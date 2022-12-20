Jessica Simpson shares new family photos with husband, their 3 kids

Jessica Simpson is certainly ready for the holidays -- and she's getting her family in the spirit, too.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos featuring herself, husband Eric Johnson and their three children -- son Ace, 9, and daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3 -- in what appears to be an impromptu outdoor photo shoot.

"Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season," she captioned the post, dated Dec. 19.

In the pics, Simpson, 42, is pictured with each of her three kids, with Johnson joining her in some snaps. In addition to the couple's adorable little ones stealing the spotlight, Simpson also wows in some shots with bright red lipstick, oversized sunglasses and a blue faux-fur jacket.

A few of Simpson's famous friends sounded off in the comments, with Paris Hilton writing, "Beautiful family," and Rachel Zoe chimed in, "The most beautiful smiley children."

The fashion entrepreneur, who regained full ownership of her name and brand a year ago, married Johnson in July 2014.