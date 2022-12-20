This is it — Wednesday's first Wednesday not spent at the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. She's dropped out of the No. 1 spot a few times before, but she always reclaimed her crown in time for her special day of the week. But not this week! The Recruit is holding strong in the top spot, with Wednesday in a not-too-shabby second place. Over on the movies list, a new film joins the top 10: the Mexican comedy A Not So Merry Christmas, which follows a guy whose personal Groundhog Day is Christmas Eve, which is also his birthday. He's such a grinch about it that he's cursed to a time loop of perpetual Christmas Eves. It's a harsh life out there for the Christmas babies.

