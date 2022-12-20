Read full article on original website
Erie man arrested for driving stolen car, resisting arrest in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver […]
wnynewsnow.com
Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
Buffalo man sentenced to probation after threatening grocery store employees
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 34-year-old Andrew J. Marsh of Buffalo was sentenced to two years probation.
chautauquatoday.com
Probe into illegal drugs in Jamestown leads to 17-year-old male's arrest
A 17-year-old male is facing drug possession charges after a narcotics investigation in the city of Jamestown on Wednesday. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street around 1:30 pm. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and located the juvenile inside. Investigators located a quantity of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 648.9 grams of cannabis, scales, and $4,821 in cash. The 17-year-old was transported to the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau. He will be facing two counts each of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, plus one count each of criminal possession of cannabis 4th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd through Chautauqua County Youth Part Court at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, Ellicott Town Police, Jamestown Police, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.
Chautauqua County residence search turns up gun, drugs, money
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made […]
Buffalo man sentenced to prison in connection to assault in October 2021
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison in connection to an assault in October 2021.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
The “DA” is prosecuting a home invasion and child exploitation. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor):. Resisting Arrest (A Misdemeanor) Proceedings: Roy W. Austin was arraigned on an indictment in Allegany County Court. It is alleged the defendant broke into a home and injured the homeowner during a physical struggle. He is due back in court February 24, 2023 for argument of motions and was sent back to the Allegany County jail pending prosecution.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
Erie County Executive says if you drive under a travel ban, you will be ticketed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel ban is in place for all of Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties. There's also travel advisories for Wyoming and Chautauqua counties. The New York State traffic cameras showed just how bad conditions have been throughout the day. At times, they're completely covered by...
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville man indicted for leaving scene of fatal incident in Buffalo
A Mayville man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a fatal incident after hitting a bicyclist in the city of Buffalo in July. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn today announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death (Class D felony), one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A misdemeanors).
Buffalo teen who was shot arraigned on gun charge
On Nov. 5, Buffalo police responded to the scene of a shooting inside of Zone Once Complex on East Amherst street where, they say, he and three other people had been injured by gunfire.
Chautauqua County raid sees two people charged
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested in Chautauqua County after an early morning raid. At about 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office (including narcotics investigators and SWAT), the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant at a Valley Street residence in the Village of […]
Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun
BUFFALO, NY – A man who hit a woman with a bb gun has been sentenced to prison. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced this morning that 44-year-old Jason E. Talley of Buffalo has been sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi. The defendant was sentenced as a second violent felony offender today. On October 25, 2021, the defendant fired a BB gun into the face of an adult female victim in the early morning hours. As the defendant was inside the victim’s vehicle when the crime The post Buffalo man gets five years in prison for hitting woman in face with bb gun appeared first on Shore News Network.
Child, 9, dies in early morning car accident in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident. The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Two other people were also injured in that crash and […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Seek Public Assistance Following Hit-And-Run Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect accused in a hit and run accident. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera photos of a light colored SUV believed to have fled the scene of a crash on West 6th Street over the weekend.
Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man who stabbed and killed his girlfriend Monday night has been arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter. Yesterday morning, Otis L. Johnson, Jr., 45, of Buffalo, was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio on one count of manslaughter in the first degree (a Class “B” violent felony). A fight between the defendant and his girlfriend occurred on Monday, December, at approximately 10:42 p.m. Johnson is accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the leg during a fight. As a result of the injury, the victim, 56, died in her apartment located The post Buffalo man charged for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, killing her appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo man arraigned on manslaughter for fatal stabbing on Riley Street
According to police, Johnson allegedly stabbed his girlfriend 56-year-old Katherine Crofton multiple times during a fight around 10:40 p.m. Monday.
Erie County District Attorney warns drivers about being high behind the wheel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has a simple message for those considering driving a vehicle while high this holiday season. "It's still a crime, that's the bottom line," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said. Recreational marijuana has been legal in New York for over a year, but this...
Driving ban issued; Here are the major highways currently closed
A travel advisory took effect at 7 a.m. Friday, with no unnecessary travel recommended, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced via Twitter.
Amherst police investigating hit-and-run on the 290 near 990 overpass
Police said around 1:30 a.m. on December 18 a 27-year-old pedestrian was struck by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2011-2014 Subaru Impreza.
