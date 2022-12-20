Read full article on original website
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
Barn Life Goes High Life Inside This Chic Three Oaks Airbnb
If you ever underestimated just how cool living in a barn could be, get ready to be amazed. An Airbnb in Three Oaks, Michigan takes farm life to high life in a very cool way. Located on the west side of the state just miles from the shores of Lake Michigan and the Indiana border along US12, Three Oaks is a charming village of eateries, shops, distilleries, and other activities that make it the perfect spot for a getaway. Although there are a few inns and B &B's to stay at, this unique Airbnb makes your visit even more fun.
Bud’s Bar, part of Schoolcraft’s history
People and buildings have much in common, if you think about it. Each has a beginning and an end in this world… with some having longer life spans than others. Like people, buildings can have a façade, serve multiple roles during their life, and have periods of prosperity and hardship.
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
Ring in 2023 at These 5 SW Michigan New Year’s Eve Events
Believe it or not, we are just days away from ringing in the new year. Unfortunately, the last few years have been a bit rough for the majority of us. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder (knock on wood). If you're looking to kick 2022 to the curb with a party,...
Elkhart County, St. Joseph County in Michigan added to Blizzard Warning list
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien Cass, and St. Joseph County in Michigan and a Winter Storm Warning for the entire listening area. The warnings begin on Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will crash by late Thursday...
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
The Hub Tavern & Grill opens its doors in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Downtown Kalamazoo’s newest restaurant will open its doors to the public Wednesday afternoon. The Hub Tavern & Grill, located at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall in the former home of the Central City Taphouse, will officially open for business at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
Kalamazoo-Based Drum Corps Unit “Legends” Will Take Hiatus For 2023, Possibly Dissolve
One of my favorite things to do with my dad, still to this day, is go to a Drum Corps show. For those unaware, the Drum and Bugle Corps is essentially a Marching Band on steroids, with no woodwinds. Corps will field anywhere between 75 and 250 members on the field, and produce a WALL of sound that will literally knock you back.
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
Jayco Opens Fifth 100% Pre-Delivery Inspection Facility
The Jayco® Family of Companies announces the opening of its newest Pre-Delivery Inspection facility on the Jayco campus. The building on Southridge Blvd. in Middlebury, Indiana is approximately 70,000 square feet and will accommodate four lines running simultaneously. This is the 5th of Jayco’s dedicated PDI facilities that allows for 100% of all Jayco, Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV® products to be Pre-Delivery Inspected before being shipped to a dealer.
Berrien County adopts ‘master plan’ to bring recreational trail network to the area
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - New trails could be coming to Berrien County soon!. The Berrien County Board of Commissioners adopted a master plan assembled by Friends of Berrien County Trails. The plan is a detailed roadmap for short and long-term priorities for the trails network for the next decade.
Happy Trails, Matt Yarosewick!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marked the last day of work here at The WNDU Studios for First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick. After spending the last two and a half years here in Michiana, Matt will be heading “a bit farther to the south” to continue forecasting the weather.
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
Travel advisory issued for Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A travel advisory has been issued for Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The advisory is in place until noon on Saturday. All non-essential traffic is asked to stay off the road.
Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?
It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
