Anne Arundel County, MD

Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

School bus driver charged with DUI after crash in Cecil County

CHARLESTOWN, Md. — A school bus driver was charged Thursday with driving under the influence after a crash in Cecil County. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Cecil and Market streets in Charlestown, where Bus 18 struck a guardrail and went off the road into a ditch.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home

LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
LAUREL, MD
firststateupdate.com

Passenger Killed In Rollover Crash Near Dover Air Base Wednesday

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. Officials said on December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Bayside Drive south of Pickering Beach Road. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate a left-to-right curve in the roadway police said. As a result, the Subaru exited the east edge of the road. The driver overcorrected her steering, leading to her car reentering the road while spinning clockwise. The Legacy continued forward until it exited the west edge of the roadway, where it subsequently rolled over and came to rest.
DOVER, DE
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
People

Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking

Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
LARGO, MD
Bay Net

Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park

UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Serious Crash On Three Notch Road

UPDATE – Northbound traffic is being routed to the shoulder, use caution in the area. MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –  On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Braxton Way.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD

