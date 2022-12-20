Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Robert B. Stevenson, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Stevenson, 70, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born October 25, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Tobias) Stevenson. He graduated...
27 First News
Louise Ellen (Oswald) Wiggers, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ellen Wiggers, 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Bayley Senior Care in Cincinnati. She was born April 16, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Alan and Mary Louise (Rose) Oswald. Louise was a 1960 graduate of Salem Senior High...
27 First News
Robert L. Dahman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Dahman, 87, passed away peacefully Monday, December 19, 2022. He was born November 11, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Leo and Eleanor Bushling Dahman. After graduating from Chaney in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge from the...
27 First News
Jessie “Butch” James Graves III, Youngstown, Ohio
Mr. Jessie James Graves llI, 73 (affectionately called Butch by his family and. Close friends), departed this life peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at The Reserve of Brentwood Assisted Living of Northfield, Ohio assisted by Hospice of Suncrest and his sister, Maxine Jones. Jessie was born the first of...
27 First News
Agnes C. Myers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes C. Myers, 100, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Windsor House in Canfield. Born November 21, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter Earl and Mary (Meenachan) Collins. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of East High School.
27 First News
John R. Kotchmar, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Kotchmar, 83, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Center, in Boardman, after a short illness surrounded by his family. Mr. Kotchmar was born August 11, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Helen (Berdy) Kotchmar.
27 First News
Ronald P. Squiric, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Squiric, 77, of Austintown died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Mercy Health Center, Youngstown. Ronald was born May 22, 1945, the youngest of seven children born to the late Stephen and Sarah (Crepage) Squiric and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Ronald Carl Peters, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Carl Peters, 80, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Ronald was born on January 3, 1942 in Salem, Ohio to the late Quinten and Helen (Cox) Peters. Ronald was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked...
27 First News
Nancy J. McLandrich Hageman, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. McLandrich Hageman, 71, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s in Boardman, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born March 9, 1951, in Struthers, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Visnic McLandrich. She was a...
27 First News
Richard A. Ornelas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Ornelas, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Richard Allen Ornelas was the second of five boys born to the late Ascension and Catherine (Carrocce) Ornelas, on January 10, 1935 in Lowellville, Ohio. Richard attended Elm Street and St. Nicholas Schools, and...
27 First News
James “Jim” Robert Danko, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Danko, Sr., age 64, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown. He was born on October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko. Jim was a...
27 First News
Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bobby” Cochran, 42 of Youngstown passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, December 4, 2022 at his residence. Robert was born June 18, 1980 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert N. and Alice D. (Foose) Cochran and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Timothy W. Stuchell, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy W. Stuchell passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Arrangements handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy W. Stuchell, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Allan H. Knupp, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allan H. Knupp, 84, died Monday evening, December 19, 2022 at Sharon Regional. He was born February 27, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Harold A. and Frances M. Enyeart Knupp and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Knupp was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard...
27 First News
Ronald “Ron” A. Raga, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald A. Raga, 64, of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on January 31, 1958, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Jo (Fotheringham) Raga. He was a 1976 graduate of West Branch High School. He...
27 First News
Pauline V. (Copeland) Kunce, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – TOGETHER AGAIN. Pauline V. Kunce, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on September 11, 1938 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Hilda (Vail) and William Copeland. Pauline was...
27 First News
Arlene Ruth Fisher, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Ruth Fisher, 84, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Country Club Rehabilitation in Newton Falls with her family by her side. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on June 16, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred...
27 First News
Shirley A. (Gantz) O’Hanlon, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. O’Hanlon, 90, of Alliance passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born in Minerva, Ohio on August 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Albert R. and Annabelle (Thompson) Gantz. She retired as Head Cook from Tobin Juvenile Justice Center.
27 First News
James T. Robinson II, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Robinson II, 67, of Canfield, died Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. He was born February 25, 1955 in Tacoma, Washington, a son of James and Evelyn (Clay) Robinson. He lived in the area most of his life.
27 First News
Thomas “Tom” R. Gough III, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Gough III, 75, of Cortland, died in the evening on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Gough was born on December 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas R....
Comments / 0