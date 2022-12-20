ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ksl.com

SMU edges Utah State 77-74 in Diamond Head Classic semis

HONOLULU — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points and Zach Nutall hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute to send SMU to a 77-74 victory over Utah State in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night. Phelps added eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

A Utah man's journey from small town music fan to interviewer of the stars

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2010, Adam Reader's band won an international contest online and was awarded the Hollywood Music Award as best rock-and-roll band. In addition to having a single produced by the man responsible for "High School Musical," the Utah band had the honor of playing numerous Hollywood hot spots such as the Troubadour and the Whiskey A Go Go.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Missing endangered man found unharmed

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Family safely evacuated from West Weber house fire

WEST WEBER, Weber County — A family was safely evacuated after a house fire broke out early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 282 S. 4600 West in West Weber about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Weber Fire District. When they arrived, firefighters said there was smoke and flames coming from the attic.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

UTA bus driver assaulted at Millcreek Station, hospitalized

MILLCREEK — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after being assaulted while taking a break at Millcreek Station on Tuesday. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the driver was taking a break at the station around 11 p.m. when an "unprovoked" attacker assaulted him. The driver, age 25, suffered "very significant injuries," but was later released from the hospital, Arky said.
MILLCREEK, UT

