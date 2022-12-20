ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgman, MI

Banana 101.5

Barn Life Goes High Life Inside This Chic Three Oaks Airbnb

If you ever underestimated just how cool living in a barn could be, get ready to be amazed. An Airbnb in Three Oaks, Michigan takes farm life to high life in a very cool way. Located on the west side of the state just miles from the shores of Lake Michigan and the Indiana border along US12, Three Oaks is a charming village of eateries, shops, distilleries, and other activities that make it the perfect spot for a getaway. Although there are a few inns and B &B's to stay at, this unique Airbnb makes your visit even more fun.
THREE OAKS, MI
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history

People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
buildingindiana.com

Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility

The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WNDU

Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Travel advisory issued for Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
Banana 101.5

Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?

It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
NILES, MI
