The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden. "The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."

CAMDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO