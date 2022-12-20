Read full article on original website
Franklin Financial Services Corporation appoints Gregory I. Snook to Board of Directors
Franklin Financial Services Corporation, the bank holding company of F&M Trust, announced that Gregory I. Snook has been appointed a Director of Franklin Financial Services Corporation and F&M Trust effective December 15, 2022. As a Director of the Corporation, Snook will serve a term to expire at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2025.
15 Franklin County Employees Complete Leadership Development Course
The Franklin County Commissioners and county leadership today celebrated 15 employees who furthered their careers by completing the county’s inaugural Leadership Development Program. Those who completed the 2022 class were:. Nicole Boling, Chambersburg, Senior Planner, Franklin County Planning Department;. Donna Davis, Chambersburg, Intake Manager, Franklin County Children and Youth...
R Lee Wadel obituary 1935~2022
R Lee Wadel, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 15, 1935 in Greene Township, Franklin County, PA, he was a son of the late Reuben A. and Bernice Pisle Wadel. Lee was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church where...
Capital Blue Cross Wins Fifth Straight “Best Places to Work in PA” Award
Capital Blue Cross has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania” for the fifth consecutive year, placing 21st among large companies. “To earn this award a fifth straight year is so significant because it is based entirely upon the comments and feedback from our employees’ and demonstrates their commitment to our company,” said Capital Blue Cross President and CEO Todd Shamash. “The past few years have brought unprecedented challenges – in our world, our industry, and our workplace – and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees’ ability to constantly adapt and go the extra mile to serve our members and our communities. It’s good to know they have the same high regard for Capital that we have for them.”
Orrstown’s Path Valley Branch Selling to Juniata Valley Bank
The Juniata Valley Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), and Orrstown Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) (“Orrstown”), jointly announced today that they have entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement (the “Agreement”) providing for the sale of Orrstown’s Path Valley branch, located at 16400 Path Valley Road in Spring Run, PA, to Juniata.
D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes Derrick MacDowall
The D.L. Martin Co. recognizes Derrick MacDowall as Employee of the Month for November. Derrick lives in Harrisonville and has been with the company for 10 years. He is an Inspector in the Quality Assurance Department. To eliminate frequent scrap due to welding pit ladders backwards, Derrick suggested adding 2...
Franklin County dairy farm participating in Calving Corner at 2023 Farm Show
Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata and Franklin/Adams Counties will be participating in the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show from January 7-15, 2023. Cows representing these four farms will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show, so visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. Dairy industry volunteers will be volunteering at the Calving Corner exhibit throughout the week to answer questions about Pennsylvania dairy.
Pennsylvania rural development boosted by USDA grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $330,000 in grants for rural Pennsylvania, aiming to grow the economy and “expand essential services for rural people” across the commonwealth. “The investments we’re announcing today demonstrate how USDA remains committed to helping rural businesses create new and better market opportunities,”...
Franklin County Awards IMPACT! Grants To Organizations
The Franklin County Commissioners awarded IMPACT! Grants to 127 nonprofit, municipal and municipal authority projects across Franklin County. The commissioners approved the funding, made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), during the board’s Dec. 7 public meeting. “These awards will truly have a positive impact across the...
