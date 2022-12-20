Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
Chronicle
Still No Updates in Investigation of Death of Aron Christensen, Authorities Report
While the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office insists it is still investigating the August deaths of Aron Christensen and his dog in East Lewis County, no new information has been released since the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office sent the case back to the sheriff’s office in early November.
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
Officials investigating 'suspicious' fatal house fire in Beacon Hill
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a suspicious death at a Beacon Hill house fire Wednesday morning. At about 10:20 a.m., police and Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While fighting the fire, firefighters discovered a 70-year-old woman and carried her out of the house. She died at the scene.
Chronicle
Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon
The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU
Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
Seattle, Washington
Woman found deceased in Beacon Hill house fire
SEATTLE — Earlier today, just before 10 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received calls reporting smoke and flames visible in a two-story home at the 5900 block of 23rd Ave. S. When firefighters arrived on scene they confirmed flames visible on the second floor that were beginning to extend through the roof. Crews on Engine 13, 27 and 28 worked on getting water on the fire while additional firefighters on Ladder 12 and Rescue 1 conducted a primary search throughout the building.
Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 4-year-old, bail increased to $2 million
SEATTLE — A mother and her boyfriend charged in the death of the woman's 4-year-old son pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday. Charges against Cynthia Rose Enyeart, 23, and 20-year-old Junior Prince Desta Asghedom were amended to include an aggravating factor of deliberate cruelty based on new information obtained since their first appearance, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. Bail was increased to $2 million each.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Sentenced for Fatal Shooting After July 3 Fireworks Show in Thurston County
A Centralia man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for killing a Yelm man after a July 3 fireworks show in Lacey. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 20, on Monday for second-degree manslaughter while armed with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
I-90 fully reopens east of North Bend following multi-vehicle collision
SEATTLE — Interstate 90 has fully reopened Thursday following an hours-long closure due to a multi-vehicle crash involving semis. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted just after 9 a.m. that multiple collisions in both directions led to the closure westbound at milepost 32 and eastbound at milepost 37.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors
An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
WSP trooper hit during crash on WB I-90 near North Bend
NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
q13fox.com
2 brothers sentenced for killing, dismembering their cousin in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County after pleading guilty to murdering and dismembering their cousin. 27-year-old Derrick Wily's remains were found near Shelton in 2020. According to court documents, he had been choked to death and dismembered. His two cousins, Jordan and Jureau Afo, were...
q13fox.com
One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills
BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
q13fox.com
Detectives link teen, 21-year-old to more than 30 armed robberies in 2 weeks
BURIEN, Wash. - Two people, including a teen, have been charged in connection to a string of armed robberies that occurred throughout King County within the span of two weeks in November. According to court documents, 21-year-old Duke Vivao and a 15-year-old suspect hit a variety of gas stations, stores...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 1