ksl.com
Consistent offense a work in progress for Weber State and loss to BYU proved it
OGDEN — Before his first season as head coach after 16 years as an assistant, Eric Duft knew his team would take some time to gel with an influx of transfers and freshmen on the roster. The players get along with each other well enough, but harmony in a...
ksl.com
SMU edges Utah State 77-74 in Diamond Head Classic semis
HONOLULU — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points and Zach Nutall hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute to send SMU to a 77-74 victory over Utah State in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night. Phelps added eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs...
ksl.com
A Utah man's journey from small town music fan to interviewer of the stars
SALT LAKE CITY — In 2010, Adam Reader's band won an international contest online and was awarded the Hollywood Music Award as best rock-and-roll band. In addition to having a single produced by the man responsible for "High School Musical," the Utah band had the honor of playing numerous Hollywood hot spots such as the Troubadour and the Whiskey A Go Go.
ksl.com
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39, was sentenced...
ksl.com
Missing endangered man found unharmed
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
ksl.com
Family safely evacuated from West Weber house fire
WEST WEBER, Weber County — A family was safely evacuated after a house fire broke out early Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 282 S. 4600 West in West Weber about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Weber Fire District. When they arrived, firefighters said there was smoke and flames coming from the attic.
ksl.com
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
ksl.com
UTA bus driver assaulted at Millcreek Station, hospitalized
MILLCREEK — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized after being assaulted while taking a break at Millcreek Station on Tuesday. UTA spokesman Carl Arky said the driver was taking a break at the station around 11 p.m. when an "unprovoked" attacker assaulted him. The driver, age 25, suffered "very significant injuries," but was later released from the hospital, Arky said.
ksl.com
ER nurse makes patients smile with over 150 designs painted onto his mohawk
MURRAY — An emergency room nurse at Intermountain Medical Center is using his funky hairdos to make his patients smile. Nurse Thomas "Zach" Zacharias said when the pandemic first hit, his children looked for a way to pass the time. They decided to shave dad's head into a mohawk and paint it.
ksl.com
Toy story: Why a Salt Lake business owner ditched corporate America to open a toy store
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Sartain was walking around a New Jersey mall around Christmas time back in 1985 when he entered a toy store and had an epiphany. "It was like somebody just hit me on the head and said, 'This is it,'" Sartain said. Ditching corporate America.
