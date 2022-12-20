If you ever underestimated just how cool living in a barn could be, get ready to be amazed. An Airbnb in Three Oaks, Michigan takes farm life to high life in a very cool way. Located on the west side of the state just miles from the shores of Lake Michigan and the Indiana border along US12, Three Oaks is a charming village of eateries, shops, distilleries, and other activities that make it the perfect spot for a getaway. Although there are a few inns and B &B's to stay at, this unique Airbnb makes your visit even more fun.

THREE OAKS, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO