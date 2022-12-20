ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern’s Sampson named NCPreps Defensive Player of Year

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Preps All-State high school football team has a few familiar faces from Eastern North Carolina on it.

New Bern High School senior defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr., who will play his college ball at Florida State, was named Defensive Player of the Year in a vote by sportswriters from around the state. Sampson ended his high school career with 7.5 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in New Bern’s 40-28 win over Grimsley in the Class 4-A state title game. The Bears finished the season with a perfect 16-0 record.

Sampson came into the game averaging 6.9 tackles a game. He had 18 sacks on the season and 35 quarterback hurries, according to stats from MaxPreps.com.

Also making the first-team defense was East Duplin free safety Daunte Hall. He had a solo tackle for the Panthers in their 24-21 win over Reidsville in the Class 2-A state title game. It was the first state title in school history for East Duplin.

He had seven interceptions as a free safety and 10 touchdowns, five rushing, as a running back, according to stats from MaxPreps.com.

Hertford County defensive back Israel Powell and Princeton running back Christian Perris also made the NCPreps.com first teams. Several other ENC athletes were selected as an honorable mention.

