hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
Collider
The Ten Best Anime Shows of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at all the great anime series that came out this year. This year we saw the return of Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as well as highly anticipated new releases like Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family. With a wide variety of genres to choose from, here are ten of the best anime from 2022.
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
thedigitalfix.com
The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies
The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies. Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers...
ComicBook
Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Silence on Missing the Marvel Universe
It's been over three years since Robert Downey Jr. last appeared as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while the MCU's story moves forward without the iconic Avenger, fans miss the actor's presence in the franchise. As it turns out, there are things about Marvel Universe that Downey misses, too. In an interview with Deadline about the Netflix documentary about his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., the actor reveals he misses the people the most.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Collider
From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time
We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.
Wait, Does Batman Have A Surprise Role In Another DCEU Movie?
After rumors about Batman in Aquaman 2, is the Dark Knight appearing in yet another DC flick?
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' To Cross $200 Million Domestically in Pre-Christmas Box Office
A deep freeze is hitting the box office right now, but that still won't stop James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water from continuing to make gains and break barriers. Despite a bomb cyclone hitting the Midwest that has temperatures down to dangerously low levels as well as the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sequel is expected to break $200 million domestically by the end of the day in just its eighth day out in theaters. As of Thursday evening, the film sat at $197.5 million.
digitalspy.com
Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy land next movie roles
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and X-Men's James McAvoy have landed their next movie roles in Jeymes Samuel's new movie The Book of Clarence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two stars have boarded the project along with a whole host of other famous names. Director Jeymes Samuel, whose 2021...
digitalspy.com
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
murphysmultiverse.com
Gamora Cannot Die in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Somebody(s) will die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn has promised an emotional conclusion to his trilogy and we know that the film is the last ride for this version of the Guardians. Vegas should probably open the betting line on who fans think will die in the film (maybe they already have) and pretty much any death will pack a heavy emotional punch, but there’s one character who should have a lot more gas in the tank in the future of the MCU: Star-Lord. Gamora absolutely cannot die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
'Snowfall's Sixth and Final Season Sets Release Date
FX has announced that the sixth and final season of its critically acclaimed drama series Snowfall will be making its debut on FX on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu and on Disney+ under the Star banner internationally. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere before airing new episodes weekly.
Collider
The DCU Behind-the-Scenes Drama Is More Interesting Than the DCU Itself
What a whirlwind these last weeks have been for DC. We went from Patty Jenkins reportedly departing Wonder Woman 3 to Henry Cavill being dismissed from the role of Superman in the new DC universe reset led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. And, even though all this has happened in just over two weeks, life for DC fans hasn't been easy for a long, long time. It's been awhile since anyone has had any concrete idea as to where the brand's cinematic universe is really going, and these recent controversies aren't doing it any favors.
