Three things to know: Suns’ Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of ugly loss
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Ayton, Williams argue on bench near end of...
Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies
The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
What we learned as Wiseman drops career-high 30 in Dubs' loss
The Warriors, proud competitors, never raised the flag of surrender Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. If they had, the Nets would have smoked it. Facing profoundly unfavorable circumstances, the Warriors concluded their six-game road trip with a wholly predictable 143-113 loss to the Nets. Playing without Stephen Curry,...
Watch Bulls’ Dosunmu’s put-back, buzzer-beating game winner against Hawks
For young players out there, the lesson here is about always boxing out. The Bulls and Hawks were tied 108-108 with :04 left, the Bulls were inbounding the ball with one last chance. They got it to their best clutch player, DeMar DeRozan, who faked left and then spun back toward the baseline for a fadeaway. Four Hawks were around the basket to get a rebound but none of them put a body on the Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu, who slid past all of them to get the rebound and hit the putback game-winner for Chicago.
How to watch Wizards vs. Kings
The Wizards have dropped 4/5 on their 6-game west coast road trip thus far. After snapping their 10-game skid thanks to a 113-110 win over the Suns on Tuesday, the Wizards came up short to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. The Wizards will look to end their road trip on a high note against the Sacramento Kings -- the highest scoring offense in the league right now -- on Friday night.
Juice explains why 49ers' hope never faded with Purdy at QB
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers never had time to panic after learning the severity of Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 13. That’s because rookie Brock Purdy gave the team -- and fans -- no reason to panic. Purdy began to win the respect of his veteran...
Wiseman's big night brightens Warriors' uncertain future
The game Wednesday night was garbage on fire, the Nets torching the Warriors from the opening tip. Beneath the trash, though, James Wiseman was making a statement sure to bring tears to eyes across the franchise. Tears of joy. In the 55th game of an NBA career defined by stops...
Steve Young hilariously finds out about shocking Correa news
If you've been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, chances are you have not heard the latest news regarding superstar shortstop Carlos Correa. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young assumed Correa was a Giant, only to be stunned when he found out about the latest development regarding Correa's reported 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets live during his appearance on KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday.
Why Fox should be named to first All-Star Game this season
The chatter surrounding the Kings heading into the 2022-23 NBA season predictably was all about their 16-year playoff drought. Kings fans know the narrative all too well. But as Christmas morning approaches, those same Kings fans couldn’t have fathomed having their stockings stuffed with a 17-win team currently in sixth place in the Western Conference heading into Friday night’s clash against the Washington Wizards.
WATCH: Smart crashes Brown's postgame interview and hypes him up
Marcus Smart's leadership was on full display Friday night in his return to the Boston Celtics starting lineup. The veteran point guard stuffed the stat sheet with another impressive all-around performance. He scored six points with 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers in 38 minutes as the Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 at TD Garden to end their three-game losing streak.
Jalen Hurts may miss more than just today’s game
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss today’s game against the Cowboys, and that may not be the only game he misses. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ next game, New Year’s Day against the Saints, won’t be determined until the team’s medical staff sees how he responds to rest and treatment next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Watch Brooklyn Nets put up 91 on Warriors — in first half
The Warriors’ offense isn’t close to the same without Stephen Curry, but their defense…. The Brooklyn Nets put up 91 points on the Warriors Wednesday night — in the first half. Is everyone excited about the Warriors playing on Christmas Day now?. That is the third most...
Three things to know: Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss, 1-5 road trip
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss,...
Vince Wilfork 'tired of seeing' Mac Jones' frustrations on the field
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve in recent weeks. On multiple occasions, Jones has been visibly frustrated with the team's continued issues on offense. Jones first made headlines with his sideline tirade during the Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills. He dropped a...
Baldwin relishes KD challenge from Draymond in Warriors' loss
BROOKLYN -- The final result could pretty much be predicted when the Warriors trailed by 30 points at the 5:06 mark of the second quarter Wednesday night in their eventual 143-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn called a timeout, bringing Kevin Durant and others back into the game.
Eight Saturday NFL games will be played in far from ideal conditions
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The...
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in ugly loss to Jags
Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's ugly 19-3 Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Wilson had yet another rough...
Young uses epic Star Wars reference to explain Purdy's success
From third-string rookie quarterback to QB1, it’s safe to say that Brock Purdy is making the most of his opportunity with the 49ers. The 22-year-old quarterback has started just two games in his young NFL career so far, but both inspiring performances already have earned him an out-of-this-world comparison. Literally.
Purdy feeling 'a lot better' after gutting through injuries
Kyle Shanahan said after the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field last Sunday that Brock Purdy earned more respect from the locker room after battling soreness in his obliques and ribs area. However, a few days have passed since the 22-year-old helped lead the 49ers to...
