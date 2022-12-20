Read full article on original website
Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2022
Pokemon Go has a present for all it's trainers this holiday. Check into Pokemon Go for the Winter Wonderland event from December 24, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to December 25, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to earn special event bonuses, including an opportunity to encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime!
Pokemon Go Chespin Community Day January 2023
Chespin steals the spotlight on Pokemon GO's January 2023 Community Day event! Join the first Community Day event of 2023 for a chance to encounter the "Spiny Nut" Pokemon out in the wild, and even evolve your Chespin into a Chesnaught with a special move. On this page of IGN's...
Chapter 7 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 7: Protect Your Honor.
Valheim Patch 0.212.9 Details
Valheim released a new patch on December 20, 2022 to address some bugs and make some general fixes, including some changes to the new Mistlands events and spawning. On this page of IGN's Valheim wiki guide, you can find all the patch details for Valheim's Patch 0.212.9. Patch 0.212.9 Overview.
Pokemon Go Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day
Nothing is quite so festive as a gigantic "Iceburg" Pokemon. Celebrate the holidays with Pokemon Go this December 24, 2022 by jumping into Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day. This holiday Raid Day will feature the colossal Hisuian Avalugg Pokemon, and even a chance to encounter a Shiny Hisuian Avalugg. On this...
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year.
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
Destiny 2: Awesome Warlock Helmet - Xur Location & Inventory (Dec. 23-27)
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Graviton Forfeit, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Apotheosis Veil.
Death Stranding 2: 7 Gameplay Changes We'd Love to See
There’s no denying Death Stranding is one of the most unique games ever made. It may not be for everyone, but Hideo Kojima’s blend of cinema-inspired storytelling alongside a unique “Strand” world has definitely left its mark on the gaming community. But as polished as Death Stranding is, nothing is perfect, and there are a list of things we'd love to see the sequal to a bit differently, or improve upon.
Epic Games Store's Free Games For December 23 Are Three Classic Fallout Titles
The Epic Games Store has made three classic games in the Fallout series free for a day. Epic’s PC store is giving away free games every day from December 15 to December 30. Today’s offering includes Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel for free. These games will become a part of your library permanently after you claim them. The games are available for free until December 23, 9:30 PM IST.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
One Piece Odyssey - Official Systems Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey for a deep dive into the upcoming RPG, including a look at the game's world and how the battle and adventure systems work. The trailer showcases the turn-based command battle system, the Scramble Area battle system, the player movement system, various character abilities, and much more.
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
What to Expect from PlayStation in 2023
PlayStation had a fantastic mix of critical success, big sellers, and indie darlings to celebrate in 2022, thanks to the releases of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray. That pattern is set to continue over the next 12 months as Sony looks to add to its growing library of great games. With many to get excited about on the horizon, as well as an imminent next step into virtual reality, PlayStation looks set for a busy 2023.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
How to Raise Buster Sword Proficiency
In Crisis Core, Zack recieves the iconic Buster Sword from his mentor Angeal and becomes a symbol of his power and resolve to become a hero. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to raise the Buster Sword Proficiency stat. What...
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for December 22, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new Icefall Throne emote, Snow Palace, and more to the game. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
IGN UK Podcast #676: Alternative Game Awards 2022
Dale, Alex and Emma are here with the only game awards that matter. The alternative list of stuff they've made up as an excuse to talk about what they've enjoyed playing in 2022, and other things that have driven them crazy. Got a game for us to play or some...
Genshin Impact - Official Akitsu Haneasobi Story Teaser Trailer
In this latest trailer for Genshin Impact, we learn that Akitsu Haneasobi is a game where you use hagoita to hit a ball towards a set target, which tests one's speed, endurance, and directional control. Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and PC.
Drop Dead: The Cabin - Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer
Here's your peek at gameplay, including some terrifying monsters you'll face, in this new trailer for Drop Dead: The Cabin. Get ready to survive an undead attack when Drop Dead: The Cabin launches on Meta Quest 2 and Pico on February 16, 2023.
