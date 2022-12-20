Read full article on original website
Gettysburg Hospital Nurses Brittany Mizenko and Kristina Morton receive Esther G. Little awards
Brittany Mizenko aspires to teach. Kristina Morton wants to provide the best care possible. Their shared passion for helping people along with their current pursuit of furthering their nursing education helped them both earn the 2022 Esther G. Little Nursing Scholarship from the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. The scholarship was established...
Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters
Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters! They meet every 2nd and 4th Monday from 6:00-7:00pm at The Local Gathering Coffee House Church. The address is 611 Shippensburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. They meet in a positive, friendly environment that encourages self-development and confidence building through the Toastmasters proven three-part system: prepared speeches,...
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
Celebrate Agriculture at 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
The Pennsylvania Farm Show – the country’s largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof – kicks off Saturday, Jan. 7, in Harrisburg. The show will run through Saturday, Jan. 14. This year’s theme is “Rooted in Progress.” The show will feature hundreds of competitions and exhibits, as...
Deed transfers November 30-December 6
Deed transfers November 30-December 6, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
Military mother receives special homecoming at Milton Hershey School
HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — There was a special homecoming for a military mom in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 22. Masallah Sema, a mother of four, came home from her tour of the middle east to surprise her kids before Christmas at the Milton Hershey School. You can see photos...
Franklin County Fire Chief’s Association Received Impact Grant
Chambersburg, Pa. December 7th, 2022 – Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association received a. $100,000.00 grant through the Franklin County IMPACT! Grant Program. With this funding, the Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association will be able to complete the first step in the upgrade of the Franklin County Public Safety Training Center, which encompasses improving the water supply availability to enhance the capabilities of firefighting training at the facility.
New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
adds Holiday Lights to Local Park
Winter lights help light up Downtown Chambersburg’s Chambers Fort Park for the first time this holiday season. Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. and the Borough of Chambersburg with sponsorship from Mobile Works and Martin’s Potato Rolls were able to add bring lights to a local park for the first time.
$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
Franklin Financial Services Corporation appoints Gregory I. Snook to Board of Directors
Franklin Financial Services Corporation, the bank holding company of F&M Trust, announced that Gregory I. Snook has been appointed a Director of Franklin Financial Services Corporation and F&M Trust effective December 15, 2022. As a Director of the Corporation, Snook will serve a term to expire at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2025.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $39.3M
A Lower Paxton Township shopping center was sold for more than $39 million. Cedar Realty Trust sold The Point Shopping Center at 4203 Union Deposit Road this summer for $39.3 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. The purchase was completed over the summer.
15 Franklin County Employees Complete Leadership Development Course
The Franklin County Commissioners and county leadership today celebrated 15 employees who furthered their careers by completing the county’s inaugural Leadership Development Program. Those who completed the 2022 class were:. Nicole Boling, Chambersburg, Senior Planner, Franklin County Planning Department;. Donna Davis, Chambersburg, Intake Manager, Franklin County Children and Youth...
New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg
Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. is having a New Year’s Eve event, sponsored by Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, that features a potato roll drop to welcome the New Year. Join a host of downtown businesses and New Year’s revelers in a festive atmosphere that features indoor activities, giveaways, radio remotes sponsored by VerStandig Media including Bob Rocks, WAYZ, and The Goat, 100 free hotdogs from Redneck Hot Dogs, and so much more.
AT&T PUBLIC NOTICE
AT&T proposes to modify an existing facility (new tip heights 112.5’, 116’, & 117’) on the building at 100 S. 2nd St, Chambersburg, PA (20221441). Interested parties may contact Scott Horn (856-809-1202) (1012 Industrial Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08091) with comments regarding potential effects on historic properties.
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Washington County, Md. grapples with economic growth challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth. A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of […]
Margaret “Jean” Bair obituary 1946~2022
Margaret “Jean” Bair, age 76 of Biglerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born November 15, 1946 in Adams County to the late John and Dorothy (Leib) Gentzler. Jean was the loving wife of Donald A. Bair with whom she celebrated 55 years of...
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
