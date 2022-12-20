Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's director is teasing Bill Murray's role in the upcoming MCU adventure. While not a ton is known about the upcoming plot to the movie, the comedian's presence has raised quite a few eyebrows online. It's not like you get an actor of that stature to play a small role in this. Reed's comments to Entertainment Weekly about the mysterious character being someone from the Quantum Realm also adds a ton of intrigue as fans don't know what to expect from Kang the Conqueror's domain down there. It feels like the Marvel villain is holding all the cards looking at that first trailer. But, Murray's character has to play a role in this somehow. He's connected to the Pym family and their dalliances in the Quantum Realm before Scott ever even entered the picture. One thing is sure, Phase 5 is starting off with a bang and the beloved comedian is right there in the middle of it. Check out what Peyton Reed had to say right here.

