Dubuque, IA

Q107.5

8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway

A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
DUBUQUE, IA
kicdam.com

KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
SPENCER, IA
biztimes.biz

IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Shed considered total loss after fire in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:30 pm, emergency crews responded to 25300 block of Old Highway Rd in Farley for a structure fire. Responders found a large machine shed fully engulfed upon arrival. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE

THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident

Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
ALTON, IA
Radio Iowa

New trial for Iowan convicted in trial closed to public due to COVID

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled a Dubuque man convicted of rape will get a new trial because his 2021 trial was closed to the public due to COVID concerns. A jury found 25-year-old Ronald James Brimmer guilty of second degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drinking with a 16 year old and forcing her to have sex when she was intoxicated. Brimmer appealed, arguing his right to a public trial was violated when the district court judge prevented members of the public, including his mother, from.
DUBUQUE, IA

