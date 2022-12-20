Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour
The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
Man recalls being drugged, robbed by two women in the Hollywood Hills
A Los Angeles man is speaking out about the terrifying night he was drugged and robbed by two women he met at a bar in Beverly Hills. He says the women drugged him, then ransacked his Hollywood Hills home, running off with thousands in cash and jewelry. He also suspects this wasn’t the women’s first […]
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
Inside the Gourmet Cookie War That’s Roiling Utah
Cookies are often a sweet treat, but sometimes they can become a crumbly mess. That’s currently the case in Utah, where a legal dispute between two bakeries is playing out quite publicly, according to a new Wall Street Journal report. The franchise Crumbl Cookies filed a federal lawsuit against the smaller Dirty Dough company in May, alleging that Dirty Dough copied its cookie design and packaging. Since then, the battle between the two bakeries has escalated into a public brawl, deemed #UtahCookieWars by social-media users. In its lawsuit, Crumbl shared photos of its cookies juxtaposed with those from Dirty Dough, in an...
domino
A Mirrored Bar and Groovy Woven Built-Ins Helped This Laurel Canyon Home Find Its Cozy-Cool Harmony
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Caroline Edwards and Nicholas Kraft first stepped inside the Laurel Canyon home that would soon become their newlywed nest, they knew right away that it was the ideal place to begin their next chapter. What they didn’t anticipate is that they’d remodel the entire house. Their vision was initially limited to adding a tub to the primary bathroom, but their designer Gianpiero Gaglione’s enthusiasm combined with the couple’s love of a big project sparked a major overhaul. The cherry on top was that Kraft, a film and television producer who also runs Chain, a pop-up dining experience he cofounded with actor B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth, and Gaglione already had a solid rapport. During his early days living in Los Angeles, the designer had surfed with Kraft, “though not very well,” he jokes.
Thrillist
Live Like an ‘80s Casino Magnate in This Retro Las Vegas Suite
There’s a clunky, very vintage-looking Unisonic video intercom system outside the 15th-floor penthouse in Downtown Las Vegas’s El Cortez Hotel. Ring the intercom’s loud doorbell, step inside, and you’ll realize it even works: You can actually see into the hallway through a very grainy black and white closed-circuit TV, retro tech at its goofiest. Once you’re in the suite’s foyer, you’ll see a set of interior doors complete with custom oversized “JG” door pulls. You might ponder the initials for a moment, but if you’ve booked this suite, you probably already know what they stand for. After all, the penthouse’s former resident is likely the reason you’re here—to live like the late and legendary casino magnate Jackie Gaughan.
Soho House Is Opening a Mexico City Member’s Club in 2023
Soho House is finally opening its first location in Latin America. The exclusive, members-only club recently announced plans to debut a new outpost in Mexico City in 2023. Set in the heart of Colonia Juárez, Soho House Mexico City will be based in a restored private residence that reflects historic French influences and baroque heritage through a number of intimate rooms and cellar corridors, each imbued with its own unique identity. opening its first location The property’s upscale amenities will span across its main casa and annex spaces. Together, they’ll house three bars and lounges, a restaurant and a courtyard with outdoor...
cottagesgardens.com
‘This Is Us’ Showrunner Lists a Lovely Remodeled 1930s Spanish Revival in L.A.
The co-showrunner of This Is Us is selling her Los Angeles home for $3.95 million. Writer/producer Elizabeth Berger and her writing partner Isaac Aptaker worked on the NBC hit series’ six seasons together. The duo—who share a production business together called The Walk-Up Company—recently signed a big deal with Disney’s 20th Television, according to Deadline. Like her business, perhaps Berger is looking to upgrade her real estate holdings, too.
