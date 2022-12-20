ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio sports betting: 6 best promos with launch a week away

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. In about a week, Ohio sports betting will go live in the Buckeye State. We’ve compiled a list of the six...
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?

CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

When will wind speeds die down? :

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's winter storm brought some snow accumulation, cold temperatures and wind gusts, making already bitter air frigid. Wind gusts over 50 mph are expected to continue through Friday, but when will they die down? The WTOL 11 Weather Team explains when you can expect winds to slow, as well as the science behind intense wind speeds.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in southwestern Ohio, this local bar serves great food, including delicious wings. Their wings are smoked to flavorful perfection. The wings are great on their own, but Oak Tavern offers a selection of tasty sauces served on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, buffalo, spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy. Wings also come with celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch on the side.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Ales Krivec on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are definitely worth your time, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio promo: how to claim $200 for holidays

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook promo is giving away early bonuses in the spirit of the holidays. New bettors who sign...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
