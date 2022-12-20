Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Veteran wins Massachusetts lottery game six times
FALLS RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is really lucky. Raymond Roberts Sr. bought six lotto tickets using the exact same numbers, and they all won, the Massachusetts Lottery announced in a news release. His luck helped him win $25,000 a year for life, and when you multiply that...
wmar2news
High-tech highways could pave way for more autonomous vehicles on roads
FAIRFAX, Va. — America's interstate highways stretch across 47,000 miles of the country, but one stretch of interstate is unlike any other in the nation. "This is the first of our vision,” said Alberto Gonzalez, president and CEO of Cintra U.S., which is installing new technology at highway interchanges along miles of I-66 in Virginia.
