When Caroline Edwards and Nicholas Kraft first stepped inside the Laurel Canyon home that would soon become their newlywed nest, they knew right away that it was the ideal place to begin their next chapter. What they didn't anticipate is that they'd remodel the entire house. Their vision was initially limited to adding a tub to the primary bathroom, but their designer Gianpiero Gaglione's enthusiasm combined with the couple's love of a big project sparked a major overhaul. The cherry on top was that Kraft, a film and television producer who also runs Chain, a pop-up dining experience he cofounded with actor B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth, and Gaglione already had a solid rapport. During his early days living in Los Angeles, the designer had surfed with Kraft, "though not very well," he jokes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO