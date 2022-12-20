ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Grice Connect

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house

Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah State University Honors Two Graduates with President’s Second Mile Award

Savannah State University (SSU) has named Kevontae S. Kelly and honor graduate Anastasia W. Stephens the recipients of the President’s Second Mile Award. Presented during each commencement ceremony to a deserving senior or seniors in recognition of stellar and meritorious achievement, the President’s Second Mile Award is the highest honor awarded to a student and is based upon character, values, leadership, and service to the university and the larger community.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

City of Savannah employees make big food donation to Second Harvest

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The holidays represent a big time of need to help feed the hungry. And, now thanks to the city of Savannah, one group will be able to do just that. “Good public service starts with great public servants and Team Savannah is full of great public servants," said Jay Melder, Savannah city manager.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Miller Lands AD Job

Former Savannah State University Deputy Athletic Director Dr. Kim Miller has been named the athletic director at Colorado Mesa University. Miller becomes the first woman of color to be hired as an athletic director in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, an organization of 16 schools ranging from Utah and New Mexico to South Dakota.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Nine Georgia Premier Baseball Academy players commit

Nine young men of Statesboro’s Georgia Premier Baseball Academy recently committed to extend their baseball careers to the next level by signing athletic scholarships to various colleges and universities across the nation. Georgia Premier consistently turns out talented players that find success at the collegiate level. Some former GPA...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
villages-news.com

Savannah Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

The Savannah Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today

POOLER, Ga. — Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today. With Christmas right around the corner, tons of people are out at the Savannah Tanger Outlets buying gifts for loved ones and family. “Well, we had to return a few things at Coach," shopper Terry Lewis said. “Then...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia?

Was Jingle Bells Written In Georgia? The original title was The One Horse Open Sleigh and it dates back to 1857. According to songhall.org, James Pierpont penned the Christmas favorite in Savannah during a Thanksgiving service. The article also noted that the Unitarian Church where Pierpont played the organ and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Preparing for Extremely Cold Temperatures

Bulloch County citizens should begin preparing now for extremely cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliott enters our area early evening. Bulloch County could see temperatures Friday, December 23, 2022 dipping down to 16 °F with wind chills at 1 °F. The Grice Connect team is monitoring Winter Storm...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor responds to DA’s criticism of police investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC investigation found there have been more plea deals this year than the past five years combined. Most of those deals included reduced charges and lighter sentences, including probation in several cases. In a previous WTOC report, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones criticized...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hwy 67 traffic light officially online

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After more than a decade in the making, the traffic light at Highway 67 in Denmark is finally up and running. Many have lobbied for years to have a traffic light here - mainly for drivers trying to cross traffic from the highway. Locals say...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

