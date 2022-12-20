Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission grants tax abatement to firm considering solar electricity-generating plant off Howard Road
The Perry County Commission has given a tax abatement to a Delaware company considering building a solar electricity-generating operation in rural Perry County. Leeward Energy Company, the parent company of Perry County Solar LLC, is considering building a 748-acre facility just off of J.J. Howard Road. Commissioner Brett Harrison said,...
selmasun.com
USDA invests $233,900 to J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden. "The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."
alabamanews.net
Grant Funds Improvements at J. Paul Jones Hospital
A USDA Rural Development grant is improving the quality of the hospital service available for people in Wilcox County. J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden has been awarded a $233,000 dollar grant — to buy new advanced scanning and imaging equipment. The grant was announced at a press conference...
selmasun.com
Wellness Coalition offering help with enrolling in health insurance
The Wellness Coalition is offering help with enrolling with health insurance on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Albert Turner, Sr. Courthouse Annex in Marion. Residents may receive help in applying for health insurance through the federal marketplace, Medicare, Medicaid or others. Those interested in applying are asked to bring information with them to help with the process.
selmasun.com
Project Horseshoe Farm taking applications for Fellowship program
Project Horseshoe Farm Marion, a nonprofit that has a location in Marion, is taking applications for its Fellowship program. The Fellowship project works with doctors and patients through a "health partners" program. The project also works with children and seniors. An information session is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6:30...
selmasun.com
Selma University expects 2023 to be a big year
Selma University is set to emerge next year from deep financial difficulties and make significant progress in a 10-year plan to stabilize and grow the HBCU university so that it is successful for Selma and the Black Belt, said President Dr. Stanford Angion. The university’s 2031 strategic plan is already...
selmasun.com
Community Health Fair in Selma set for Jan. 20
The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20. The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
selmasun.com
Sowing Seeds of Hope receives $25,000 donation
Sowing Seeds of Hope has received a $25,000 donation from Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. "Last year, Sowing Seeds of Hope served 4,689 people in Perry County, which has a total population of 9,339," Turner said on his Facebook page. "We provided health education and health screenings, hosted parenting support groups, promoting literacy, and improved housing."
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
selmasun.com
Selma city workers get days off, one-time raises for the holidays
Selma city workers will get a one-time raise for Christmas and Friday and Monday off for Christmas and New Year. The Selma City Council voted Dec. 13 to give parttime workers a one-time raise of $250 and fulltime workers a onetime raise of $500 to be reflected on their Dec. 22 paychecks. The one-time raise will cost the city $110,000, which will be taken from the city’s cash reserves, City Treasurer Terri Barnes-Smith told the council.
Greenville Advocate
Super Foods Greenville donates fruit to DHR
Super Foods Greenville donates cases of fruit to the Butler County Department of Human Resources each year during the holiday season for distribution to their clients who are in need. Alicia Sexton, supervisor for DHR is pictured with Super Foods staff and customers receiving this donation. (Left to right) Alicia Sexton, Patricia McDowell, Daisy Carter, Johnny Jones, and Mike Stephenson.
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
selmasun.com
Warming stations open ahead of freezing weather
Multiple warming stations have opened their doors as freezing weather will make its way through the state tonight and for the next several days. According a WSFA report several warming stations are available in the Black Belt area. The Montgomery Warming Center is open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed, another injured in 2-car crash in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One man died and another was injured in a two-car crash Thursday morning in Choctaw County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Choctaw County 9, about a mile north of Lisman, Ala. Authorities said Trevor C....
WSFA
Chief: Suspect caught in Greenville linked to robberies in multiple counties
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle chase in Greenville led to the capture of a wanted man, according to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn said the suspect, 23-year-old Quinterriues Powell, was wanted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and theft of property in Greenville. Following the pursuit, he also faces charges of attempting to elude and reckless driving.
