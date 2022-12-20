Read full article on original website
Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire
SACRAMENTO — Crews extinguished a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., burned in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews worked the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.Additionally, both homes directly neighboring the one that caught fire sustained minor cosmetic damages.
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
Sacramento International Airport flight delays leave some sleeping overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many trying to leave town for the holiday season, Sacramento International Airport is experiencing travel delays going into the weekend. There are at least 124 delayed flights and 43 cancellations at SMF on Friday according to FlightAware. Christian Proano, whose Thursday night flight to Seattle...
Happy hour deals in Sacramento
Go bargain hunting with our Sacramento, CA happy hour guide, which highlights drink specials and food discounts throughout the city.
Here's what Sacramento googled the most in 2022
It appears that Sacramento has a very diverse taste in music.
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
Northern California holiday forecast: Atmospheric river to pass through next week
There are some changes coming in our weather pattern in Northern California that will help to mix things up over the coming week. Here's what to know about the forecast for the Sacramento area and the Sierra and how to check real-time traffic conditions with the travel rush in full effect.
Sacramento to host Homeless World Cup in July 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An annual international street soccer competition is coming to Sacramento. The capital city is hosting the Homeless World Cup in 2023, a tournament that will be held for the first time in the United States. The annual tournament will be held from July 8 to July 15 at Sacramento State with […]
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
Zeppelin the dog vanished 14 months ago from Sacramento and ended up in Kansas. He just got reunited with his owner
A Sacramento dog that vanished more than a year ago and ended up more than 1,600 miles away in Kansas is back home. Zeppelin the dog was recently found after having disappeared 14 months ago. After Heather Reichart found him barking in her pasture, she took him to a vet...
Sacramento Metro Fire shares holiday safety tips as families prepare for holiday weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the holidays and winter season comes an uptick in calls for Sacramento Metro Fire. Parker Wilbourn is a spokesperson for the department. Families have to be proactive this holiday season to ensure everyone can celebrate safely, he said on Tuesday. Some tips include:. Using proper...
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California Store
Big Lots! in Citrus Heights, California, is closing permanently in the coming months. Why? Apparently, shoplifting and theft are to blame. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Bayside Church Blue Oaks Christmas Experience welcomes everyone
A night of holiday lights, faux snow, Christmas carols with a twist and messages of hope are planned at Bayside Church Blue Oak’s “Christmas Experience.”. But it doesn’t come without a hard-working team behind it. “We’ve been getting ready since the summer,” said Kynzie Williams, a member...
Greater Sacramento NAACP, multiple organizations hosting Kwanzaa celebration with Matt Barnes
The holiday season brings on celebrations from multiple religions and cultures. Kwanzaa is one of them, and on Dec. 29, the Greater Sacramento NAACP, California Black Chamber of Commerce, and Sacramento Kings are hosting an event to celebrate the seven-day holiday. The luncheon is being held at the Golden 1...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
1 dead in shooting in North Sacramento neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a […]
Inside the Sacramento animal shelters
A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
