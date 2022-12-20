Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is 'Not' Closing
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking case
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
WNEM
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
abc12.com
Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
WNEM
Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
WNEM
MSP trooper suffers minor injuries after vehicle is struck, road conditions still deteriorating
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was struck Friday night as strong winds and ice made road conditions treacherous for motorists and first responders alike. Lt. Kim Vetter, Michigan State Police public information officer for the third district, said the...
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
WNEM
Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
WNEM
Pedestrian killed in Flint Twp crash
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Flint Township Tuesday night. It happened about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Corunna Road and I-75. Lawayne Blakely, 41, of Flint, was crossing Corunna Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling...
WNEM
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3
Here's a look at some of our top stories. The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out. Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box. Updated: 5 hours...
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
WNEM
STARS receives $4M to purchase 10 new buses
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 transit buses as part of the new federal budget. The funding from the federal budget will help STARS improve its services and allow riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education, and jobs, the company said.
WNEM
TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County
Here are some of the stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following this morning. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22
The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
WNEM
Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold. “We run soup kitchens, we run a warming center during the winter, and...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. The bridge was officially back in business after a special ceremony Thursday afternoon. Bay City Bridge Partners said construction started on Dec. 21, 2021. General Manager of Operations, Lynn Pavlawk, said the bridge has...
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash. Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock. The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Dec. 21
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out.
WNEM
Lafayette Bridge construction to begin Jan. 3
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on the Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to begin Jan. 3. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $700,000 in maintenance repairs to the bridge. Work includes deck and sidewalk patching and joint replacements on the structure spanning the east channel of the Saginaw River, MDOT said.
