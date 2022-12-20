Read full article on original website
Colorado governor commutes 4 inmates’ sentences, pardons 20 people, including state trooper who guarded Capitol
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday evening cut short the prison sentences of four inmates and pardoned 20 people, including a former Colorado State Patrol trooper who guarded the state Capitol and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after pointing a gun at a passing driver near the Denver building in 2021 while he was on duty.
Opinion: A thank-you note to the Colorado Board of Education
In mid-November, the Colorado State Board of Education voted 4-to-3 to restore many of the educational materials of specific marginalized groups, including the history of LGBTQ people, for all grade levels as part of the state’s social studies standards. We are writing this letter to thank the four board members who voted in favor of inclusive education for all: Karla Esser, Lisa Escárcega, Rebecca McClellan, and Angelika Schroeder.
The Colorado Democratic Party outspent the Colorado GOP this year, highlighting a broader fundraising gap
The Colorado Democratic Party outspent the Colorado GOP threefold in the 2022 election following three previous election cycles in which the two parties were more evenly matched in campaign cash. The two parties have both state and federal campaign accounts from which they raise and spend money to help their...
Denver leaders, nonprofits mobilize to protect homeless, hundreds of new migrants as Colorado braces for severe cold
As Colorado braced for a 50-degree temperature drop Wednesday night, community leaders and nonprofits were offering rides, passing out shiny-silver mylar blankets and opening emergency overnight shelters to protect people living outdoors from the bitter-cold snap. In Denver, the work was made even more intense by the arrival of 1,321...
Soaring utility bills send huge waves of people scrambling for help keeping heat and lights on in Colorado
When Cheryl and Paul Ricks opened the December Xcel Energy bill for their mobile home in Clifton, they were panicked by the $1,080 charge. Lee LeFear’s reaction to his $872 bill, 245 miles away in Denver, was much the same. “I thought I was keeping up,” LeFear said. “There...
How will Colorado’s new bag fee impact your life? Just look to the cities that already have bag charges.
With statewide plastic and paper bag fees arriving in Colorado on Jan. 1, ushering in a new era of reuse and recycling, governments and private companies are boosting their efforts to make the transition meaningful and workable. Walmart is jumping past the new state law on plastic and foregoing disposable...
“What’d I Miss?”: Myra wishes everyone a Merry “Woke” Christmas
Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world. The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers...
Numb fingers or toes? Here’s how to know if it’s frostbite.
You’ve probably heard that the cells in your body are 70% water. But what happens when it gets so cold that all that water inside your cells starts turning into ice crystals?. Hospitals across Colorado fear that more than a few people in the state are about to find...
