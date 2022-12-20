Read full article on original website
Wichita woman arrested for child endangerment
While approaching the address Officers observed a 4-year-old male on the porch of a different address crying. Believing the child was locked out of his home officers opened
Wichita man sentenced for murder
45-year-old Seth Collins of Wichita has been sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison for the fatal stabbing of Kayla Brown in 2016. Collins was charged with one count of murder
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County deputy charged by District Attorney's Office
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Thursday, a Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. Deputy Cameron Zane has been employed by the Sheriff's Office for 3 years. The charges stem from an incident with a citizen that happened while the deputy was working an approved off-duty job as a uniformed Sheriff's deputy.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 death of a woman in Wichita motel room
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ricky Hollins has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a south Wichita motel room in 2020. The 42-year-old was found guilty early this year of first-degree murder, but not guilty of buying sexual relations and a misdemeanor.
KWCH.com
Man killed in N. Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Police on the scene of the crash near 18th Street North and Sheridan confirmed the crash is deadly. Crews responding to the scene reported a man in his 20s died from his injuries in the two-vehicle crash that happened a little before 5 p.m. There were no other serious injuries.
Deputy charged over incident with citizen during off-duty job, Sheriff’s Office says
The incident happened while the deputy, Cameron Zane, was working “an approved off-duty job as a uniformed Sheriff’s deputy,” the agency said in a news release.
One person killed in northwest Wichita crash
A crash in west Wichita has left one person dead on Friday.
Wichita man sentenced in stabbing of twins, one fatally, in brawl over parking space
Authorities have said Seth Collins got upset when he couldn’t pull into a parking spot because one of the twins was talking to a friend in an adjacent stall.
Wichita man indicted for cocaine
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
WPD arrest mom after child hospitalized from house fire
A Wichita mom was arrested on Wednesday after her children were hospitalized from a house fire while they were left home alone.
WPD detective retrieves woman’s $5,000 from scammer
In most cases, once a scammer has gotten a hold of your money, it is gone. However, a Wichita police officer was able to intervene at just the right time to recover $5,000 for one local victim.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
KAKE TV
Wichita police ask for help locating missing woman with severe allergies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman who has severe allergies. The department said Thursday on Facebook that Cassandra Davis is homeless and that her family last had contact with her on December 6. He allergies are severe enough that she has to carry an EpiPen.
Wichita police veteran charged with two misdemeanors, accused of misconduct
He was charged in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday.
KAKE TV
‘I just didn't want to be one of the victims': Calls for roadside assistance up in freezing temperatures
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As drivers are breaking down across Wichita, calls for roadside assistance are coming in hot. AAA Kansas said its wait time Friday afternoon for assistance reached 300 minutes. At Bud Roat Towing in Delano, staff said drivers are working non-stop because of sub-zero temperatures. “Stay home...
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
In addition to cash, Kansas bank robber nabbed candy from VP’s desk, affidavit says
Officers checking her backpack for weapons found the candy-filled coffee mugs and a glass jar of cash from the bank that included five “bait” bills, the affidavit says.
KAKE TV
Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
