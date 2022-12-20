Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among seven Chiefs players selected for 2023 Pro Bowl
Seven players, including three offensive linemen, were named to the Pro Bowl Wednesday evening. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were selected to represent the AFC, the NFL announced.
Dolphins Passing Thoughts: Waddle’s Big Jump, Drops, Tyreek’s Mea Culpa
Jaylen Waddle is on pace to accomplish something only one other Miami Dolphins player has ever done, and it's among the many examples of the explosion of the passing game in 2022. Waddle currently leads the NFL in yards per reception (among qualifying players) at 18.02, with 1,117 yards on...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Stands By Zach Wilson, Explaining Why QB Was Benched vs. Jaguars
Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stood by Zach Wilson for the entirety of the young quarterback's tumultuous career in New York, through two significant knee injuries, flashes of brilliance between the lines and several trips to rock bottom. Thursday night was no exception. After Wilson was benched in the...
Bears and Bills Fantasy and Betting Outlook
The Philadelphia Eagles last week against the Bears showed exactly how a passing game exploits an opposing weakness. Jalen Hurts saw the Bears playing more man-to-man coverage and stood in and fired downfield for 315 passing yards and two touchdowns. That was a zone-based team out of their element and the Eagles exploited it.
Russell Wilson Praises Brett Rypien for Performance in Cards Win
Wins have been scarce for the 2022 Denver Broncos. Without Russell Wilson at the helm of the offense, the Broncos notched their fourth win of the season last week, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 24-15. With Brett Rypien at quarterback. Rypien went 21-of-26 for 197 yards and a touchdown, with one...
Ryan Neal, Al Woods Ruled Out For Seahawks Pivotal Week 16 Matchup at Chiefs
Already set to play minus star receiver Tyler Lockett as he recovers from hand surgery, the Seahawks will also be without the services of starting defensive tackle Al Woods and Ryan Neal against the Chiefs in Saturday's must-win Christmas Eve contest at Arrowhead Stadium. Earlier this week, coach Pete Carroll...
Packers Opponent Breakdown: Inside the Dolphins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will spend Christmas in Miami with a must-win game against the Dolphins. Miami has lost three in a row – all against high-quality teams – but will be at home and with a significant rest advantage. Let’s take a...
Could Duo of Longhorn RB’s Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner Earn Playing Time As Freshmen?
The Texas Longhorns have boasted some of the best running backs in college football history, from legends such as Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams to recent greats such as Bijan Robinson. Robinson, who won the Doak Walker, is off to the NFL after declaring for the draft and forgoing his...
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly caught a break on Thursday after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be unable to suit up for a highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup between the two rivals at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. But while the absence of an MVP candidate...
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each NFC East Team Projected to Have?
The NFC East playoff picture stays interesting heading into Week 16, with a Giants win over the Commanders Sunday after the teams tied in their last matchup (which was also the last time either team played thanks to some conveniently timed byes). The Eagles slipped by the Bears to improve to 13–1 as they sail into the playoffs, while the Cowboys were put to work by the Jaguars, allowing their most points (40) since Week 12 of the 2020 season.
Patriots-Bengals Injury Report: Parker, Mills OUT; Questionable Jones x 2?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve. The Pats and the Bengals are set to square off on Satruday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. While...
Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In Latest 2021 NFL Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth...
Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Declares for NFL Draft
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns had arguably the best running back room in the country in 2022, which had far more in it than just superstar Bijan Robinson. And on Friday, the Longhorns officially lost a key part of that group, in No. 2 running back, and team leader, Roschon Johnson, who officially opted out of the Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, and declared for the NFL Draft.
Eight Former Oklahoma Players Selected to Pro Bowl Rosters
A collection of former Oklahoma stars get rewarded for their efforts in the professional ranks. With the NFL season winding down with only three weeks remaining, the league released their official Pro Bowl rosters this week - with eight former Sooners earning selections. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb,...
Saquon Barkley Recalls Fellow Penn State Alumnus Franco Harris’s Impact
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was yet to be born when Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris made league history as a central figure in the "Immaculate Reception" during a 1972 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. Barkley and Harris, both Penn State alumni, would eventually cross...
‘Chess Match’: Bobby Wagner to Face Former Teammate Russell Wilson
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has already had two "reunion" games this year, facing his former team and division rival of the Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, twice. The veteran is now set for a third reunion, this time not with a former team but rather with an old teammate.
‘I Feel Really Good,’ Houston Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Keeps Improving
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano is learning fast on the job. Quitoriano is becoming a more important part of the offense after missing the start of the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. At 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, the fifth-round draft pick from Oregon State...
George Pickens Misses Final Practice With Illness
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was not present for the team's second practice of Week 16, listed with an illness on the injury report. Pickens was not in the locker room after practice and did not seem present at the facility throughout the day. He was there yesterday, but it's unknown if he'll return for the final walk-through tomorrow. He is not listed with an injury tag on the final injury report.
Andrew Thomas Unfazed By Pro Bowl Snub
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has been nothing short of spectacular this season, posing a career-high 98.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating per Pro Football Focus. He's allowed only 17 pressures through 14 games, one of those games being against Dallas when he gutted out a nasty flu bug that may have compromised his performance that week.
