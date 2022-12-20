Read full article on original website
ComicBook
John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed
Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
James Bond: Daniel Craig Addresses Aaron Taylor-Johnson Casting Rumors
Last year saw the release of No Time to Die, the fifth and final James Bond movie to star Daniel Craig. Ever since the actor's last outing, fans have been wondering who would take over the iconic role. Craig held the 007 mantle for 16 years, and there have been rumors that the next Bond will be played by a younger actor. One name that has been tossed around is Aaron Taylor-Johnson who is best known for starring in Kick-Ass, Godzilla (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bullet Train, and more. He'll also soon be playing the titular character in Sony's Kraven the Hunter. Recently, Craig was interviewed by Josh Horowitz and was asked about Taylor-Johnson potentially being his Bond successor.
ComicBook
Gal Gadot Reportedly Returning for Fast & Furious 10
The Fast & Furious family might be joined by a familiar face when Fast X debuts in theaters next year. According to a new report from The Direct, Gal Gadot is believed to return in the upcoming tenth film in the mainline franchise. It is unclear at this point exactly how she will return, as her original Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 character, Gisele Yashar, seemingly died onscreen while trying to save her boyfriend, Han Lue (Sung Kang). Gadot potentially appearing in Fast X is interesting, both considering her character's previous fate, and the fact that her Justice League co-star, Jason Momoa, is already making his franchise debut in the film. She was initially expected to reprise her role in flashback scenes in Furious 7, but those were ultimately cut from the film.
ComicBook
HBO Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in True Detective Season 4
When the first season of True Detective was released it was both a critical and commercial hit with everyone loving it. True Detective Season 2 was somewhat of a letdown and Season 3 was a step off from what came before. Now, HBO is working on the fourth season of the series title, True Detective: Night Country, that will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, with Issa Lopez serving as showrunner. Lopez has been rounding out the cast of the series with other talent like Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw and we have yet to see anything from the new season until now. HBO released a teaser of what's to come in 2023 that showed new footage of upcoming series like The Last of Us and has even given us our first look at Foster in True Detective: Night Country. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
Star Wars: Daniel Craig Reflects on Wearing a "F-cking Stormtrooper" Suit for The Force Awakens
The release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens came with the reveal that Daniel Craig had an uncredited cameo as a stormtrooper, leading many audiences to wonder how he came to land such a role, with the actor recently recalling that he had scored the role merely by asking for it. As compared to his other experiences, filming the cameo wasn't entirely glamorous, as he was sporting an uncomfortable suit of armor, though he admitted he got off relatively easily as compared to stormtroopers who had to wear the garb in the deserts of Tunisia. Craig will next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which hits Netflix on December 23rd.
'Babylon' Actress Samara Weaving Secretly Married Film Producer Jimmy Warden
If you've been watching any films in the past five years, chances are you recognize Samara Weaving. The Australian actress is best known for her horror films such as The Babysitter, Ready or Not, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, as well as her strong resemblance to fellow Aussie star Margot Robbie. Now, she's starring in Babylon alongside Robbie and several other famous faces.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
ComicBook
Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Hints at Future Wakanda Stories in the MCU
Marvel Studios recently wrapped up their Phase Four slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it definitely was a great send-off. Wakanda Forever revealed that Shuri (Letitia Wright) succeeds T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Black Panther after the actor tragically passed away. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams / Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) as the films main antagonist. The film ends in a way that could set up several different stories for the future of Wakanda and the Black Panther, but there haven't been any announcements about a third movie. Ryan Coogler hasn't said anything about doing a third film and he is developing a Wakanda-based series for Disney+, but now the director is hinting at future Wakanda stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Coogler revealed that he would love to continue doing these stories.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Compares Next Two Movies to Avengers: Endgame
After the release of its first full trailer earlier this month, fans are absolutely excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated sequel is expected to significantly up the ante of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — and based on all of the footage we've already seen of alternate versions of Spider-Man, that's definitely proving to be the case. The epic quality of Across the Spider-Verse, as well as its planned follow-up Across the Spider-Verse Part II, could apparently be felt among its crew members as well. In a recent interview with The Direct, senior character animator Ere Santos teased that the ambition of the original condensed version of the two sequels is on par with the Marvel Cinematic Universe's culmination, Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
ComicBook
Jeff Garlin Cast in New TV Series After Controversial The Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has officially landed a new role in a television series, following his controversial exit from ABC's The Goldbergs late last year. According to new reports, Garlin has been cast in the fourth and final season of the Netflix sitcom Never Have I Ever. Garlin will reportedly portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Devi's grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever. This is Garlin's first casting since he exited his nine-season stint as Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs, following an internal investigation into allegations of on-set misconduct.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Shares Details About Bill Murray's Character
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's director is teasing Bill Murray's role in the upcoming MCU adventure. While not a ton is known about the upcoming plot to the movie, the comedian's presence has raised quite a few eyebrows online. It's not like you get an actor of that stature to play a small role in this. Reed's comments to Entertainment Weekly about the mysterious character being someone from the Quantum Realm also adds a ton of intrigue as fans don't know what to expect from Kang the Conqueror's domain down there. It feels like the Marvel villain is holding all the cards looking at that first trailer. But, Murray's character has to play a role in this somehow. He's connected to the Pym family and their dalliances in the Quantum Realm before Scott ever even entered the picture. One thing is sure, Phase 5 is starting off with a bang and the beloved comedian is right there in the middle of it. Check out what Peyton Reed had to say right here.
ComicBook
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
ComicBook
Avatar 2 Riding Another Box Office Wave After Second Thursday in Theaters
Avatar: The Way of Water has officially crossed $600 million worldwide at the box office thanks to Wednesday showings, but it turns out that Thursday was a great day for James Cameron's Avatar sequel, as well. Reports are in that Avatar 2 earned another $37.1M internationally and $14.5 domestically from Thursday showings, bringing the film's cumulative total to $464M internationally and just shy of $200 million domestically, for a cumulative total of $661.4M, one week after The Way of Water started screening in theaters.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Home Is Infiltrated by Ryan Reynolds for the Holidays
It was announced back in September that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman broke the news in a hilarious video with Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel fans cannot wait for them to star in the movie together. Over the years, the duo has perfected their faux feud which has included some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. In honor of Reynolds' new Christmas movie, Spirited, Jackman took to Instagram today to reveal his home has been infiltrated by his Marvel co-star.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
ComicBook
Community Movie: Dan Harmon Reveals What WON'T Be In It
Dan Harmon has become a legend in the entertainment world, not just thanks to his brainchild of Rick And Morty, which has become one of Adult Swim's biggest original animated series, but also thanks to his fan-favorite series, Community. Though Community came to an end in 2014, resurrected on Yahoo for its sixth and final season, the love surrounding the series has refused to die down. A long-running joke in the series was the idea of "Six Seasons and a Movie", with the latter recently confirmed. Now, in a new interview, Harmon has detailed some elements that won't be making a return with the community college class.
ComicBook
Stan Lee's Version of Batman for DC Finally Gets His Own Joker
Next week, comic book fans will be celebrating what would have been the 100th anniversary of prolific creator and pop culture icon Stan Lee. While Lee was almost-synonymous for his work in the Marvel universe, he did dabble in the realm of DC in the early 2000s through the Just Imagine universe. The imprint saw him and Batman movie producer Michael Uslan remix the origins of core DC characters, which then resulted in a series of one-shots published in 2001-2002 — and next week, their mythos will be added to in a major way with the release of Earth-6: A Celebration of Stan Lee, a new one-shot anthology of stories set in that universe. As a new preview reveals, that will include introducing The Choker, Earth-6's take on the classic Batman villain The Joker.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
