ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Officials investigating 'suspicious' fatal house fire in Beacon Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a suspicious death at a Beacon Hill house fire Wednesday morning. At about 10:20 a.m., police and Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While fighting the fire, firefighters discovered a 70-year-old woman and carried her out of the house. She died at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Body Found in Thurston County Lake on Wednesday Afternoon

The body of a 17-year-old male was found in Ward Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to Olympia police. About 4:30 p.m., a resident who lives on the lake spotted the body and called 911. The Thurston County dive team later recovered it, Lt. Paul Lower said Friday. No foul play is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman found deceased in Beacon Hill house fire

SEATTLE — Earlier today, just before 10 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received calls reporting smoke and flames visible in a two-story home at the 5900 block of 23rd Ave. S. When firefighters arrived on scene they confirmed flames visible on the second floor that were beginning to extend through the roof. Crews on Engine 13, 27 and 28 worked on getting water on the fire while additional firefighters on Ladder 12 and Rescue 1 conducted a primary search throughout the building.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 4-year-old, bail increased to $2 million

SEATTLE — A mother and her boyfriend charged in the death of the woman's 4-year-old son pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday. Charges against Cynthia Rose Enyeart, 23, and 20-year-old Junior Prince Desta Asghedom were amended to include an aggravating factor of deliberate cruelty based on new information obtained since their first appearance, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. Bail was increased to $2 million each.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors

An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper hit during crash on WB I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves...
NORTH BEND, WA
q13fox.com

One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills

BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy