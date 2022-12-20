ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC Action News

Drivers ready for challenges during Christmas road trips

TAMPA, Fla. — Ray Delarosa is making sure his luggage is on tight as he and his family make the long drive from Bradenton to Texas. “I wanted to leave a day earlier, but it was raining the day before. It just caught me off-hand like this and I have to deal with it,” said Delrosa.
11 locations of Crumbl Cookies found in violation of child labor laws

LINDON, Utah — Federal officials announced that Tuesday that a Utah-based cookie company was found to have violated child labor laws at 11 locations in six states. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Labor said that a federal investigation found that Crumbl Cookies allowed employees as young as 14 years old to work longer and later than the law allows. Other violations involved allowing young workers to operate ovens or machinery considered hazardous in violation of labor laws.
Citizens Property Insurance CEO Barry Gilway announces retirement

Citizens Property Insurance CEO Barry Gilway has announced his retirement. Media relations manager Michael Peltier confirmed his retirement, stating that there is "no effective date at this time." “Gilway and Chairmen Beruff are working out the details. It will happen before the Legislature convenes in March 2023 and could happen...
