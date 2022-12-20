WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman who has severe allergies. The department said Thursday on Facebook that Cassandra Davis is homeless and that her family last had contact with her on December 6. He allergies are severe enough that she has to carry an EpiPen.

