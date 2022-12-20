Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debate
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving Visit
Single family residence sells in West Yarmouth for $2.4 million
Martin Coulter and Kasia Coulter bought the property at 64 Heritage Drive, West Yarmouth, from Edward T Stafford and Brenda J Stafford on Nov. 22, 2022, for $2,390,000 which represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 35,719-square-foot lot.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Codder Resort and Spa Sale Finalized
HYANNIS – The sale of the Cape Codder Resort & Spa has closed, according to the company representing the seller of the property, JLL Capital Markets. Linchris Hotel Corporation will acquire the 266-room hotel in Hyannis from the Catania Hospitality Group with acquisition financing secured by Tristan Pierce, FVP Commercial Lending at HarborOne Bank. “It […] The post Cape Codder Resort and Spa Sale Finalized appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Condominium in Harwich Port sells for $5.5 million
Zenon Rt bought the property at 23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, from Patricia Black and Patrick Brogan on Nov. 22, 2022. The $5,500,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $923. The property features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed...
vineyardgazette.com
Chappy Residents Push Back on Over-Sand Vehicle Permits
Cape Pogue residents sounded off last week on over-sand vehicle usage at Chappaquiddick beaches owned and managed by The Trustees of Reservations, as the organization attempts to renew its permits with the town of Edgartown. On Friday, the organization announced that it would relinquish control of Norton Point Beach, after...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Begins Negotiations to Manage Norton Point Beach
The Dukes County Commission will move forward with Edgartown’s bid to take over management of Norton Point Beach, after the Trustees of Reservations announced last week that it would not renew its contract to manage the approximately two-mile shorefront connecting Edgartown and Chappaquiddick. At Wednesday’s meeting, Islands Director for...
vineyardgazette.com
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Dec. 16
D. Orlando Keise and Lydia Keise purchased 8 Coffins Field Road in Edgartown from Gary Friedman for $2,975,000 on Dec. 15. Tammy Bolden and Todd W. Bolden purchased 10 Lagoon Road in Oak Bluffs from Dianne R. Sylvia and Arthur J. Bailow for $909,000 on Dec. 12. 107 Pennsylvania Avenue...
vineyardgazette.com
No Camping at Former Webb's Campground
Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank commissioners decided not to allow camping its conservation land at a meeting this week, determining the risks of allowing such activity outweighed potential benefits. The discussion, said land bank executive director James Lengyel, originated with a public proposal to allow camping at the Southern Woodlands...
ABC6.com
Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
When It Comes to Grocery Shopping, This Has to Be a Top Tier Pet Peeve
Just once in my life, I'd love to just go grocery shopping without surrounding myself with the idiocracy of other shoppers. Whether you're working out at the gym, driving on the highway, or lounging on the beach, there should always be a common practice of etiquette behavior. This also applies to grocery stores.
maritime-executive.com
Massachusetts Awards $180M in Grants for Wind Port Infrastructure
Massachusetts awarded funding to expand and develop port infrastructure at three key harbors in support of the developing offshore wind industry. As part of the state’s Offshore Wind Ports Infrastructure Investment Challenge, a competitive funding opportunity opened earlier in the year, they announced the awarding of a total of $180 million in grants, including $135 million which is being invested in port redevelopment projects for in the Cities of New Bedford and Salem, and the Town of Somerset, as well as funding for the state-owned New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal for capital improvements.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
Fairhaven Restaurant ‘Hires’ a Robot to Create a Better Dining Experience
What is Wall-E? Named after Disney’s beloved character Wall-E by the staff at Traveler's, the server/host assist unit stands just under 3.5 feet tall and was developed by a tech company called Bear Robotics. Wall-E is equipped with laser imaging, detection, and ranging to allow the robot to move...
WCVB
Flooding outside art gallery in Woods Hole
FALMOUTH, Mass. — "It's the highest I've ever seen," he said. "And I've been working in Woods Hole almost 28 years."
Cape Cod residents, officials polarized over ‘Polar Express’ train
Residents have raised noise complaints, which the railroad has refuted. A seasonal “Polar Express” train has given way to Christmas controversy on Cape Cod. The holiday train takes several trips a day in and out of Buzzards Bay in Bourne, complete with Santa, sleigh bells, and hot chocolate. But the annual tradition isn’t putting residents in the Christmas spirit — some claim that the train is constantly kept running, causing a humming noise at all hours of the day.
An Open Letter to Market Basket’s Boss About Those Orange Stickers
I am issuing my second appeal to you, the CEO of Market Basket, to ditch the little round orange stickers that workers affix to everything too large or too heavy to fit in a brown Market Basket paper bag. I asked you nicely in an article dated November 5, 2021...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
capecod.com
Smoky fire involving rail cars reported at Joint Base Cape Cod transfer station
JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A structure fire was reported at Joint Base Cape Cod around 4:30 AM. “Building 3301” was heavily involved when firefighters arrived. Fire officials reported that. 2 railcars were on fire along with a building at the Transfer station. Sandwich and Falmouth FDs...
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
Boston Globe
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022
This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
