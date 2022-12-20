ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 12

Mario Solis
3d ago

Maybe the U.S. should deport all of them, even the ones that are already given asylum. As long as they keep crossing illegally shut the asylum program down until they learn to do it the right way. Maybe that will send a message through their numb skulls.

Reply(1)
6
Tim Vavra
3d ago

the national guard has been deployed to border for months already that's a fact I have a good friend been there for 4 months cause this crap

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Texas military helps regain control of El Paso's border emergency

EL PASO, Texas — Hundreds of troops who were surged into El Paso on military transport aircraft this week have regained control of the border following an influx of tens of thousands of immigrants that prompted a state of emergency. Soldiers, as well as state police, were rushed to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
EL PASO, TX
NBC News

Arizona agrees to dismantle shipping container border wall

Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to dismantle a makeshift border wall that triggered a lawsuit by the federal government and rankled environmentalists. In an agreement reached Wednesday with the Biden administration, Ducey said he would stop installing shipping containers on federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: What happens in Texas if Title 42 lifts?

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Uriel about federal immigration policy and the migrant crisis in El Paso.
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

El Paso residents fear for safety with Title 42 in limbo

EL PASO (NewsNation) — Residents of El Paso say they’re now overrun with illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, coming to their neighborhoods, prowling through their yards and possibly carrying weapons, causing them to fear for their safety if Title 42 ends. Patty Legarreta, who’s lived...
EL PASO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

As border crossings rise, Texas faith groups support more migrants in need

DALLAS — Isabel Márquez, a Dallas pastor, hurried into a church hall full of confused immigrants. They had been deposited just minutes earlier by a federal immigration bus. “You are no longer detained. You are free,” the jeans-clad pastor said in Spanish. Immigrants in T-shirts, sweatpants and...
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Volunteers scramble to protect migrants from subfreezing weather in South Texas border

Churches and NGOs that help asylum seekers in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas are rallying to assist thousands of migrants who face upcoming freezing weather. Officials in South Texas also are opening up warming centers to help asylum seekers who have been released from the Department of Homeland Security, but have nowhere safe to go as a frigid blast of Arctic air is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

Texas National Guard sends 400 troops to El Paso

More than 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to El Paso on Monday to increase “its posture along the border” in response to the overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving to the region – and more expected when Title 42 expires in two days. The guard in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas National Guard arrived early Tuesday morning in the Borderland. They set up barbed wire as part of what they describe as an exercise. Part of that training included quickly setting up barbed wire to prepare for a situation- if it escalates. Meanwhile, a DPS Spokesperson says that barbed wire The post Texas National Guard sets up barbed wire along U.S. Mexico border appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott asks for federal border action ahead of polar vortex

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott asked President Joe Biden Tuesday to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. “This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a...
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

State of emergency declared at Texas border

The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy