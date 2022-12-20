Read full article on original website
New Durham Public Schools Policy to Support LGBTQ Students Wins Accolades
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. As a Durham middle school student in the late 1990s, Maximillian Matthews struggled to find his sexual identity. Matthews, who identifies as queer, was bullied and taunted. He felt unseen and unsupported by teachers, counselors and school administrators. At age 12...
Op-Ed: Durham Residents and Leaders Should Demand the Redesign of NC Highway 55
In 2017, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) began Project U-3308. More commonly known as the Highway 55 (Alston Avenue) expansion project, NCDOT deemed the project necessary to “reduce congestion and improve safety” along the corridor of Highway 55, connecting Highway 70 and the Durham Freeway. The plan also included sidewalks on both sides of the roadway and wide outside lanes to accommodate bicycles. The road expansion was completed in 2021. However, nearly five years and millions of dollars later, congestion is no better than before, nor is pedestrian and bicycle travel safer.
Raleigh Mayor Announces New Committee Assignments
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced the new make-up of the city council's four committees last week, following the November election. The election saw four new members take places on the city council: Mary Black (representing District A), Megan Patton (District B), Jane Harrison (District D), and Christina Jones (District E). The newcomers, all women, represent some of the youngest council members ever elected.
23 Reasons to Love the Triangle
After two years of COVID isolation, the Triangle cautiously came back to life this summer, with people flocking to music festivals, plays, and Pride parades that were all back in person. 2. Workers are organizing. The movement for workers’ rights started strong in North Carolina when baristas at a Raleigh...
Vivian Howard's Prepared Meals Are Coming to a Raleigh Fridge Near You
If your Christmas wish is to have a Vivian Howard meal on your dinner table, you're in luck: Howard has opened an outpost of "Viv's Fridge" in Raleigh. The illustrious North Carolina chef and PBS star launched the concept over the summer, with prepared meals available at standalone smart fridges in Kinston (where she is based), as well as Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle. The new Raleigh fridge is located at Wine Authorities at 300 East Front Street; another fridge has also been placed at Galley Stores and Marina in New Bern.
Wake Charter Improbably Allowed to Open on Second Attempt
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. The leaders of Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy (HCLA) of Wake County sailed through a second-round interview last week to win improbable, but unanimous, support from the Charter School Advisory Board to open a K–8 school in northeastern Wake County. Why...
Quickbait: Buyers Rejoice
The housing market may finally be cooling off after years of inflated prices and ultra-competitive bidding wars, according to the latest monthly report by Triangle MLS. Although Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill each still face housing shortages, numbers show that the market is gradually becoming friendlier to buyers. While the number of new listings was down in October from a year ago, the number of homes on the market grew by 93 percent, giving buyers substantially more choice. The average number of days from 10 in 2021 to 24 in 2022, giving buyers more time to look around and place bids. Pre-COVID, on average, homes spent more than a month on the market before being sold, which gave buyers hefty negotiating power.
Want to Build an ADU? In Raleigh, It's Easier Than Ever
A new set of pre-approved designs released by the Raleigh City Council this week makes it easier than ever for people to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on their property. ADUs, otherwise known as backyard cottages or granny flats, have long been a subject of debate for the city council....
Night School Bar Gets a Brick-and-Mortar
Lindsey Andrews has a knack for creating generative spaces. Take Arcana Durham, the speakeasy-feeling Durham bar with an address off West Main Street and an entrance in the parking lot off Ramseur Street that Andrews has co-owned with Erin Karcher since December 2015: walk in on a given night and you're likely to encounter a tarot reading and live music alongside a cocktail.
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
Death Penalty Opponents Will Gather Outside Governor's Mansion Saturday
Death penalty opponents from across North Carolina are set to arrive at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh Saturday. Their goal? They want to persuade governor Roy Cooper to commute the sentences on behalf of the 135 people on death row to life in prison. North Carolina has the fifth...
North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church Issues Letter of Apology for Pioneers Church In Durham
In Texas, this week, more than 400 churches voted to sever ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) over disagreements with how the denomination, which is currently navigating a looming split, handles LGBTQ+ issues. Those congregations are expected to join the conservative faction of the church—the Global Methodist Church—when the UMC meets in 2024 and votes on its official position on same-sex marriage.
Backtalk: Those downtown bars won't be the same
Last week for print, Thomasi McDonald wrote a tribute to beloved Durham legal mind, “barfather,” and man about town Marlon Williams after Williams died suddenly last month at one of his favorite local haunts, the Accordion Club on Geer Street. Readers had a lot of conflicting thoughts about the piece, but the love for Marlon is consistent.
Eight Things to do in the Triangle on New Year's Eve
If you don’t plan on tuning in to NBC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special to watch split-screen footage of the Raleigh acorn and the Times Square ball drops—the 'balls, nuts, and Dick show,' as I like to call it—check out our picks for the best dance parties, dinners, and events to attend in the Triangle this December 31.
ShotSpotter Goes Live in Durham on Thursday
Durham’s pilot ShotSpotter program is set to go live this week, but will it curb the city’s gun violence epidemic?. “We have to try something,” Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said in May after city officials announced that 96 people had already been shot and 17 had died following last year’s record-breaking and heartbreaking 50 homicides.
Destruction of Moore County Substations Carry Steep Penalties, Especially If Linked to Domestic Terrorism
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Those responsible for shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, cutting off electricity to more than 40,000 people, could face decades in prison if apprehended and convicted. Destroying or conspiring to destroy an energy facility, like a substation, carries...
Backtalk: "Of Dead Birds and Meows"
A couple of weeks ago, Jasmine Gallup wrote about an Orange County program that is giving feral cats in the area “work” as barn cats in order for them to be able to continue to live healthily in outdoor settings. But one reader, Betty Anne B., wrote us...
A Year in Triangle Google Searches
What do people in the Triangle care about? Google has the answer. The go-to search engine released its annual report of the most popular searches in the U.S. this week, including searches by people living in North Carolina and the Triangle. In Raleigh and Durham, many searchers were looking for...
A Day in the Life of a Durham Public Defender
It is a Wednesday afternoon in October in suite 4700—the Durham County Public Defender’s Office. A woman sits in the corridor, Face-timing a friend. Minutes earlier, she stood at the receptionist’s window demanding a meeting with her “new lawyer.” She wears a hat emblazoned with the words No f***s given, blue jeans, and Ugg boots; her ankle monitor adorns the latter.
Organizers Plan 'Freedom Schools' Program in Durham
After a three-year absence, an initiative that helps children appreciate the importance of social justice and how they can make a difference in an increasingly racially polarized world is set to return to Durham this summer. The Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) “Freedom Schools” program is a faith-based, six-week summer literacy...
