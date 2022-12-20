BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Gibbs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 84. Eileen was born on January 17, 1938. She was an active member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple for over sixty-two years. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, a visitation member for the church’s senior citizen group known as the Golden Goodies and as a worker at the church’s welcome desk for new visitors. Her faith in Christ was the utmost of importance to her and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with others.

BERLIN CENTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO