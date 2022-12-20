Read full article on original website
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
Watch the 'Old Man Winter' documentary on 5+
ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, a tune from "Channel 5" instantly brings up memories of the holidays and the joy around St. Louis. In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors. See that version in the video player above.
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
A New Hotel Opening in Missouri on the “Book Now” List
A brand new hotel in Missouri is opening in 2023, and it makes the list of new US hotels you'll want to book now. What is this hotel? Where is this hotel? Let's answer those questions for you... According to the travel website travelawaits.com, the 21c Museum Hotel in St....
Saint Louis Zoo, Art Museum closed Thursday due to winter storm
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo and the Saint Louis Art Museum will be closed Thursday due to a winter storm. In a press release, the Zoo said Wild Lights is still scheduled to take place Wednesday but is canceled on Thursday. The Zoo is still deciding if they will hold Wild Lights on Friday.
KMOV
St. Louis Children’s Hospital gives special surprise to a family after spending months in the hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A holiday miracle came a week early for a Metro family. After spending eight months at St. Louis Children’s hospital, baby girl Vivi is home with her family just in time for Christmas. Vivi’s mom, Amy Sullivan, said she was born in April with...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis pet shelters are full
If you are considering adopting a pet this holiday season, now is the time. St. Louis-area animal shelters are seeing a sharp increase in pet surrenders and stray animals at their facilities. Most are at full capacity. “The problem is nationwide,” said Weng Horak, CEO and founder of Care STL...
FOX2now.com
Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky
Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see...
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
KSDK
St. Louis Crisis Nursery believes every child deserves to be safe and happy
ST. LOUIS — “We know that parenting is difficult, and for so many parents they do not have that support system,” says Linsay Kyonka, Sr. Program Quality and Evaluation Director, Saint Louis Crisis Nursery. “They do not have that family member to reach out to when they have to go to the hospital or if they an infant that has been crying for nights on end. They do not have anyone they can turn to for support.”
These St. Louis restaurants closed their doors in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several local restaurants closed this year in St. Louis, and many attributed their decision to shut their doors to inflation and the changing economy. As 2022 comes to a close, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of businesses St. Louisans have said "goodbye" to this year.
'It's blinking cold out there!' Severe weather affects St. Louis holiday road travel
FENTON, Mo. — Thursday's below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions are changed people’s holiday travel plans. Drivers were eager to hit the road Friday. Many are wanting to make up lost time after Thursday. “It’s what they made Netflix for, right?" traveler Luke Dierker said. His perspective was...
Restaurant to move into Central West End space vacated by Bar Louie
ST. LOUIS — Twisted Ranch, the restaurant that incorporates ranch seasoning and flavors, next month is closing its location in Soulard and moving to the Central West End, where it hopes to open sometime in February, co-owner Jim Hayden said. The restaurant will move into 14 Maryland Plaza, the...
St. Louis bookstore brings Black culture, more to its patrons
ST. LOUIS — Noir Bookshop owner Ymani Wince says she wants her business to offer a chance to experience a taste of Black culture. “My purpose is to put books in the community by any means necessary,” said Wince. According to Wince, there are over 2,000 independently owned...
Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf and entertainment concept, opens in City Foundry STL
ST. LOUIS — Puttshack, the indoor, technology-infused miniature golf entertainment concept founded by the creators of Topgolf, had a soft opening Monday in City Foundry STL, located at 3730 Foundry Way. “It all started out from the love of the game, the love of food and beverage, and then...
If you see a pet left out in the cold, here’s who you should call
ST. LOUIS — Temperatures in the St. Louis area will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
mycouriertribune.com
Volunteers search for people living outside in deadly cold; shelters scramble to add beds
ST. LOUIS — Homeless shelters here, hampered at times by a shortage of volunteers, scrambled Thursday to get people off the streets and out of the cold as single-digit temperatures and subzero windchill made the outdoors deadly. By Thursday evening, shelters across the region had neared or hit occupancy...
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold
ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers. As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been. “I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”. 21-year-old Chris...
'Radically inclusive, culturally responsive': New St. Louis pharmacy brings focus to the needs of the underrepresented
ST. LOUIS — Marcus Howard learned of inequities that exist in the health care industry while he was in school: St. Louis’ Black community is – and has historically been – underserved and disproportionately affected by disease, he said. And it’s similar for other marginalized groups,...
