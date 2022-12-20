Scouting Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Stacy Gage, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on top prospects from across the country.

Jayden Bradford - QB

Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy)

Highly ranked dual-threat QB with solid height/weight and an adequate wingspan. Shows solid rhythm with his drops and timing of getting throws out at the top of his drop. Good accuracy on all levels, shows chemistry and trust with teammates to anticipate throws in certain windows based on the coverage. Good arm strength allows him to make the deep throws in the pocket within 60 yards. Shows solid arm talent when throwing on the run and off-platform when he has to. Shows good competitive toughness to stay in the pocket, keep his feet set and take a hit after intermediate/deep throws. Poses a threat in the run game with his good acceleration and solid agility/scrambling ability.

Adequate release and vision. Will need to work on the speed of cocking back the ball and reading defenses pre-snap and post-snap to improve his decision-making. He will not have the time he has now at IMG to stare down receivers at the next level. Good prospect overall, will be a definite starter at the P5 level after a year or two of development.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell - SAF

Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy)

Multi-sport athlete with experience playing CB, FS and Nickel. Solid frame and good athletic ability. At IMG he plays a FS/Nickel combo in a 4-2-5 defense which is where I project him to thrive at the next level. Displays good ability to shadow and turn with slot WR/TEs on all routes in man coverage while also showing solid mental processing to play zone coverage in the flat from the slot in Cover 3. Good pursuit and shed ability in the run game, knows how to use his leverage on the perimeter and takes good angles to make consistent open-field tackles.

Has to add more muscle to maintain his ability to make open-field tackles and shed blocks at the highest level. After more experience and coaching in the FS/Nickel position his range and ball skills in two-high zone coverages will improve. I trust his athletic ability and demeanor as a player to become one of the elite P5 hybrid nickel/free safeties in a base 4-2-5 defense by his sophomore season.

Stacy Gage - RB

Tampa, FL (Wharton High School)

Well-experienced RB who is receiving interest from the elite teams in all P5 conferences. Solid frame and weight. Shows very good contact balance and run strength when running in between the tackles. Has good vision and elusiveness to find openings on inside zone plays and even gain yards when the blocks aren’t there. Will be a very good fit in a pro-style offense where he’s asked to gain the tough yards on inside zone runs. Solid outside running ability as his cuts are very smooth and he wastes no time getting upfield. Showcases a constant ability to make other miss with spin moves and running through tackles.

Lacks the long speed to be a true threat to hit those long runs at the highest level in college football. Will need to continue to improve his technique as a pass blocker and hands as a pass catcher if he will be inserted into another pro-style offense. I trust his skills and experience to be an immediate difference maker at a P5 school in his freshman season.

James Randle - WR

Daytona Beach, FL (Mainland High School)

Gaining interest from the SEC and ACC. Adequate frame and weight. Solid acceleration and long speed to consistently put stress on the defense running medium/long routes. Good deep route-runner, understands how to stem at top of his route to gain separation on post routes. Elite hands, has no trouble with adequately placed balls or better. Shows a good ability to track go balls and go up to make contested catches. Very good ability to catch outside of his radius and shows good chemistry to adjust with his QB when the play breaks down.

Has to spend the next year and a half adding muscle, doesn’t pose any threat in a P5 conference as a blocker or running after the catch. Adequate release and lateral movement at the LOS and when running short routes. Will improve with coaching and experience as he learns how to get in and out of breaks quicker when running short routes. I don’t see him as a cornerstone for a P5 program but he will be a good player in the FBS by his 2nd or 3rd year.