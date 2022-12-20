Read full article on original website
Mario Solis
3d ago
Maybe the U.S. should deport all of them, even the ones that are already given asylum. As long as they keep crossing illegally shut the asylum program down until they learn to do it the right way. Maybe that will send a message through their numb skulls.
Tim Vavra
3d ago
the national guard has been deployed to border for months already that's a fact I have a good friend been there for 4 months cause this crap
Washington Examiner
Texas military helps regain control of El Paso's border emergency
EL PASO, Texas — Hundreds of troops who were surged into El Paso on military transport aircraft this week have regained control of the border following an influx of tens of thousands of immigrants that prompted a state of emergency. Soldiers, as well as state police, were rushed to...
Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
Arizona agrees to dismantle shipping container border wall
Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to dismantle a makeshift border wall that triggered a lawsuit by the federal government and rankled environmentalists. In an agreement reached Wednesday with the Biden administration, Ducey said he would stop installing shipping containers on federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.
El Paso residents buy migrants blankets, shoes and toys before Christmas
El Paso locals are rallying together to support the influx of thousands of migrants coming across the border just days before Christmas - some are even opening their homes to asylum seekers with children.
KSAT 12
TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
newsnationnow.com
El Paso residents fear for safety with Title 42 in limbo
EL PASO (NewsNation) — Residents of El Paso say they’re now overrun with illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, coming to their neighborhoods, prowling through their yards and possibly carrying weapons, causing them to fear for their safety if Title 42 ends. Patty Legarreta, who’s lived...
Washington Examiner
Border battalion: Military forms blockade on US side of Rio Grande as clock ticks on Title 42
EL PASO, Texas — Military and state police have surged into the city in the past 24 hours and formed a line along the banks of the Rio Grande as a show of force hours ahead of when pandemic policy Title 42 could end and lead to increased migration over the border.
With arctic storm blast approaching, migrants in Texas are sleeping on the streets
EL PASO, Texas — The nation began readying for an arctic storm that could plunge temperatures around the country, but on the southern border many migrants say they didn't know they were in for colder, nastier weather. Grisleida, who migrated from Venezuela and declined to give her last name,...
texasstandard.org
Without enough workers in the U.S. to fill jobs, ranches and farms in Texas look abroad
This is the first story in an ongoing Texas Newsroom project exploring H-2A visas. No state has more ranches or farms than Texas, which produces everything from cotton and corn to cattle and watermelons. Last year, the agriculture industry brought in nearly $25 billion in revenue. But farmers continue to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
As border crossings rise, Texas faith groups support more migrants in need
DALLAS — Isabel Márquez, a Dallas pastor, hurried into a church hall full of confused immigrants. They had been deposited just minutes earlier by a federal immigration bus. “You are no longer detained. You are free,” the jeans-clad pastor said in Spanish. Immigrants in T-shirts, sweatpants and...
Volunteers scramble to protect migrants from subfreezing weather in South Texas border
Churches and NGOs that help asylum seekers in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas are rallying to assist thousands of migrants who face upcoming freezing weather. Officials in South Texas also are opening up warming centers to help asylum seekers who have been released from the Department of Homeland Security, but have nowhere safe to go as a frigid blast of Arctic air is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
elpasomatters.org
Texas National Guard sends 400 troops to El Paso
More than 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to El Paso on Monday to increase “its posture along the border” in response to the overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving to the region – and more expected when Title 42 expires in two days. The guard in...
Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas National Guard arrived early Tuesday morning in the Borderland. They set up barbed wire as part of what they describe as an exercise. Part of that training included quickly setting up barbed wire to prepare for a situation- if it escalates. Meanwhile, a DPS Spokesperson says that barbed wire The post Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border appeared first on KVIA.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott: Illegal Migrants Could 'Freeze to Death' This Weekend Under Biden's Failed Leadership
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday demanded President Joe Biden immediately deploy federal assets to address the dire border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe...
cbs7.com
Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden Tuesday to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
Thick and rich, Champurrado is a warming tradition in South Texas
The countdown to Christmas for many Texans means reuniting with family, tasty foods and traditions. Aside from tamales and posole, a cold-weather, holiday staple for many in South Texas is champurrado.
KVIA
WATCH: Apparent groups of migrants cross Border Highway, harrowing close calls with vehicles
EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 camera captured video showing what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway near Fonseca Dr. on Tuesday evening in El Paso. It is an area that is prone to seeing dangerous migrant crossings, but it's playing out more frequently during the current migrant crisis.
cbs7.com
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
NBC News
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
