Hemlock, MI

WNEM

Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Multi-unit townhome building catches fire on Flint's west side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Fire Department was at the scene of a townhome on fire, where someone may have been trapped inside. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue on Flint's west side.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man in critical condition after shooting

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw Township early Friday morning. Officers from the Saginaw Township Police Department were called to the address of 4444 State St., building E to respond to a report of gunfire around 12:14 a.m. on Dec. 23. Responding officers...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Pedestrian killed in Flint Twp crash

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A pedestrian was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in Flint Township Tuesday night. It happened about 6:40 p.m. in the area of Corunna Road and I-75. Lawayne Blakely, 41, of Flint, was crossing Corunna Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3

Here's a look at some of our top stories. The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out. Man arrested after stealing from toy drive box. Updated: 5 hours...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

STARS receives $4M to purchase 10 new buses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 transit buses as part of the new federal budget. The funding from the federal budget will help STARS improve its services and allow riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education, and jobs, the company said.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County

Here are some of the stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following this morning. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22

The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. The bridge was officially back in business after a special ceremony Thursday afternoon. Bay City Bridge Partners said construction started on Dec. 21, 2021. General Manager of Operations, Lynn Pavlawk, said the bridge has...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Dec. 21

The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to close within weeks causing more detours, but a bigger project for it lies ahead. The winter storm system headed to mid-Michigan will bring snow, wind, and cold temperatures and experts shared advice on how to stay warm if your heat and power go out.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Lafayette Bridge construction to begin Jan. 3

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Construction on the Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is set to begin Jan. 3. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $700,000 in maintenance repairs to the bridge. Work includes deck and sidewalk patching and joint replacements on the structure spanning the east channel of the Saginaw River, MDOT said.
BAY CITY, MI

