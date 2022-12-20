The NFC East playoff picture stays interesting heading into Week 16, with a Giants win over the Commanders Sunday after the teams tied in their last matchup (which was also the last time either team played thanks to some conveniently timed byes). The Eagles slipped by the Bears to improve to 13–1 as they sail into the playoffs, while the Cowboys were put to work by the Jaguars, allowing their most points (40) since Week 12 of the 2020 season.

21 HOURS AGO