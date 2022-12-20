Read full article on original website
Plano Public Library Helping To Provide Free Holiday Movies To View Online
In time for the holiday season, the Plano Public Library has announced that numerous holiday movies are available for residents to view for free via a streaming service called Kanopy. According to The Dallas Morning News, the library says that the collection of festive films can be accessed through Kanopy...
McKinney, Texas Provides New Homes To Three Local Families
Three McKinney families have a new home for the holidays thanks to the city’s housing rehab program. Two families received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on Dec. 20. The houses are provided as part of the city of McKinney’s Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction...
Plano neighbors' Christmas display dazzles, benefits a good cause in the process
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the corner of Biscayne Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano, there's a row of houses that draw a crowd every Christmas."We were actually just driving by," said Karen Gomaa, who discovered the display one year and keeps coming back. This year, she brought her daughter and granddaughter."She is absolutely in awe," said Taylor Sedace.Robert Goodman was the first to start decorating his house.Then, 12 years ago, he got a new neighbor."She says, 'I like to decorate my house for Christmas.' And I said, 'Good, we do too!'" he recalls. "So we started stepping up our...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
inforney.com
Terrell High School student paints ornament for capitol Christmas Tree
TERRELL, Texas — An ornament designed and painted by a Terrell High School student hangs in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol this Christmas. Evelyn Aviles hand-painted the ornament as a tribute to her school by including the Terrell High School mascot, a tiger, with a bow and the words "Terrell 2022" across the top. Representative Bell and wife Annette hung the ornament from the tree in a special ceremony in the House Chamber.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
Argyle council calls for dissolution of Argyle Volunteer Fire District
The Argyle Town Council this week approved a resolution to call for dissolution of the Argyle Volunteer Fire District. The move comes in the wake of the recent indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from fire department payroll funding to pay for his personal credit card expenses.
Denton County replaces ESD treasurer
The Denton County Commissioners Court last week removed Jon Donahue from his position as a board member for Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Donahue’s term is expiring at the end of this month. His replacement will be Lantana resident Sheldon Gilbert, a former fire chief. Donahue, an...
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Free Disaster Response Training Available In Plano Next Month
The city of Plano is offering local resident free training and the opportunity to join its Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). According to the Dallas Morning News, the training classes will begin in January and will be held every Tuesday evening for eight consecutive weeks. Over the course of eight...
The Community News
Aledo ISD trustees approve Chapter 313 resolution for ‘Project Redeemer’
The Aledo ISD Board of Trustees met in a special session last Friday, Dec. 16, finalizing approval for the Chapter 313 Value Limitation Application as part of a proposal that could see a $3.7 billion solar panel facility erected on Walsh Ranch. Following several months of coordination with the Texas...
McKinney City Council hears updates on East McKinney projects
The McKinney City Council heard updates to several city redevelopment plans. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) A team focused on public engagement gave the McKinney City Council members an update on projects and also what comes next for the city’s historic east side. The East McKinney Project Outreach and Communications Team...
Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
fwtx.com
The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar
A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
McKinney Residents Rescue Owl
A barred owl was stranded, hanging on a fishing line from a tree. But McKinney locals came to the animal’s rescue. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Outsider), McKinney resident Mandy West saw a barred over a pond. The owl was hanging by its wing from a fishing line in a tree. After making several calls, McKinney animal services arrived to help the animal.
inforney.com
What’s open, what’s closed: Small businesses close; new shopping, dining spots make Denton home
Casual brunch spot Flying Squirrel announced early last month that the restaurant would close following the death of owner and founder Adam Hasley. Located at 1216 W. Hickory St. and known for its albino squirrel mascot, Lucky, the restaurant hosted an art market the day before the Nov. 3 announcement about the closure.
North Texas city ranked among top Christmas towns in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside will for sure be a little frightful around North Texas right before the big holiday weekend, so that must mean we’re in store for a delightful Christmas, especially in this North Texas city ranked among the best Christmas towns in the country.
WacoTrib.com
Midway ISD superintendent pick drops out
Midway Independent School District will continue its superintendent search after its lone finalist formally withdrew his candidacy Monday. Joseph Coburn, who works as chief of operations at Fort Worth Independent School District, withdrew his candidacy “due to personal reasons,” according to a district press release. It does not offer further detail.
