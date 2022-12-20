Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Drivers ready for challenges during Christmas road trips
TAMPA, Fla. — Ray Delarosa is making sure his luggage is on tight as he and his family make the long drive from Bradenton to Texas. “I wanted to leave a day earlier, but it was raining the day before. It just caught me off-hand like this and I have to deal with it,” said Delrosa.
ABC Action News
11 locations of Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws
LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.
ABC Action News
Retiring Citizens CEO hopeful ‘dream team’ will see state-backed insurer through ongoing crisis
The details of Gilway’s departure are still being worked out. Citizens officials said General Counsel Tim Cerio will serve as interim chief until a permanent replacement for Gilway is found. Another of Florida’s top insurance officials is out. Citizens Property Insurance CEO Barry Gilway said Thursday he was retiring,...
ABC Action News
Citizens Property Insurance CEO Barry Gilway announces retirement
Citizens Property Insurance CEO Barry Gilway has announced his retirement. Media relations manager Michael Peltier confirmed his retirement, stating that there is "no effective date at this time." “Gilway and Chairmen Beruff are working out the details. It will happen before the Legislature convenes in March 2023 and could happen...
ABC Action News
Florida lawmakers seek to require social media safety education in public schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A state lawmaker is again trying to require Florida's public schools to teach social media safety. The education would not just remind students of potential dangers but that posts can come back to damage a person's reputation. "Twenty years from now, if a photo resurfaces or...
