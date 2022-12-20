ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Best neighborhoods in the Sacramento area for Christmas lights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Forum on Reddit shared some of the well-known locations for neighborhood Christmas lights in the Sacramento area. Here are some of the best places to look at Christmas lights in the area: The city of Folsom also shared the winner of their holiday lights contest with Ledgemont Court and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire

SACRAMENTO — Crews extinguished a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., burned in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews worked the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.Additionally, both homes directly neighboring the one that caught fire sustained minor cosmetic damages.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1.  Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento International Airport flight delays leave some sleeping overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many trying to leave town for the holiday season, Sacramento International Airport is experiencing travel delays going into the weekend. There are at least 124 delayed flights and 43 cancellations at SMF on Friday according to FlightAware. Christian Proano, whose Thursday night flight to Seattle...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to host Homeless World Cup in July 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An annual international street soccer competition is coming to Sacramento. The capital city is hosting the Homeless World Cup in 2023, a tournament that will be held for the first time in the United States. The annual tournament will be held from July 8 to July 15 at Sacramento State with […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bayside Church Blue Oaks Christmas Experience welcomes everyone

A night of holiday lights, faux snow, Christmas carols with a twist and messages of hope are planned at Bayside Church Blue Oak’s “Christmas Experience.”. But it doesn’t come without a hard-working team behind it. “We’ve been getting ready since the summer,” said Kynzie Williams, a member...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

1 dead in shooting in North Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
scdsoctagon.com

Inside the Sacramento animal shelters

A motion sensor flashes the lights on when visitors walk into the dog kennels at the Sacramento Front Street Animal Shelter. Inside each room, visitors are greeted with the distinct smell of dogs. In kennel after kennel, huskies, pitbulls, shepherds and mixed breeds of all kinds jump on the wired gates of their kennels, pushing snouts through to lick any hand they can find. Some bark and whine as visitors move along the corridor. Others sit in the back of their kennels, shaking, but never getting up.
SACRAMENTO, CA

