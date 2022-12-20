ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Hospital Nurses Brittany Mizenko and Kristina Morton receive Esther G. Little awards

Brittany Mizenko aspires to teach. Kristina Morton wants to provide the best care possible. Their shared passion for helping people along with their current pursuit of furthering their nursing education helped them both earn the 2022 Esther G. Little Nursing Scholarship from the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation. The scholarship was established...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters

Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters! They meet every 2nd and 4th Monday from 6:00-7:00pm at The Local Gathering Coffee House Church. The address is 611 Shippensburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. They meet in a positive, friendly environment that encourages self-development and confidence building through the Toastmasters proven three-part system: prepared speeches,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Fire Chief’s Association Received Impact Grant

Chambersburg, Pa. December 7th, 2022 – Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association received a. $100,000.00 grant through the Franklin County IMPACT! Grant Program. With this funding, the Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association will be able to complete the first step in the upgrade of the Franklin County Public Safety Training Center, which encompasses improving the water supply availability to enhance the capabilities of firefighting training at the facility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New senior care facility coming to Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new senior care facility, Silver Spring Personal Care Home, is nearing the end of construction and is set to open in the coming weeks. Silver Spring Personal Care Home is a senior care facility that broke ground on their single-story, 39,000 square foot facility back on Nov. 1, 2021. According to a recent release, the senior care facility is set to wrap up construction and hold its grand-opening ceremony on Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

adds Holiday Lights to Local Park

Winter lights help light up Downtown Chambersburg’s Chambers Fort Park for the first time this holiday season. Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. and the Borough of Chambersburg with sponsorship from Mobile Works and Martin’s Potato Rolls were able to add bring lights to a local park for the first time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin Financial Services Corporation appoints Gregory I. Snook to Board of Directors

Franklin Financial Services Corporation, the bank holding company of F&M Trust, announced that Gregory I. Snook has been appointed a Director of Franklin Financial Services Corporation and F&M Trust effective December 15, 2022. As a Director of the Corporation, Snook will serve a term to expire at the annual meeting of shareholders in 2025.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Central Pa. shopping center sold for $39.3M

A Lower Paxton Township shopping center was sold for more than $39 million. Cedar Realty Trust sold The Point Shopping Center at 4203 Union Deposit Road this summer for $39.3 million to a joint venture between a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC and KPR Centers. The purchase was completed over the summer.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

15 Franklin County Employees Complete Leadership Development Course

The Franklin County Commissioners and county leadership today celebrated 15 employees who furthered their careers by completing the county’s inaugural Leadership Development Program. Those who completed the 2022 class were:. Nicole Boling, Chambersburg, Senior Planner, Franklin County Planning Department;. Donna Davis, Chambersburg, Intake Manager, Franklin County Children and Youth...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg

Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. is having a New Year’s Eve event, sponsored by Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, that features a potato roll drop to welcome the New Year. Join a host of downtown businesses and New Year’s revelers in a festive atmosphere that features indoor activities, giveaways, radio remotes sponsored by VerStandig Media including Bob Rocks, WAYZ, and The Goat, 100 free hotdogs from Redneck Hot Dogs, and so much more.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

AT&T PUBLIC NOTICE

AT&T proposes to modify an existing facility (new tip heights 112.5’, 116’, & 117’) on the building at 100 S. 2nd St, Chambersburg, PA (20221441). Interested parties may contact Scott Horn (856-809-1202) (1012 Industrial Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08091) with comments regarding potential effects on historic properties.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
