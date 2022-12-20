SEATTLE — Earlier today, just before 10 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received calls reporting smoke and flames visible in a two-story home at the 5900 block of 23rd Ave. S. When firefighters arrived on scene they confirmed flames visible on the second floor that were beginning to extend through the roof. Crews on Engine 13, 27 and 28 worked on getting water on the fire while additional firefighters on Ladder 12 and Rescue 1 conducted a primary search throughout the building.

