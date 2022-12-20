Read full article on original website
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber to celebrate accomplishments at Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration
The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College. The theme for the Annual Meeting is “Roast & Boast.”. The event will celebrate the Chamber’s accomplishments of 2022, with a preview of...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State University Honors Two Graduates with President’s Second Mile Award
Savannah State University (SSU) has named Kevontae S. Kelly and honor graduate Anastasia W. Stephens the recipients of the President’s Second Mile Award. Presented during each commencement ceremony to a deserving senior or seniors in recognition of stellar and meritorious achievement, the President’s Second Mile Award is the highest honor awarded to a student and is based upon character, values, leadership, and service to the university and the larger community.
WJCL
City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
Savannah Humane Society has a silent night foster program for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some sheltered dogs and cats will be celebrating the holiday season with local families. The Savannah Humane Society is having their annual Silent Night foster program for the holidays, giving their pets a chance to get out of the shelter for a few days and into loving home while they wait […]
First Presbyterian Church Statesboro providing warming shelter
Ted Wynn, Director of Bulloch County Public Safety confirmed Thursday afternoon that First Presbyterian Church Statesboro (FPC) located at 1215 Fair Road is providing a warming shelter for Statesboro and Bulloch County residents. The shelter is scheduled to open at 6PM on Friday, December 23, 2022. The purpose of the...
Savannah Tribune
Miller Lands AD Job
Former Savannah State University Deputy Athletic Director Dr. Kim Miller has been named the athletic director at Colorado Mesa University. Miller becomes the first woman of color to be hired as an athletic director in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, an organization of 16 schools ranging from Utah and New Mexico to South Dakota.
Nine Georgia Premier Baseball Academy players commit
Nine young men of Statesboro’s Georgia Premier Baseball Academy recently committed to extend their baseball careers to the next level by signing athletic scholarships to various colleges and universities across the nation. Georgia Premier consistently turns out talented players that find success at the collegiate level. Some former GPA...
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
villages-news.com
Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed
The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
Adoption fees waived at Bulloch County Animal Services now through Dec. 27
Bulloch County Animal Services is hoping to find warm and loving homes for the pets in their care this holiday season. To help make things easier on adoptive families, they are waiving pet adoption fees now through December 27. You can now adopt your new best friend for FREE!. You...
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
WJCL
Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today
POOLER, Ga. — Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today. With Christmas right around the corner, tons of people are out at the Savannah Tanger Outlets buying gifts for loved ones and family. “Well, we had to return a few things at Coach," shopper Terry Lewis said. “Then...
wgac.com
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?
Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
Bulloch Preparing for Extremely Cold Temperatures
Bulloch County citizens should begin preparing now for extremely cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliott enters our area early evening. Bulloch County could see temperatures Friday, December 23, 2022 dipping down to 16 °F with wind chills at 1 °F. The Grice Connect team is monitoring Winter Storm...
wtoc.com
Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
wtoc.com
Hwy 67 traffic light officially online
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After more than a decade in the making, the traffic light at Highway 67 in Denmark is finally up and running. Many have lobbied for years to have a traffic light here - mainly for drivers trying to cross traffic from the highway. Locals say...
