New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford homeless service provider’s network given annual Sister Rose Award

“The City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN) has presented Darlene Spencer, Program Officer with the Carney Family Foundation, with its 2022 Sister Rose Award. Named in honor of Sister Rosellen Gallogly who served as the Executive Director of Market Ministries in the City for years and was a founding member of the City’s Homeless Service Provider’s Network (HSPN), the Sister Rose Award was presented to Ms. Spencer by Joshua Amaral, Director of Community Development, at the December 2022 membership meeting of the HSPN.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Swansea YMCA Makes a Splash With ‘Exciting’ Addition

The YMCA SouthCoast location in Swansea just announced it will break ground on a splash pad in the coming weeks that will be open by summer 2023. Imagine a YMCA without a pool or a place to keep cool and stay refreshed. That was the case at the Swansea location but not anymore. Since the Y is a non-profit it needed to raise the funds to build the addition and it appears it's close enough to its goal to make the commitment.
SWANSEA, MA
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces warming center, shelter, ahead of frigid weather

(FALL RIVER, MA- December 21st, 2022)- On Saturday, December 24th and Sunday, December 25th, the Spindle City Church (formerly Soloman’s Porch) will host a warming center from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for anyone in need of temporary warming. Residents may drop in without calling and are asked to use the 65 Middle Street entrance.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Newport Hotel Sleighing the Internet With Giant Gingerbread Lighthouse

Despite being the smallest state in the country, Rhode Island is home to some pretty big tourist attractions. The latest is a giant gingerbread house that sits tall and mighty in the lower lobby of the Newport Marriott. What would typically be a small snow-day project instead became a 17-foot-tall gingerbread lighthouse accompanied by a 7-foot-tall keeper’s house.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Woman has tested positive for COVID 12 times, will miss third Christmas with family

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state. For Lorraine Hemingway of Carver, it's her 12th time contracting the virus. Now she'll spend her third Christmas without her family. She says she specifically misses spending more time with her grandchildren. "I look at them and it's almost like they got used to me not being around," said Hemingway. The first time Hemingway tested positive was in 2020. In 2021, she contracted the omicron variant. Since then, she's dealt with long COVID, a nickname for those who've had an acute case of...
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023

Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
DEDHAM, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Hiking Trails Becoming Littered With Dog Waste

The SouthCoast region has so many great hiking, biking, and walking trails that are going to waste – literally. Many area trails are pet friendly, allowing dog owners to bond with their animals in the great outdoors rather than Rover being cooped up in the house while his humans are out enjoying nature.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

