Utah State

Bill would make it illegal to pass snowplows in Utah

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Utah drivers who pass snowplows doing their job may soon get more than a dirty look and a few choice words.

Under a new bill introduced ahead of the upcoming 2023 Utah legislative session, those who pass a snowplow while the blade is deployed could be ticketed for the violation.

There is currently no law stopping Utah drivers from passing a snowplow, which can be dangerous for everyone on the roads. In recent years, dozens of Utah Department of Transportation snowplows were hit by vehicles attempting to pass.

The bill would prohibit vehicles from passing working snowplows no matter the side, and also stop drivers from passing two more snowplows driving in the echelon formation. According to wording in the bill, echelon formation is "the operation of two or more snowplows arranged side-by-side or diagonally across multiple lanes of traffic of a multi-lane highway to clear snow from two or more lanes at once."

State Sen. Wayne Harper (R-Taylorsville) is the author of the bill that will be brought up during the legislative session that begins on Jan. 17.

Micheal Blakesley
3d ago

I personally think that it is a worst idea for this to go forward. it is saying that if it is safe to pass a snowplow and you do you are breaking the law. who is the moron who brings something like this to be voted on.

walkerworthless
3d ago

I'm not for more regulations......... but........... this should be common sense. if the plows are out, them weather conditions are likely nasty. and are not ideal conditions for passing anybody. the drivers here in utah are bad enough as is

Johnny Tsunami
3d ago

I think if any additional law, give people tickets who don’t wipe the snow off their car. When it glazes over and flies off on the highway, you’re making it dangerous all because you were a little cold and didn’t want to

Related
ksl.com

State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division's director, said all of the projects will seek to find "innovative solutions" to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
suindependent.com

Ice Fishing In Utah? Who Would Have Known!

SALT LAKE CITY — If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why Utah's governor issued an emergency order suspending propane delivery rules

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah. Gov Spencer Cox issued an emergency executive order late last week that temporarily suspends federal regulations related to liquid petroleum gas deliveries, citing high demand and long lines at loading facilities during cold weather conditions. "We're seeing long lines at loading facilities," he said,...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
EAST CARBON, UT
