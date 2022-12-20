Read full article on original website
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 21
This is it — Wednesday's first Wednesday not spent at the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. She's dropped out of the No. 1 spot a few times before, but she always reclaimed her crown in time for her special day of the week. But not this week! The Recruit is holding strong in the top spot, with Wednesday in a not-too-shabby second place. Over on the movies list, a new film joins the top 10: the Mexican comedy A Not So Merry Christmas, which follows a guy whose personal Groundhog Day is Christmas Eve, which is also his birthday. He's such a grinch about it that he's cursed to a time loop of perpetual Christmas Eves. It's a harsh life out there for the Christmas babies.
The 10 Best Hulu Shows of 2022
You probably use Hulu to watch your favorite network shows, like Abbott Elementary — unless you use it to watch your favorite FX shows, like Atlanta — unless you use it to catch up on shows that ended years ago, like Lost. But hopefully you've also checked out this year's Hulu original shows and other Hulu exclusives, because they're worth your time.
Emily in Paris Season 4: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, and Everything to Know
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of of Emily in Paris. Read at your own risk!]. Once again, Netflix has us wrapped around its little finger with the latest bingeworthy season of Emily in Paris. The third installment of the rom-com series delivered exactly what we were wanting: more relationship drama, more oversimplified marketing campaigns, and more over-the-top fashion to feast our eyes on (a casual Jean Paul Gaultier sailor cap, anyone?).
Emily in Paris Boss Reveals How that Season 3 Finale Bombshell Will Shake-Up Season 4
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Emily in Paris Season 3. Read at your own risk!]. Emily In Paris fans went on a rollercoaster in Season 3 as Emily (Lily Collins) finally made the decision to commit to a romantic life in Paris and settle down with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). It looked like Emily had finally figured out what she wanted until a sudden engagement between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) sent everything spinning out of control. Things became more explosive when that engagement turned into a surprise wedding, which Camille shut down at the altar when she confessed to sabotaging Emily and Gabriel getting back together instead of saying her vows.
