I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'RemiMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Idaho murders: Footsteps can be heard on 'every floor,' former tenant says
A former resident of the home where four Idaho college students were murdered said that every footstep was audible in the "creaky" house with "poor insulation."
Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students' deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner....
TMZ.com
Moscow PD Rules Out Oregon Hyundai, Sees No Connection To Student Murders
Moscow Police have looked into the mystery behind a crashed Hyundai in Oregon, and say they don't believe there's any connection to the case of the murdered college students ... so now they're asking for people to stop hounding the car's owner. Moscow PD tells TMZ ... the department has...
Idaho Professor Sues TikToker for Videos Accusing Her of Murdering Students
A University of Idaho professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of perpetrating the murder of four students in videos shared online. TikToker Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers, posted six videos in which she sought to tie history chair Rebecca Scofield to the murders. She also alleged that Scofield had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The lawsuit alleges Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes. Guillard has “decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” Scofield’s complaint says. The professor was in Portland visiting friends when the students were murdered, the lawsuit says. She had sent a letter to the TikTok personality in November demanding she take the videos down, but Guillard allegedly went on to make more. The professor “fears for her life and for the lives of her family members,” the lawsuit says.Read it at Idaho Statesman
Idaho Cops Slap Down Abandoned Hyundai Probe, Plead With Public
Police investigating the grisly murders of four Idaho students have pleaded with the public to stop contacting the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was identified by another police department as a possible link to the slayings. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the brutal slayings of Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. Cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the murders. Photos of the “abandoned car,” found in Eugene, Oregon, began to spread online, with a...
Update on Moscow murders: Car found in Oregon has no connection to Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders. "The...
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY ROSEBURG POLICE
A fugitive was taken into custody by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said just before 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect at Safeway, in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. He was found to have a warrant out of Canyonville Justice Court. While at Corrections, a small packet of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his boot. He was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine-violation and held for the warrant. Bail was set at $5,340.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING BAR FIGHT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a bar fight early Thursday. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. 21-year old Evan Marlow had allegedly punched a bartender in the face. An officer attempted to contact Marlow but he reportedly ran. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to place him in handcuffs.
KLEWTV
Slick conditions on the Lewiston Hill
Idaho State Police responded to numerous semi trucks on the Lewiston Hill that were having a tough time getting up the grade. Some successfully moved on after chaining up, while others needed assistance from tow trucks to make it to the top. So far, no reports of any major injuries as of Friday morning.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
koze.com
Whitman County Ranch Settles With US Attorneys Office
POMEROY, WA – A Whitman County cattle and livestock ranching operation and its owner have entered into a Settlement Agreement and Consent Decree with the Eastern District of the U.S. Attorneys Office. Rileys’ River Ranch and rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley have settled the federal lawsuit against them for the unlawful use of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ environmentally sensitive federal lands along the Lower Snake River. The ranch is located on State Route 127 northwest of Pomeroy.
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
Power in Lewiston now restored
LEWISTON – Power in Lewiston has been restored. Previously, 2,184 people were without power in the Lewiston area, according to Avista Utilities. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 19, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 19, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------- Vehicle blocking entrance to property. Officer advised. Message left for owner of vehicle. No report. ----------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10940 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: STYNER AVE & NORTHWOOD DR. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
