Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green calls out ‘fragile’ Warriors for 3-16 road record
The Golden State Warriors have played like top-tier title favorites at home this season. No team in the league has fewer home losses than the defending champions’ two, and their +12.9 net rating in San Francisco is the second-best home discrepancy in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass. But the Warriors, unfortunately, can’t play every […] The post Draymond Green calls out ‘fragile’ Warriors for 3-16 road record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside
The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in […] The post WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook
For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
Mavs star Luka Doncic joins LeBron James in mind-blowing young gun record after 50-piece vs. Rockets
Luke Doncic went ballistic on Friday night as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Doncic made all sorts of history in a mind-blowing 50-point explosion that saw him join LeBron James in an elite young gun record book. Luka finished the game with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting, […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic joins LeBron James in mind-blowing young gun record after 50-piece vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton hater Wally Szczerbiak eats his words after Pacers star torches Heat
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton let his game do the talking. Now, he has made Wally Szczerbiak eat his own words. On Friday against the Miami Heat, Haliburton exploded for 43 points to lead the Pacers to the 111-108 victory. Not only that but he also drained the game-winner over Kyle Lowry to break the deadlock […] The post Tyrese Haliburton hater Wally Szczerbiak eats his words after Pacers star torches Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton snatches the Heat’s soul with ice-cold dagger
The legacy of Tyrese Haliburton continues to grow. The Indiana Pacers star has been balling out lately and on Friday night, he went off again, erupting for 43 points in a win over the Miami Heat. He was also the reason his team even came out victorious in this contest. With just 11.1 seconds remaining […] The post Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton snatches the Heat’s soul with ice-cold dagger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game
For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years
The Philadelphia 76ers continued to flourish on Friday night, winning their seventh game in a row as they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 119-114. In the process, James Harden absolutely balled out and matched an epic franchise record with an insane stat line of 20 points, 21 assists, and 11 […] The post James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets concerning injury update from Erik Spoelstra after Pacers loss
The Miami Heat suffered a second straight loss on Friday in a thrilling contest against the Indiana Pacers, 111-108. Jimmy Butler was able to suit up in this one after being forced to sit out Miami’s loss against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it looks like the Heat talisman is set for another spell on the sidelines with a new injury.
Lakers star Anthony Davis’ injury timeline gets optimistic update from prominent sports doctor
The Los Angeles Lakers were hit with some concerning injury news on Friday on the Anthony Davis front. According to reports, AD has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right foot, and at this point, the Lakers will need to wait 7-to-10 days before he is re-evaluated. Right now, the eight-time All-Star has […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis’ injury timeline gets optimistic update from prominent sports doctor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
VIDEO: Jaylen Brown, Naz Reid get heated after Celtics star’s and-1 on Timberwolves big man
Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
James Harden credits Doc Rivers for key tactic that fueled 21-assist masterpiece in Sixers win
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden has always been known as a playmaker. But in recent games, the Philadelphia 76ers’ floor general is really showing a knack for setting up his teammates. In the Sixers’ 119-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden didn’t shoot his best from the field but was in his bag as a […] The post James Harden credits Doc Rivers for key tactic that fueled 21-assist masterpiece in Sixers win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pacers’ Buddy Hield garnering trade interest around league
The Holiday season is in full swing right now. In NBA terms, this means a handful of must-see Christmas games waiting on the horizon. It also means that trade season is approaching as well. One player to watch in this respect is Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. Several teams...
RUMOR: Raptors join Lakers as recent Myles Turner trade suitors
Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner continues to be one of the most sought-after names in the trade market. The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked to a swoop for the 6-foot-11 center. However, it seems that LeBron James and Co. have some competition on their hands with the Toronto Raptors now emerging as another suitor for Turner.
Joel Embiid enters Wilt Chamberlain territory with monster game vs. Clippers
Joel Embiid has been on a tear this season and on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, he put up 44 points in a game that saw the Sixers down 20 points only to rally back to win 119-114 at home. His 40+ point game now ties Wilt Chamberlain for most 40 point games in […] The post Joel Embiid enters Wilt Chamberlain territory with monster game vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Klay Thompson gets brutally honest on Charles Barkley beef
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career a couple of months ago after getting into it with Phoenix Suns stud Devin Booker. Thompson was heavily criticized for his antics, which also included some rather contentious comments from Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who said that he doesn’t […] The post Warriors star Klay Thompson gets brutally honest on Charles Barkley beef appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1