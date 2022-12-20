Read full article on original website
HomeKit Weekly: Why 2023 is the time for Apple to release its own smart home products
Google, Apple, and Amazon are three of the biggest technology companies in the world, and both have a strong presence in the smart home market. However, their approaches to this market differ in some key ways. After spending years fully in the camp of HomeKit, I’ve spent the last few weeks with some first-party Google products, and I think it’s worth asking the question: Why doesn’t Apple make its own smart home products?
Tested: Shokz OpenComm has become my default headphone for voice and video
I’ve been using Shokz OpenComm bone-conduction headphones for the past few weeks, and they’ve quickly become my default headphone choice for voice and video calls. I also found myself using them for watching video when I don’t want to disturb those around me – and, indeed, for pretty much everything other than music …
What to watch on Apple TV+ this Christmas
This holiday season, Apple TV+ has got you covered with a slate of Christmas movies and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This includes new standalone specials and films, plus one-off holiday episodes from some of your favorite Apple Original series. Here’s what to watch on Apple’s streaming service right now.
Spending too much on subscriptions? Here’s how to check and cancel from iPhone
Ready to check in on all the services you’re paying for through iOS? Here’s how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone plus some tips for parents, how to deal with free trials, and also make sure you get alerts every time you pay for a renewal. It’s seamless to...
Netflix hiding its cheapest ad-free plan, new ad tier still doesn’t work on Apple TV
Netflix last month introduced a new ad-based plan in an attempt to attract more subscribers, since this tier is a bit less expensive than the others. And the company seems to be really determined to force users to watch ads or spend more to get rid of them, as the cheapest ad-free plan has been hidden from its website.
macOS Ventura: How to share tabs and collaborate with others in Safari
9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. Safari in macOS Ventura gains the ability to share groups of tabs with others....
Apple product names illustrated by cool interactive visualization
Some Apple product names are simple and timeless – like MacBook Air or AirPods – while others are, uh, less so. I’m looking at you, iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you want to get a feel for how Apple names its products, data visualization researcher Nicolas Kruchten has put together a cool interactive map, showing how Apple mixes and matches different core elements in its product naming …
Apple pulls new Home app architecture in iOS 16.2 as users complain about HomeKit issues
One of the new features of iOS 16.2, which was officially released to all users this month, is the new Home app architecture. According to Apple, this new architecture makes the experience of using HomeKit accessories more efficient and reliable. However, the company has now pulled the option to upgrade to the new architecture as users have been complaining about issues with HomeKit.
Spotify working on HealthKit integration to provide workout playlists based on user health data
Spotify currently offers a variety of curated playlists for its users, but it seems that the company wants to take this experience even further. The company has reportedly been working on a new feature that will integrate its iOS app with HealthKit, so that users will have workout playlists based on their health data.
Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, AirPods 3 from $110, Sonos One SL $119, more
Heading into the holiday weekend, all of today’s best discounts are now live and headlined by the best price yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro at $200 off. Then go check out the refurbished offers on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 that start at $110 and are joined by a rare chance to save on the Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Feature Request: A notes field in the Find My app to find AirTags with low batteries
I know, it’s about as ironic a request as could be made: a way to help us find AirTags! Specifically, a way to find AirTags with low batteries, which no longer have enough power for the sound alert or precision-finding function. I explained recently why I’ll in the future...
How to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ is not showing on broadcast TV this year. You can watch the classic Peanuts holiday special now on Apple TV+. It’s available worldwide on Apple’s streaming service throughout the year, but Apple is also offering it to stream to free — no subscription required for a limited time.
Apple Watch: How to see calories burned – active, passive, and total
Apple Watch is a great device for tracking health and fitness goals, and one important aspect of that is how much energy you’re burning. Follow along for how to see your calories burned on Apple Watch for active and passive metrics plus your daily total. Apple Watch keeps track...
Here’s how iPhone 14 Pro ranks in MKBHD’s blind camera test (and which phone takes first place)
MKBHD launched his fun yearly blind smartphone camera test last week with a new precision ranking system, dedicated website, and more. After more than 20 million votes, the results are in, and iPhone 14 Pro didn’t do so hot. Here’s how everything shook out…. MKBHD really leveled up...
Spark Mail updated with Lock Screen Widgets and improved Stage Manager support
The popular email client Spark released an update to its iOS app on Thursday, bringing new features to users who have already updated their devices to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Spark now offers Lock Screen Widgets for iPhone users, as well as improved Stage Manager support on the iPad.
Apple Watch finds GPS independence from iPhone at last
Apple Watch has had its own GPS since the Series 2 arrived six years ago. However, the watch has also relied on the iPhone’s GPS when possible. That changes with the latest round of Apple Watch models. Apple has documented that the latest three models of Apple Watch will...
ITC rules that Apple Watch infringed AliveCor’s ECG patent, US sales potentially threatened
Apple has been fighting a patent battle with healthtech company AliveCor since last year, as the Cupertino-based company is being accused of infringing patents related to the Apple Watch’s ECG feature. On Thursday, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that Apple infringed on AliveCor’s patents, which could threaten Apple Watch sales in the US.
Turn your Apple TV into a charming fireplace with Christmas music for the holidays
Apple TV screensavers are a fan favorite with views from up in space, under the ocean,, and everywhere in between. There’s no built-in screensaver to turn your Apple TV into a fireplace, however, but there are apps for that. There are actually a lot of apps for that, but...
Apple Watch: How to see your detailed heart rate history
Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Read along for how to see your Apple Watch heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, workouts, and variability across days, months, and years.
Citi analyst sees growth for AAPL in 2023 despite iPhone 14 Pro production issues in holiday quarter
Apple recently proclaimed that iPhone production for holiday sales won’t come close to meeting demand. Citi analyst Jim Suva, however, doesn’t see this as a long-term problem for the company or investors. Apple issued a statement on November 6 that cited ongoing COVID-19 precautions as reason for lower...
