Pokemon Go Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day
Nothing is quite so festive as a gigantic "Iceburg" Pokemon. Celebrate the holidays with Pokemon Go this December 24, 2022 by jumping into Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day. This holiday Raid Day will feature the colossal Hisuian Avalugg Pokemon, and even a chance to encounter a Shiny Hisuian Avalugg. On this...
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
Hideo Kojima Interview: Visiting His New Studio as Kojima Productions Enters Phase 2
Kojima Productions, the studio headed by director Hideo Kojima, celebrated its seventh anniversary on December 16, 2022. It used this opportunity to move its office to a larger floor in the same building, marking a new beginning. In a previous interview with IGN Japan, Kojima compared his previous office to Star Trek's USS Enterprise, and that concept has been carried over to this new location as well. The studio boasts an even bigger white room to house a new 1:1 scale Ludens statue, and you can sense Kojima's desire to set off into new creative waters in its spacious studio, photogrammetry room, and kitchen-lounge area that allows for large-scale socializing.
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year.
How to Raise Buster Sword Proficiency
In Crisis Core, Zack recieves the iconic Buster Sword from his mentor Angeal and becomes a symbol of his power and resolve to become a hero. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to raise the Buster Sword Proficiency stat. What...
What to Expect from PlayStation in 2023
PlayStation had a fantastic mix of critical success, big sellers, and indie darlings to celebrate in 2022, thanks to the releases of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray. That pattern is set to continue over the next 12 months as Sony looks to add to its growing library of great games. With many to get excited about on the horizon, as well as an imminent next step into virtual reality, PlayStation looks set for a busy 2023.
Dead Space: Creating (and Recreating) Isaac's Suit - IGN First
In a line-up of survival horror characters, Isaac Clarke stands out. Rather than a regular Joe attempting to outrun zombies, Dead Space’s protagonist is a space engineer ready to weather the harshest conditions. That’s clear to see in his now-iconic space suit, which has received a grimy upgrade for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
New Game Plus
This page contains information on the New Game Plus Mode coming to God of War Ragnarok. This feature will be implemented at a later date. While God of War Ragnarok did not launch with a New Game Plus mode, Sony Santa Monica announced that this feature would be added to the game some time in 2023.
Top Ten Call of Duty Campaigns
So which Call of Duty games have the greatest campaigns? IGN’s keenest and crustiest Call of Duty fans combined to carve out a list of our favourite single-player stories, plucked from all throughout the series’ two-decade history. Here are our top 10 Call of Duty campaigns.
Avatar: The Way of Water – Disney Stock Takes a Tumble Despite $600 Million Opening Week
The massive box office opening for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water wasn't enough from Disney's stock taking a tumble after it failed to live up to projections. According to The Wrap, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster was projected to earn around $525 million in its opening weekend. However, the film only managed to earn around $441 million in the opening weekend at the global box office.
Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2022
Pokemon Go has a present for all it's trainers this holiday. Check into Pokemon Go for the Winter Wonderland event from December 24, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to December 25, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to earn special event bonuses, including an opportunity to encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime!
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for December 23-December 27
He who is more rat than man and more jackal than rat, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has...
The Witcher: Blood Origin Character Guide
The Witcher: Blood Origin is nearly here, with its Christmas day debut sure to give The Witcher fans something to talk about over the holiday weekend. This prequel is set in the distant past, 1200 years before the events of the main series, and delights in introducing a compelling cast of new characters over its four episodes. While there is no Geralt, there are plenty of new tidbits and treats for longtime fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and the multimedia franchise that has sprung from it.
2022 Holiday and Christmas Game Events
It's good to be a gamer on the holidays. With so many holiday limited-time events, in-game bonuses, and festive DLC to be had, you are sure to stay busy with all your favorite games this winter break. This is a list of the games that have special holiday events in...
Epic Games Store's Free Games For December 23 Are Three Classic Fallout Titles
The Epic Games Store has made three classic games in the Fallout series free for a day. Epic’s PC store is giving away free games every day from December 15 to December 30. Today’s offering includes Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel for free. These games will become a part of your library permanently after you claim them. The games are available for free until December 23, 9:30 PM IST.
PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022 Live Now With Deals on Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part I, Gran Turismo 7 and More
Christmas has just become cheaper for gaming on PlayStation consoles, thanks to the platform's new Holiday sale. Between December 22 and January 4, PlayStation will be offering mega discounts on select titles that's currently available to play on the PS5 and PS4. These titles cover a variety of genres, so there's deals worth checking out for every player.
Kojima Productions Phase 2 - Studio Tour Images
The new life-sized Ludens statue that serves as Kojima Productions' mascot. Photo credit: Daniel Robson.
Valheim Patch 0.212.9 Details
Valheim released a new patch on December 20, 2022 to address some bugs and make some general fixes, including some changes to the new Mistlands events and spawning. On this page of IGN's Valheim wiki guide, you can find all the patch details for Valheim's Patch 0.212.9. Patch 0.212.9 Overview.
For Honor - Official Weekly Content Update for December 22, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new Icefall Throne emote, Snow Palace, and more to the game. Watch the trailer to see the details and what to expect with this latest For Honor content update.
Genshin Impact - Official Akitsu Haneasobi Story Teaser Trailer
In this latest trailer for Genshin Impact, we learn that Akitsu Haneasobi is a game where you use hagoita to hit a ball towards a set target, which tests one's speed, endurance, and directional control. Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and PC.
