ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Stroke Can Leave Folks Thinking One Hand Is Bigger Than the Other

By Dennis Thompson
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXtIi_0jp7JMUa00
Adobe Stock

Stroke victims in chronic pain can feel like one hand is larger than the other

Stroke victims are more likely to suffer from chronic pain, and those pain signals appear to be altering their body perception

Stroke survivors in pain were three times more likely to think one hand is bigger or smaller than the other, compared to those not in pain

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Imagine living day-to-day with one hand that feels like it's a baseball mitt, or another that feels like a small clutching claw.

That’s the experience of many stroke survivors who suffer from chronic pain, according to a new study in the journal Brain Sciences.

Stroke survivors living with chronic pain are almost three times as likely as pain-free survivors to experience altered body perception, researchers found.

Specifically, their pain-afflicted brain tricks them into believing that a stroke-affected hand is either bigger or smaller than it actually is, results showed.

"These remarkable findings show us that we are perhaps more complex creatures than we previously thought," study co-author Lorimer Moseley, an international pain expert with the University of South Australia, said in a university news release.

Chronic pain previously has been shown to alter the way people perceive their own bodies, researchers said in background notes.

Body perception is formed by our brain combining different sensory inputs, and can be changed by one's memories, beliefs, attitudes and perceptions, researchers said.

Moseley and his colleagues surveyed 523 stroke survivors to see how their condition might affect how they perceive their bodies.

They found that more than 3 out of 5 stroke survivors are living with chronic pain, "which is up to 300% higher than in the general population," Moseley said.

Those in chronic pain were more likely to perceive major changes in how their body feels to them, the researchers also found.

"This is a potential double whammy, making daily activities more difficult and affecting quality of life," Moseley said.

Results showed that stroke patients in chronic pain were about 2.9 times more likely to perceive one hand as being a different size, compared to those not suffering pain.

Further, those in chronic pain whose pain included the hand were nearly twice as likely to perceive altered hand size as those whose pain did not include the hand, the study found.

This is consistent with people who suffer chronic pain for reasons other than stroke, researchers said. For example, up to 30% of people with knee arthritis might believe their knee is swollen when it actually isn't.

These sort of body misperceptions aren't just an oddity, but can affect a person's health by leading them to not use the affected body part, said Dr. Preeti Raghavan, director of recovery and rehabilitation with the Johns Hopkins Sheikh Khalifa Stroke Institute in Baltimore.

"One of the biggest problems we have with stroke patients as well as with patients with pain, if you are not able to move your arm as well because it doesn't feel the same, you tend not to use the arm," she said.

"That non-use becomes a bigger problem because if you don't use a part of your body, that also alters how you perceive that part of the body," said Raghavan, who wasn't involved with the new research.

She said it's not clear from this study, however, whether the stroke, the chronic pain, or some combination of both is influencing how people perceive their hand size.

It's also possible that other factors are playing a role.

"If you see that the hand is swollen, that's going to influence your perception. If you can't feel when someone touches you, that's going to influence your perception. If the movement is altered, that's also going to influence your perception,” Raghavan said. “And because one or more of these are often altered in patients with a stroke or potentially even in patients with pain, that can lead to altered perception."

The best way to counter this phenomenon is to treat the source of the pain, Raghavan said. The pain signals could be coming from something wrong with the body, but they also could be a malfunction of the nervous system or the brain.

"We need to really understand what is the cause of pain and make sure we understand the signatures of these various types of pain, so we can treat them appropriately," Raghavan said.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about chronic pain.

SOURCES: Lorimer Moseley, DSc, PhD, chair, physiotherapy and professor, clinical neurosciences, University of South Australia, Adelaide; Preeti Raghavan, MBBS, director, recovery and rehabilitation, Johns Hopkins Sheikh Khalifa Stroke Institute, Baltimore; Brain Sciences, Sept. 30, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?

Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Shelley Wenger

Six Tips to Get More Sleep Every Night

In today’s busy world, sleep is often overrated. Many people will sacrifice their sleep in order to get more done, whether at home or at work. They may decide to stay up a little late so that they can spend time with their loved ones. They may get up early to ensure that they get a good workout in, before everyone else wakes up.
Science Focus

The cure for bad breath could have been in our kitchens all along

Probiotic bacteria found in foods such as yoghurt, miso soup and sourdough bread have been identified as cures for halitosis. Bad breath is the bane of many people’s lives, but a new way to cure this could be found right in our homes, using bacteria found in fermented food like yoghurt, sourdough bread or miso soup.
HealthDay

Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol

Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
HealthDay

Coffee Might Pose Danger to Folks With Severe High Blood Pressure

More than one cup of coffee a day could spell trouble for those with severe high blood pressure. Researchers discovered that those with readings of 160/100 or higher faced a doubled risk of dying from heart disease. But green tea was another story, suggesting that the powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatories...
HealthDay

Can Too Much Screen Time Raise a Child's Odds for OCD?

Time spent watching videos (such as on YouTube) and playing video games is tied to a preteen's risk of developing obsessive compulsive disorder. In a study of 9- and 10-year-olds, kids averaged four hours of screen time a day. While online videos and gaming increased a child's odds for OCD,...
Health

What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?

Diabetes is a common disease affecting 425 million adults worldwide. That number is expected to rise to 592 million by 2035. It’s a chronic disease that causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels).Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. Risk factors are both genetic and environmental. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance.CauseYour body converts food to glucose (sugar) and uses it for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, tells your body how much sugar to release into the bloodstream.Diabetes occurs when you don’t have enough insulin or your body doesn’t use insulin...
HealthDay

Vitamin D May Help Maintain Muscle as You Age

Muscle loss is a major risk factor for incapacity in later life. Getting enough vitamin D is key to reducing maintaining muscle strength as you age. A study by researchers in Brazil and the U.K. underscores the importance of taking a supplement if levels of vitamin D in your blood are low.
HealthDay

Cluster Headaches Often Joined by Other Illnesses

People with "cluster headaches" are three times more likely to have another medical woe, such as heart disease or mental illness. They also have almost twice the rate of absences from work compared to folks without these painful headaches. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having short, painful headaches...
Ujwal Sharma

Find Happiness In Being Alone

Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
HealthDay

Is Good Sleep Tougher to Find in Winter? Morning Light May Help

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you want to get some good sleep at night, be sure to get outside for a bit during the day, even if it's cloudy. That's the advice of researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle, where overcast skies are common and daylight is limited in winter.
SEATTLE, WA
HealthDay

Weight-Loss Surgery May Help Ease Urinary Incontinence

Weight-loss surgery may have a hidden benefit: Many of those who suffered with urinary incontinence at the time of their procedure found relief afterwards. And the relief lasted: For women, only 15% were still suffering weekly episodes a year later, though there was some backsliding in later years. The same trend held true for men in the study.
HealthDay

Light Therapy Might Ease MS-Related Fatigue

Light therapy may offer relief from the debilitating fatigue that often goes with multiple sclerosis. Scientists don't understand how it helps, but participants in a small study reported having more energy after just two weeks of therapy. Up to 98% of MS patients say fatigue is one of the biggest...
HealthDay

1 in 4 Kids With Type 2 Diabetes Isn't Obese

Contrary to popular belief, new research finds that one-quarter of children with type 2 diabetes are not obese. What is driving the blood sugar disease in these kids remains a mystery, though experts suggest other environmental factors might be at play. How to spot trouble in your child? If you...
HealthDay

Exercise, Mindfulness May Not Boost Seniors' Thinking, Memory

Exercising and practicing mindfulness may be good for your overall health if you are a senior, but don't expect either to boost your brainpower. In a new study, those who did both didn't do better on memory tests than those who did just one or nothing at all after six or 18 months.
Odyssey

Alone But Not Lonely

As Henry David Thoreau wrote in his famous work of philosophy, Walden, "I never found the companion that was so companionable as solitude." Lonely and alone, while often misused to convey the same meaning, have very different connotations. Lonely is an adjective and a feeling that someone can possess. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, lonely is defined as "sad at the thought that one is alone; having a feeling of solitariness." According to this definition, someone can be lonely while surrounded by other people. However, alone is defined as "being unaccompanied, by oneself. While someone can be alone and lonely, that is not always the case and is a common misconception about those who spend time alone.
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy