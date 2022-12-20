PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the corner of Biscayne Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano, there's a row of houses that draw a crowd every Christmas."We were actually just driving by," said Karen Gomaa, who discovered the display one year and keeps coming back. This year, she brought her daughter and granddaughter."She is absolutely in awe," said Taylor Sedace.Robert Goodman was the first to start decorating his house.Then, 12 years ago, he got a new neighbor."She says, 'I like to decorate my house for Christmas.' And I said, 'Good, we do too!'" he recalls. "So we started stepping up our...

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO