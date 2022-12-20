ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Opinion: A thank-you note to the Colorado Board of Education

In mid-November, the Colorado State Board of Education voted 4-to-3 to restore many of the educational materials of specific marginalized groups, including the history of LGBTQ people, for all grade levels as part of the state’s social studies standards. We are writing this letter to thank the four board members who voted in favor of inclusive education for all: Karla Esser, Lisa Escárcega, Rebecca McClellan, and Angelika Schroeder.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Numb fingers or toes? Here’s how to know if it’s frostbite.

You’ve probably heard that the cells in your body are 70% water. But what happens when it gets so cold that all that water inside your cells starts turning into ice crystals?. Hospitals across Colorado fear that more than a few people in the state are about to find...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy