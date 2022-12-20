Read full article on original website
Police respond to shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene. Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting […]
Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021. Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more. The...
Police arrest woman charged with kidnapping twin infants; Kason Thomas still missing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys in the Short North earlier this week has been arrested, but one of the infants is still missing, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Nalah Jackson, the 24-year-old suspect charged with two counts of kidnapping, was arrested...
WISH-TV
2 men, 17-year-old arrested in connection with armed robberies over 72 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested two men and a teen for a series of armed robberies in a 72-hour period. They are 19-year old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year old Juan Mendoza, and a 17-year old boy, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Police also recovered two handguns. The robberies...
WISH-TV
Police arrest man for robbing 6 businesses on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say is responsible for holding up six businesses in less than two months. Since mid-October, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives have been investigating six armed robberies on the city’s north side. Detectives identified Damon Smithson as a suspect...
IMPD arrests man accused of robbing 6 businesses while on work release
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted armed robber is behind bars after police claim he robbed a half dozen businesses around Indianapolis while on work release. IMPD robbery detectives believe 53-year-old Damon Smithson robbed all six businesses over a two-month span before he was arrested last week. Based on their investigation, IMPD said Smithson is a suspect […]
Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 1 dead
Police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead Thursday afternoon.
IMPD investigating fatal shooting on city's west side
IMPD is currently investigating a fatal shooting on the city's west side. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Waterview Drive on a report of a person shot.
Suspect arrested after armed robbery inside Kokomo mall
Police have a man in custody after they say he robbed a business inside the Markland Mall at gunpoint Monday.
WISH-TV
Person found shot and killed on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s west side Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2:17 p.m., in the 600 block of Waterview Dr. That is located at a Westlake Apartments. Police...
IMPD: Man arrested for robbery of 6 businesses on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man last week for allegedly robbing six businesses on Indianapolis' north side over the last few months. From October through December 2022, IMPD robbery detectives have been investigating six business robberies on the north side of Indianapolis. After a robbery of a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of East 62nd Street in late November, detectives identified the suspect as Damon Smithson.
Greenwood police, FBI release new details from shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
The Greenwood Police Department and FBI held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss additional findings stemming from the July mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
cbs4indy.com
Tips lead Indy police to kidnapped Ohio infant
INDIANAPOLIS — “These are the moment we live for,” said IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson. Nodding in agreement was Sgt. Richard El. The two were among the first IMPD officers to reach a weathered black Honda in an Indianapolis parking lot, where inside in his car seat was 5-month-old Kason Thomas.
Kokomo man charged with child molesting; Police say suspect wrote 4-page handwritten letter to victim
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl. Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022. When the girl was asked […]
cbs4indy.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
Indianapolis man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show IMPD executed a search warrant at the residence of John McDonough on April 7, 2021 during a narcotics and firearms investigation. Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a firearm in […]
Twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, woman who took her charged
The Columbus Police Department confirmed to News 5 the missing twin boy has been found alive and safe near a Papa John's pizza location in Indianapolis on Thursday night.
Current Publishing
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WIBC.com
A Dozen Men Arrested in Drug Dealing Operation
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal police and IMPD officers arrested 12 people for running a methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking organization, seizing over 400 pounds of meth. Court documents say that starting last year, those 12 people were dealing meth in Indianapolis. They say that one person, Erick Romero, managed the delivery of the drugs from other states to Indianapolis so others in the organization could deal them.
