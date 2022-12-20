Read full article on original website
Cloyd L. Brown, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cloyd L. Brown, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday morning, December 21, 2022, in his home. Mr. Brown was born on December 14, 1938, in Harwick, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Cloyd C. Brown and Edna (Butterfield) Brown and attended Sharon High School. He...
Nancy J. McLandrich Hageman, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. McLandrich Hageman, 71, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born March 9, 1951, in Struthers, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Visnic McLandrich. She was a...
Harlin Eugene Rodgers, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harlin Eugene Rodgers, 66, of Morris Street died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle. He was born on April 11, 1956, in New Castle, a son of the late Robert Rogers and Laura (Heath) and Chester McCance. Mr. Rodgers...
JoAnn E. Miskovch, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn E. Miskovch, 78, of Warren, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 12, 2022. JoAnn was born May 10, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Chester and Sophia (Pinter) Allen. She was a graduate of South High School. She worked as a...
Robert L. Dahman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Dahman, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born November 11, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Leo and Eleanor Bushling Dahman. After graduating from Chaney in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge from the...
Elaine M. Bitchko, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Bitchko, 90, of Farrell, died early Monday morning, December 19, 2022, in the Emergency Department of UPMC Horizon Hospital, following an extended illness. Elaine was born September 21, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stephen and Marie (Kolesar) Cheza. A lifelong...
Louise Ellen (Oswald) Wiggers, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ellen Wiggers, 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Bayley Senior Care in Cincinnati. She was born April 16, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Alan and Mary Louise (Rose) Oswald. Louise was a 1960 graduate of Salem Senior High...
Joseph Edward Nuskievicz, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward Nuskievicz, 79, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home. He was born January 20, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Shinosky) Nuskievicz. Joseph was a real estate broker at Nuskievicz...
James “Jim” Robert Danko, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Danko, Sr., age 64, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown. He was born on October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko. Jim was a...
William Lawrence “Larry” Trotter, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lawrence “Larry” Trotter, of Youngstown, Ohio fell asleep into death on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 with his wife, Helen, by his side. William was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on November 15, 1952 to the late Grangent and Dorothy Trotter. William attended Technical...
Robert B. Stevenson, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Stevenson, 70, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born October 25, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Tobias) Stevenson. He graduated...
Pauline V. (Copeland) Kunce, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – TOGETHER AGAIN. Pauline V. Kunce, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on September 11, 1938 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Hilda (Vail) and William Copeland. Pauline was...
Thomas John Andrjwski, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas John Andrjwski, 80, passed peacefully on December 22, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He was born on March 13, 1942, son of Joseph P. and Vera Andrjwski. He graduated from Ursuline High School. After graduating from Ursuline High School in...
Ronald P. Squiric, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Squiric, 77, of Austintown died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Center, Youngstown. Ronald was born May 22, 1945, the youngest of seven children born to the late Stephen and Sarah (Crepage) Squiric and was a lifelong area resident.
Robert “Moe” Edwin Maurice, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN — Robert “Moe” Edwin Maurice, 67, died peacefully at home, Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born September 27, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of Edwin and Jeanette Kibler Maurice. Robert graduated from Poland Seminary High School and...
Eileen Gibbs, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Gibbs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 84. Eileen was born on January 17, 1938. She was an active member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple for over sixty-two years. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, a visitation member for the church’s senior citizen group known as the Golden Goodies and as a worker at the church’s welcome desk for new visitors. Her faith in Christ was the utmost of importance to her and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with others.
John R. Kotchmar, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Kotchmar, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Center, in Boardman, after a short illness surrounded by his family. Mr. Kotchmar was born August 11, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Helen (Berdy) Kotchmar.
Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
Mary Margaret Davis, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Davis, 87, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 from a long term illness at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing Facility. Mary was born on September 26th, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to Michael Sokol and Mary Malik. She graduated from Struthers High...
Ronald Carl Peters, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Carl Peters, 80, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Ronald was born on January 3, 1942 in Salem, Ohio to the late Quinten and Helen (Cox) Peters. Ronald was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked...
