Read full article on original website
Related
howellcountynews.com
Ronnie Dale Bettis
Ronnie Dale Bettis, son of the late George and Margaret Louis (Birlew) Bettis, was born on June 13, 1954, in Winona, Missouri. He gained his wings on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Birch Tree, Missouri, and went to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. He attained the age of 68 years, 6 months, and 6 days.
howellcountynews.com
Stanley Murphy
Stanley Murphy was born on June 10, 1961, at home in Birch Tree, Missouri, to Wayne and Verna (Tharp) Murphy. He passed away on December 15, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 61. Stanley married Linda Brady on June 1, 1979, and to this union, four children were...
howellcountynews.com
No Jan. 4 Issue
Howell County News will not publish an issue on Jan. 4, 2023. In order to take a planned break every January and July, we publish 50 issues a year. As many of you may know, the publishers have small children and will be taking this time to rest and relax as a family before coming back in the Jan. 11 issue with local, independent news.
howellcountynews.com
Liberty over Winona
On Friday, Dec. 16, the Liberty Eagles traveled to Winona to face the Wildcats. Junior varsity warmed up the court with a scrappy battle. Freshman Parker Tune was able to score 19 points for the Junior Varsity- Eagles while Sophomore Garrett Reller scored ten points and had seven rebounds. The JV Eagles defeated the Wildcats with a final score of 58-33.
howellcountynews.com
Lady Bears were ready to Battle
The Lady Bears went down to Mammoth Spring Arkansas ready to do battle at the Battle of the Border Tournament. The Lady Bears were the no. six seed, and in the first round, faced the three seed Highland Lady Rebels. The Lady Rebels would prove to be too much for the Lady Bears. Chloe Jones did receive the Hustle Award for this game.
Comments / 0