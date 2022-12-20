A 17-year-old male is facing drug possession charges after a narcotics investigation in the city of Jamestown on Wednesday. Multiple agencies executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street around 1:30 pm. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and located the juvenile inside. Investigators located a quantity of 13.9 grams of crack cocaine, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, 648.9 grams of cannabis, scales, and $4,821 in cash. The 17-year-old was transported to the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau. He will be facing two counts each of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, plus one count each of criminal possession of cannabis 4th and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd through Chautauqua County Youth Part Court at a later date. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, Ellicott Town Police, Jamestown Police, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units, along with Chautauqua County Emergency Services and Jamestown Fire Department.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO