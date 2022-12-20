Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford homeless service provider’s network given annual Sister Rose Award
“The City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN) has presented Darlene Spencer, Program Officer with the Carney Family Foundation, with its 2022 Sister Rose Award. Named in honor of Sister Rosellen Gallogly who served as the Executive Director of Market Ministries in the City for years and was a founding member of the City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN), the Sister Rose Award was presented to Ms. Spencer by Joshua Amaral, Director of Community Development, at the December 2022 membership meeting of the HSPN.
Fairhaven Restaurant ‘Hires’ a Robot to Create a Better Dining Experience
What is Wall-E? Named after Disney’s beloved character Wall-E by the staff at Traveler's, the server/host assist unit stands just under 3.5 feet tall and was developed by a tech company called Bear Robotics. Wall-E is equipped with laser imaging, detection, and ranging to allow the robot to move...
When It Comes to Grocery Shopping, This Has to Be a Top Tier Pet Peeve
Just once in my life, I'd love to just go grocery shopping without surrounding myself with the idiocracy of other shoppers. Whether you're working out at the gym, driving on the highway, or lounging on the beach, there should always be a common practice of etiquette behavior. This also applies to grocery stores.
ABC6.com
New Bedford mattress recycling company sees 300% increase in donations ahead of Jan. 1 new law
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford residents are days away from having to pay $10 to trash their mattress or box spring, as part of a new state law aimed at reducing landfill waste. HandUp Mattress Recycling said since Massachusetts enacted the law, the company has received over...
Swansea YMCA Makes a Splash With ‘Exciting’ Addition
The YMCA SouthCoast location in Swansea just announced it will break ground on a splash pad in the coming weeks that will be open by summer 2023. Imagine a YMCA without a pool or a place to keep cool and stay refreshed. That was the case at the Swansea location but not anymore. Since the Y is a non-profit it needed to raise the funds to build the addition and it appears it's close enough to its goal to make the commitment.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces Trash Amnesty Week, Tree Collection, and Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
(FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, has issued a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season. Holiday Collection Schedule. Residents are reminded that the weeks following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day...
Dartmouth Teacher Recognized for Her Big Heart & Efforts in Inclusion [TEACHER OF THE MONTH]
Mrs. Christine Fistori is a fourth-grade teacher at Cushman School in Dartmouth, and thanks to her big heart and hard work, she is Fun 107’s Teacher of the Month. Here's what nominator Heather Pimentel had to say about her daughter's teacher:. Christine teaches an integrated pre-k class that my...
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
Heal and Improve Mental Health at This Holistic Horse Farm in Tiverton
Veterans sacrifice a huge portion of their lives to serve our country and Silva Spirit Farms in Tiverton aims to give back to those veterans through a unique, therapeutic experience. The farm offers an experiential approach to tackling tough emotions and mental barriers, and their nonprofit organization known as Medicine...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
Christmas Is Saved After an Officer at the Westport Elementary School Singlehandedly Took Down the Grinch [VIDEO]
Christmas is saved thanks to the valiant work of Westport Police Officer Alberio Medina Jr. Once again, the Grinch was up to its devious ways and needed to be taught a lesson- even if that means getting handcuffed and sent away to the "slammer". During the early morning hours of...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces warming center, shelter, ahead of frigid weather
(FALL RIVER, MA- December 21st, 2022)- On Saturday, December 24th and Sunday, December 25th, the Spindle City Church (formerly Soloman’s Porch) will host a warming center from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for anyone in need of temporary warming. Residents may drop in without calling and are asked to use the 65 Middle Street entrance.
Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse
Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
Fall River Cat Found Stranded with Her Kittens Needs a Good Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal to talk about. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we get a chance to shine a light on one of the hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast waiting for their forever families. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, a young cat from Fall River is hoping to bring happiness to a home.
NECN
Dropping a Check or Cash in the Mail? You Might Want to Avoid Those Blue USPS Boxes
Thieves are targeting the big blue United State Postal Service mailboxes in at least two Massachusetts towns, and if you've mailed a check in one of them, your bank account information could be compromised. On Monday, Needham police warned that they were investigating reports of potential mail thefts from boxes...
nerej.com
Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023
Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
Should a New New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Get Lights Like Fall River’s Braga Bridge Did?
I recently asked folks if the $8 million the state has committed to illuminating the Charles M. Braga Bridge connecting Fall River to Somerset is a solid investment. We posted the question to the WBSM and Fun 107 websites and the Facebook pages for both stations. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of respondents said "NO!"
Dartmouth Hiking Trails Becoming Littered With Dog Waste
The SouthCoast region has so many great hiking, biking, and walking trails that are going to waste – literally. Many area trails are pet friendly, allowing dog owners to bond with their animals in the great outdoors rather than Rover being cooped up in the house while his humans are out enjoying nature.
