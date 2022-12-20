ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: Why 2023 is the time for Apple to release its own smart home products

Google, Apple, and Amazon are three of the biggest technology companies in the world, and both have a strong presence in the smart home market. However, their approaches to this market differ in some key ways. After spending years fully in the camp of HomeKit, I’ve spent the last few weeks with some first-party Google products, and I think it’s worth asking the question: Why doesn’t Apple make its own smart home products?
9to5Mac

Tested: Shokz OpenComm has become my default headphone for voice and video

I’ve been using Shokz OpenComm bone-conduction headphones for the past few weeks, and they’ve quickly become my default headphone choice for voice and video calls. I also found myself using them for watching video when I don’t want to disturb those around me – and, indeed, for pretty much everything other than music …
9to5Mac

What to watch on Apple TV+ this Christmas

This holiday season, Apple TV+ has got you covered with a slate of Christmas movies and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This includes new standalone specials and films, plus one-off holiday episodes from some of your favorite Apple Original series. Here’s what to watch on Apple’s streaming service right now.
9to5Mac

Netflix hiding its cheapest ad-free plan, new ad tier still doesn’t work on Apple TV

Netflix last month introduced a new ad-based plan in an attempt to attract more subscribers, since this tier is a bit less expensive than the others. And the company seems to be really determined to force users to watch ads or spend more to get rid of them, as the cheapest ad-free plan has been hidden from its website.
9to5Mac

macOS Ventura: How to share tabs and collaborate with others in Safari

9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. Safari in macOS Ventura gains the ability to share groups of tabs with others....
9to5Mac

Apple product names illustrated by cool interactive visualization

Some Apple product names are simple and timeless – like MacBook Air or AirPods – while others are, uh, less so. I’m looking at you, iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you want to get a feel for how Apple names its products, data visualization researcher Nicolas Kruchten has put together a cool interactive map, showing how Apple mixes and matches different core elements in its product naming …
9to5Mac

Apple pulls new Home app architecture in iOS 16.2 as users complain about HomeKit issues

One of the new features of iOS 16.2, which was officially released to all users this month, is the new Home app architecture. According to Apple, this new architecture makes the experience of using HomeKit accessories more efficient and reliable. However, the company has now pulled the option to upgrade to the new architecture as users have been complaining about issues with HomeKit.
9to5Mac

Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Pro $200 off, AirPods 3 from $110, Sonos One SL $119, more

Heading into the holiday weekend, all of today’s best discounts are now live and headlined by the best price yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro at $200 off. Then go check out the refurbished offers on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 that start at $110 and are joined by a rare chance to save on the Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

How to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas‘ is not showing on broadcast TV this year. You can watch the classic Peanuts holiday special now on Apple TV+. It’s available worldwide on Apple’s streaming service throughout the year, but Apple is also offering it to stream to free — no subscription required for a limited time.
9to5Mac

Spark Mail updated with Lock Screen Widgets and improved Stage Manager support

The popular email client Spark released an update to its iOS app on Thursday, bringing new features to users who have already updated their devices to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Spark now offers Lock Screen Widgets for iPhone users, as well as improved Stage Manager support on the iPad.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch finds GPS independence from iPhone at last

Apple Watch has had its own GPS since the Series 2 arrived six years ago. However, the watch has also relied on the iPhone’s GPS when possible. That changes with the latest round of Apple Watch models. Apple has documented that the latest three models of Apple Watch will...
9to5Mac

ITC rules that Apple Watch infringed AliveCor’s ECG patent, US sales potentially threatened

Apple has been fighting a patent battle with healthtech company AliveCor since last year, as the Cupertino-based company is being accused of infringing patents related to the Apple Watch’s ECG feature. On Thursday, the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that Apple infringed on AliveCor’s patents, which could threaten Apple Watch sales in the US.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch: How to see your detailed heart rate history

Apple Watch can be an amazing tool for health and fitness, but are you taking advantage of the useful data it records? Read along for how to see your Apple Watch heart rate history across a variety of categories like resting, walking, workouts, and variability across days, months, and years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy