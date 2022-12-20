Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
Ohio winter storm: Strangers take road trip to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Cuyahoga County, most northern Ohio yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread for fourth week: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fourth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow. Nearby...
Feel it? Where an earthquake was recorded in Ohio
An earthquake was recorded in Ohio on Thursday.
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
Thousands without power as blizzard slams NE Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Ohio sports betting: 6 best promos with launch a week away
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. In about a week, Ohio sports betting will go live in the Buckeye State. We’ve compiled a list of the six...
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Photos show aftermath of Ohio Turnpike crash Friday
First responders at the scene wrote "x2 adult x2 dog" into the snow on the window of a vehicle. Photo submitted by Haraz Ghanbari, board member of the Ohio Turnpike Commission.
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?
CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
When will wind speeds die down? :
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's winter storm brought some snow accumulation, cold temperatures and wind gusts, making already bitter air frigid. Wind gusts over 50 mph are expected to continue through Friday, but when will they die down? The WTOL 11 Weather Team explains when you can expect winds to slow, as well as the science behind intense wind speeds.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in southwestern Ohio, this local bar serves great food, including delicious wings. Their wings are smoked to flavorful perfection. The wings are great on their own, but Oak Tavern offers a selection of tasty sauces served on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, buffalo, spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy. Wings also come with celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch on the side.
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Ales Krivec on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are definitely worth your time, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Has Ohio AG Dave Yost finally seen the error of his ways in discrediting a 10-year-old who needed an abortion?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he regrets the pain he caused after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. We’re talking about Yost and his apology...
Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For thousands of years these earthen structures have dotted the rolling landscape of southern Ohio – massive circles, squares, mounds and more – designed and built by a sophisticated ancient culture. That culture and its creations are expected to receive worldwide recognition as soon...
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio promo: how to claim $200 for holidays
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook promo is giving away early bonuses in the spirit of the holidays. New bettors who sign...
