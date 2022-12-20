Read full article on original website
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 3 at 6:26 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man alone in a vehicle by the soccer fields at Liberty Christian School who appeared to be recording children. The caller thought it was suspicious that the man was still there after the games were over. The responding officer spoke to the man and found out he was playing games on his phone while his son coached the soccer game.
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 10/25 – Burglary of Habitation – Kings Rd– Contractors reported to officer that a home under construction was found with damage to a door indicating possible burglary of habitation. 10/26 – Forgery Fraud – Kings Rd...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Oct. 18 at 1:53 p.m., a 27-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by her 36-year-old boyfriend because he was upset that she went to the grocery store without telling him. She also had an injury stemming from when he had allegedly punched her in the face two days earlier. He was arrested on suspicion of continuous family violence.
fox4news.com
23-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with North Richland Hills police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 23-year-old North Richland Hills man is facing charges after a domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff with police. Darren Prany was charged with injury to an elderly person after the incident on Jerrell Street Wednesday. A call to police was made around 11:30...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13. Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary. When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male...
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
Bartonville Police Blotter
The Bartonville Police Department in October had 394 calls for service, 8 resulted in incident reports, and 8 motor vehicle crash reports. Here are some recent police calls:. October 18: Officers located a suspect involved in a wine theft from the 7-11. Suspect was issued a citation and the officer was able to find and return the wine to the 7-11.
Missing 77-year-old Dallas man found safe, police say
DALLAS — A 77-year-old man who went missing early Thursday morning has been found safe, police say. The department say it had been looking for Lawrence Edward Williams after he was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Other local news:
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say
RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Rockwall police issue Silver Alert for missing woman
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 20, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating missing 73-year old Jimmie Thompson of Rockwall, TX. Mrs. Thompson was reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022. She has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is believed to be driving a 2005 White Lincoln Aviator with Texas License Plate DM3H529.
Man dies in hospital after being stabbed, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Dallas police have started investigating a deadly stabbing that killed a man Monday evening. The department said they got a call about the incident at around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19. Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bismark Drive and found a man sufferings from a stab wound.
Local woman finds her lost dog for sale for $1k
Bridget Brandon of Argyle is celebrating getting her beloved dog, Honey, back this week, and she wants to warn fellow dog owners to beware of dog scams. In a public Facebook post, Brandon tells the story of how her two-week search for Honey ended with a confrontation with another woman trying to sell Brandon’s dog back to her. On Dec. 4, Brandon believes Honey, a 1-year-old female Giant Schnauzer, was stolen from her property in Argyle. For two weeks, she posted lost dog flyers on several websites and social media apps, and notified local authorities, veterinarians and animal shelters. She checked Craigslist often, and then on Saturday morning, she saw Honey listed for a $1,000 rehoming fee in Arlington.
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Coroner identifies woman being held in Lake County Jail that died after being found unresponsive in her cell
The coroner has identified a woman, who was being held in custody for allegedly causing traumatic injuries to a baby, that died after she was found unresponsive in her Lake County Jail cell. An autopsy performed Monday on Khayla Evans, 24, of Grand Prairie, Texas, showed she had underly medical conditions and no significant injuries […]
