaBoeuf, who has not been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming sequel - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Collider
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love
From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
Collider
The DCU Behind-the-Scenes Drama Is More Interesting Than the DCU Itself
What a whirlwind these last weeks have been for DC. We went from Patty Jenkins reportedly departing Wonder Woman 3 to Henry Cavill being dismissed from the role of Superman in the new DC universe reset led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. And, even though all this has happened in just over two weeks, life for DC fans hasn't been easy for a long, long time. It's been awhile since anyone has had any concrete idea as to where the brand's cinematic universe is really going, and these recent controversies aren't doing it any favors.
Collider
Rian Johnson Promises Audio Commentary for 'Glass Onion'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 whodunnit Knives Out, is finally available on Netflix. Ahead of the film's streaming release, director Rian Johnson said there was another aspect of his movies that he will almost certainly create at some point for Glass Onion: an audio director's commentary.
Collider
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Shows a Tender Moment Between Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv
It's just mere weeks until HBO’s The Last of Us premieres in mid-January. The series based on the award-winning horror video game franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December leading up to the adaptation’s highly anticipated debut. Now the latest image gives us another look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Anna Torv’s Tess.
Collider
How Similar Is 'Women Talking' to the Novel It's Based on?
Editor's Note: The following contains Women Talking spoilers and references to sexual assault.Sarah Polley’s latest feature film Women Talking is one of the best films of 2022, and has been earmarked for award season recognition since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in September. As its trailer implies, Women Talking is a bleak but hopeful story. While the Academy Awards have not done a great job at recognizing female filmmakers, hopefully Polley will finally receive the Best Director nomination that has long eluded her. Polley’s films are stark mirrors to our reality; Away From Her shows the difficulty of Alzheimer’s disease in intimate detail, Take This Waltz is a modernization of romantic comedy cliches, and Stories Like Us was a personal story from her own life. Women Talking has a timeless quality to it, but it's loosely inspired by a horrifying true story.
Collider
'Scream's Kevin Williamson Reveals the Key Quality that Neve Campbell Created for Sidney
When it was first announced that the star of the Scream franchise, Neve Campbell, wouldn’t be returning for next year’s Scream VI, fans were understandably upset. The movies extended across nearly three decades, and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) remained a constant at keeping Ghostface coming for blood. So what made Sidney such a powerful protagonist in an ever-evolving cast of characters, and why is it so difficult for fans to see the title passed on? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff spoke with the original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, who shared the secret to Sidney’s success, and how a lot of that came down to Campbell’s own ideas for her character.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Reveals the Original 'Black Panther 2' Story
It’s pretty safe to say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the Marvel titles that veers away the most from the studio’s standard way of storytelling. We all know there is a reason for that: Chadwick Boseman’s death forced the studio to reshape the story and forget the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a minute. However, in an interview to The New York Times, the movie’s director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler revealed that the original version of the script already featured the elements that would make it wildly different from the rest of the Marvel movies.
Collider
Simon Pegg Recreates Famous ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Scene in Holiday Video For Fans
Earlier this week Tom Cruise wished all his fans a happy holiday with another death defying stunt that capped off his record-breaking 2022 with a bang. However, his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg isn’t letting the Top Gun actor have all the fun as, in response to Cruise, the Shaun of the Dead actor made a charming holiday video of his own recreating one of his most famous scenes.
Collider
Why 'Gilmore Girls' Is My Go-To Holiday Watch
The holiday season can have a lot of positive and negative associations for people, but for me there's always one constant – Gilmore Girls. While some are captivated by the magical aspect of romance around the holidays, and others wait for their Christmas miracle, for this writer, the holiday season is primarily about family. Family in and of itself can be a tricky subject, especially as dynamics are complicated with the holiday season and stress and pressure that come along with it. This is why I find myself drawn to watch the ever-popular WB hit Gilmore Girls every holiday season (and not just the holiday episodes either). The message and comfort the series provides withstands whatever may be the current situation with my own family and leaves the promise of hope, healing, and growth (of some kind) moving forward.
Collider
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
Collider
The Ten Best Anime Shows of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at all the great anime series that came out this year. This year we saw the return of Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as well as highly anticipated new releases like Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family. With a wide variety of genres to choose from, here are ten of the best anime from 2022.
Collider
10 Best Live Musical Adaptations on Network TV
The magic of live theatre is irresistible. So many of some of the most iconic songs, stories, and characters come from the well-known musicals that helped shape the entertainment industry into what it is today. Luckily, over the past few years, some of the largest television networks, like ABC and NBC, have been putting together yearly live musicals featuring the most prominent stars broadcast on television for all to see.
Collider
Ava Gardner's Impactful 'The Night of the Iguana' Performance Mirrored Her Life
Ava Gardner’s exceptional career is due as much to her straightforward southern disposition and bold personality as her acting acumen. In a time when women were often encouraged to play the demure and docile second fiddle, Gardner was a formidable force. Her unbridled nature and spirit of rebellion shows through on-screen, especially in the second half of her film career. This is most evident in one of her most memorable roles, that of Maxine Faulk in 1964's The Night of the Iguana.
Collider
The 'Adult Swim Yule Log' Is the Perfect Holiday Horror Surprise for the Whole Family
Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for the Adult Swim Yule Log. It doesn’t matter where you live, there are a few things that universally represent Christmas, such as snow falling on the ground, a decorated tree in the living room, and a burning fireplace spreading warmth to the entire family. Unfortunately, most of us are too broke to own a fireplace, so we must settle for online videos of wood catching fire. That’s where the Yule Log tradition comes from, with dozens of videos of fireplaces flooding social media during the Holidays.
Comments / 0