ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County deputy charged by District Attorney's Office

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Thursday, a Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office. Deputy Cameron Zane has been employed by the Sheriff's Office for 3 years. The charges stem from an incident with a citizen that happened while the deputy was working an approved off-duty job as a uniformed Sheriff's deputy.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shoot-out at busy Wichita intersection

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Ring doorbell video shows exactly what happened on December, 10 around 4:30 p.m. It shows a person in red with a backpack sneaking through an alley near 17th and Oliver. He opened fire at a man across Oliver. That man then fired back. “It's nonsense,” said...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man killed in N. Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Police on the scene of the crash near 18th Street North and Sheridan confirmed the crash is deadly. Crews responding to the scene reported a man in his 20s died from his injuries in the two-vehicle crash that happened a little before 5 p.m. There were no other serious injuries.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man indicted for cocaine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted Clinton Bruner, 49, of Wichita, based on a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation. According to court documents, these are the indictments: The DEA continues to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster is prosecuting it.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman left her 3 young kids home alone, police say. Then the kitchen caught fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say officers rescued young children from a smoke-filled home after their mother allegedly left them alone to go get Christmas presents. Officers responded at around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic violence report in the 4400 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Oliver. They arrived to find a 4-year-old boy crying on the porch of a different address.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police ask for help locating missing woman with severe allergies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman who has severe allergies. The department said Thursday on Facebook that Cassandra Davis is homeless and that her family last had contact with her on December 6. He allergies are severe enough that she has to carry an EpiPen.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy