fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed after crashing into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Accokeek area
ACCOKEEK, Md. - A woman is dead after police say she crashed into a utility police early Friday morning in the Accokeek area of Prince George's County. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. along southbound Indian Head Highway near Berry Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
Wbaltv.com
School bus driver charged with DUI after crash in Cecil County
CHARLESTOWN, Md. — A school bus driver was charged Thursday with driving under the influence after a crash in Cecil County. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to Cecil and Market streets in Charlestown, where Bus 18 struck a guardrail and went off the road into a ditch.
Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
Infamously Dangerous Road Takes Another Life In Prince George's County
A woman is dead after crashing into a utility pole on an infamously dangerous road in Prince George's County, authorities say. The woman reportedly crashed into the pole after losing control of her vehicle while driving south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, around 2 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, according to Prince George's County Police.
Vehicle collision ended with rollover in Edgewood
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of a vehicle accident in Harford County Friday evening.
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
Driver Pulled From Burning Pickup In Anne Arundel (VIDEO)
Video shows the moment a driver was pulled from a burning pickup Monday, Dec. 19 in Anne Arundel County. Cpl. Ranck was the first on scene of the crash at Route 50 and I-97 around 12:30 p.m. Bodycam footage shows officer smashing the windows of a black pickup truck. With...
Bay Net
Video: Truck Ignores School Bus Stop Sign, Nearly Hits Child
WALDORF, Md. – If you see a stopped school bus, with its red flashing lights activated, you must stop (IN EITHER DIRECTION) unless there is a physical barrier between you and the oncoming bus – not a painted median. There is NEVER an acceptable excuse to pass a...
#FlyntStrong: Sheriff Struck During Shootout In Calvert County In Good Spirits After Surgery
The community is rallying around a sheriff's deputy in Maryland who has taken his first steps on the long road to recovery after being shot during a police pursuit, according to the Calvert County Sheriff.Master Deputy James Flynt, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office, is in recovery days af…
firststateupdate.com
Passenger Killed In Rollover Crash Near Dover Air Base Wednesday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. Officials said on December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Bayside Drive south of Pickering Beach Road. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate a left-to-right curve in the roadway police said. As a result, the Subaru exited the east edge of the road. The driver overcorrected her steering, leading to her car reentering the road while spinning clockwise. The Legacy continued forward until it exited the west edge of the roadway, where it subsequently rolled over and came to rest.
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Maryland Man Is Fatally Shot While Pumping Gas During Carjacking
Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, died at an area hospital after being shot at a Largo, Md., gas station A 54-year-old Maryland man was shot and killed during an apparent carjacking at a local gas station, the Prince George's County Police Department announced on Tuesday. On Dec. 19 around 11 pm, officers arrived at a Largo, Md., gas station to find Lee Alexander Thomas, who reportedly lived just a few blocks away, suffering from gunshot wounds. Thomas was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries...
Bay Net
Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park
UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
After the Collapse: Another Look at the Stricker Street Fire
With a new report from the City Fire Dept.'s Board of Inquiry, we took a close look at their analysis throughout the incident.
Two separate accidents shutdown roads in Baltimore County
The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County. Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road.
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Serious Crash On Three Notch Road
UPDATE – Northbound traffic is being routed to the shoulder, use caution in the area. MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Braxton Way.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Water main break affects residents during winter weather in Baltimore Co.
If the bad weather weren't enough, one Baltimore County neighborhood also had to deal with water problems this morning.
