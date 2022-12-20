ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students' deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner....
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Professor Sues TikToker for Videos Accusing Her of Murdering Students

A University of Idaho professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of perpetrating the murder of four students in videos shared online. TikToker Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers, posted six videos in which she sought to tie history chair Rebecca Scofield to the murders. She also alleged that Scofield had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The lawsuit alleges Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes. Guillard has “decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” Scofield’s complaint says. The professor was in Portland visiting friends when the students were murdered, the lawsuit says. She had sent a letter to the TikTok personality in November demanding she take the videos down, but Guillard allegedly went on to make more. The professor “fears for her life and for the lives of her family members,” the lawsuit says.Read it at Idaho Statesman
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Cops Slap Down Abandoned Hyundai Probe, Plead With Public

Police investigating the grisly murders of four Idaho students have pleaded with the public to stop contacting the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was identified by another police department as a possible link to the slayings. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the brutal slayings of Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. Cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the murders. Photos of the “abandoned car,” found in Eugene, Oregon, began to spread online, with a...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families

MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
MOSCOW, ID
KVAL

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE

A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
ROSEBURG, OR
KLEWTV

Slick conditions on the Lewiston Hill

Idaho State Police responded to numerous semi trucks on the Lewiston Hill that were having a tough time getting up the grade. Some successfully moved on after chaining up, while others needed assistance from tow trucks to make it to the top. So far, no reports of any major injuries as of Friday morning.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office

POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
kezi.com

Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Power in Lewiston now restored

LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 19, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 19, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- Vehicle blocking entrance to property. Officer advised. Message left for owner of vehicle. No report. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10940 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: STYNER AVE & NORTHWOOD DR. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time...
MOSCOW, ID
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy