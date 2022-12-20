Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
kicdam.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
biztimes.biz
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
siouxlandnews.com
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
KCRG.com
Shed considered total loss after fire in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:30 pm, emergency crews responded to 25300 block of Old Highway Rd in Farley for a structure fire. Responders found a large machine shed fully engulfed upon arrival. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
Radio Iowa
New trial for Iowan convicted in trial closed to public due to COVID
The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled a Dubuque man convicted of rape will get a new trial because his 2021 trial was closed to the public due to COVID concerns. A jury found 25-year-old Ronald James Brimmer guilty of second degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for drinking with a 16 year old and forcing her to have sex when she was intoxicated. Brimmer appealed, arguing his right to a public trial was violated when the district court judge prevented members of the public, including his mother, from.
Lawton company ordered to pay more than $7 million for fraud over classic cars
A Lawton-based company was ordered to pay more than $7 million for breaching an agreement regarding the restoration of three vehicles.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Comments / 0