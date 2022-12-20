INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO