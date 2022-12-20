Read full article on original website
Black Cavi
3d ago
Stop housing trash! Some people don't deserve to live, their heinous crime, crimes are statements that leave no doubt that they don't deserve "rehabilitation".
Reply
4
Joyce Fields
3d ago
God please hurry and stop this madness in this world. Please put a hedge of protection in this city of Cleveland,Ohio. Everybody is Loved by Somebody the killings and kidnappings of Our people.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
Woman stopped for drunk driving pulls into police station lot, nearly backs into officer: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Lee Road. At 8:10 p.m. Dec. 17, officers observed a Toyota car traveling slowly and impeding the flow of traffic on Lee Road, near Van Aken Boulevard. Officers initiated their overhead lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled into the restricted police department parking lot.
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
Driver overdoses, crashes into two houses: North Ridgeville police blotter
On December 16, a 56-year-old man lost consciousness, drove off the road and hit two houses, causing significant damage. First responders treated the man with Narcan and transported him to the hospital. He was charged with operating under the influence. Fraud: Drury Way. A 78-year-old man reported $44,000 was stolen...
Stabbing incident at Cedar Road apartment under investigation: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to a Cedar Road apartment on a report of a disturbance that involved a stabbing. Officers located a man and woman in the apartment who appeared to have stab wounds. Officers administered first aid...
Drunk woman in SUV babbles incoherently to police; drunk man drives SUV into guardrail: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Agnes & Delores boulevards. A Cleveland woman, 46, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 10 after she passed out behind the steering wheel of a Chevrolet Captiva stopped in the Agnes-Delores intersection. The woman’s SUV was stopped at...
Car crashes into Maple Heights apartment building, killing resident inside
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One woman is dead after a car crashed into a Maple Heights apartment building Thursday afternoon. According to police, the victim was inside her home on the 5000 block of Lee Road when the vehicle smashed through the building and struck her. She later died from her injuries, while the driver of the car was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.
Felony warrant leads to Christmas behind bars: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
An East Cleveland man, 31, out delivering packages on Dec. 22 could expect to spend Christmas in jail on a retainer after a 7 p.m. traffic stop initially for expired plates. Then a further check of the license plate showed that the owner had a felony warrant from Erie County (Ohio) for failure to appear in court on a drug trafficking charge.
Winter storm blamed for I-90 crash that brought down light pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crash brings down pole: I-90 Weather-related traffic crashes and spinouts kept Westlake police officers busy on Dec. 23 as a winter storm brought snow and high winds. A Ford F-150 pickup truck at 8:30 a.m. lost control and struck a light pole on the ramp from...
Woman killed after vehicle slams into apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a car that drove into her Maple Heights apartment. Maple Heights police responded to 5080 Lee Road at about 2 p.m. for a call of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building. A woman, whose identity...
Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide
CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville homes across 3 streets damaged by group of suspects, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police urge the community to come forward and identify the multiple males accused of causing damage to several homes in the city. The damaged homes are located on Woodfield Trail, Spruce Pointe, and Olde Creek Trail, according to police. Police said the homes were damaged...
Suspect found with plenty of IDs, but all were fake: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Disorderly conduct: Lorain Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation
ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
Suspect accused of killing man with beer can in East Cleveland arrested
CLEVELAND — A 43-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday following a homicide that took place in East Cleveland in September. According to a release, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have arrested Michael Sheppard, who was wanted by the East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) for homicide.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 4