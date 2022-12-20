Churches and NGOs that help asylum seekers in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas are rallying to assist thousands of migrants who face upcoming freezing weather. Officials in South Texas also are opening up warming centers to help asylum seekers who have been released from the Department of Homeland Security, but have nowhere safe to go as a frigid blast of Arctic air is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

