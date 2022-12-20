Read full article on original website
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Busted! New York Jets’ Assistant Coach Banned from NFL, and Here’s Why
The NFL has completed its investigation into New York Jets' assistant coach, Miles Austin, and the results weren't in his favor. A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Austin racked up 5,273 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns as a wide receiver. After spending time as a scout with the Dallas Cowboys, Austin turned to coaching, and is currently in his second season as the wide receivers coach of the New York Jets.
‘Game Face': New York Giants’ Coach Cites Bizarre Change for Team’s Turnaround
Most sports fans know this, but sports and superstitions go hand-in-hand. Sometimes, baseball players will choose not to step on the foul lines when crossing onto the field of play. Other times, hockey players will put on their skates, socks and pads in a certain order every time. Still other times, athletes and coaches will manipulate their hair in a certain way, or not touch it at all, for weeks at a time in order to ensure they're doing their part to will their team to a win.
It’s Official! New York Yankees’ Superstar Joins Elite Group of 16 in The Bronx
We've known there was a good chance that it would happen for a while, but it became official today: Aaron Judge is the captain of the New York Yankees. Judge joins an elite group of former Yankees' players who have held this title, all of whom are prominent members of the foundation of the world's most recognizable sports franchise.
Late December Game In 2020 May Still Haunt New York Jets
Some New York Jets fans get chills down their spines when you bring up the 2020 season. The team started out a brutal 0-13. Head coach Adam Gase infuriated the Gang Green fanbase and was mocked on a daily basis by the New York sports media. Let's face it, the Jets hadn't won a Super Bowl in 50 years and 2020 seemed like rock bottom. Well, at least they would get the top pick in the NFL draft, right? Not so fast, in true New York Jets fashion, they pretty much screwed that up on December 27th of 2020, against the Cleveland Browns, a haunting game for a few reasons.
