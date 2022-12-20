The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 3 at 6:26 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man alone in a vehicle by the soccer fields at Liberty Christian School who appeared to be recording children. The caller thought it was suspicious that the man was still there after the games were over. The responding officer spoke to the man and found out he was playing games on his phone while his son coached the soccer game.

