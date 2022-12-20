Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
UFC’s Drew Dober issues respectful callout of Michael Chandler: ‘I’m ready for the violence’
UFC lightweight Drew Dober wants a shot at fellow knockout artist Michael Chandler. Fresh off his Fight of the Night knockout of Bobby Green this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 216, Dober (26-11 MMA, 13-6 UFC) called out rising contender Jalin Turner. But another name Dober would love to...
Wichita Eagle
Daniel Cormier takes issue with USADA testing Jon Jones only sparingly compared to Jiri Prochazka
Daniel Cormier doesn’t see how it makes any sense that Jiri Prochazka has been drug-tested 16 times the amount Jon Jones has this year. According to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency database, Prochazka is the most tested UFC fighter in 2022 after submitting a whopping 64 urine samples. Jones, on the other hand, has been tested only four times this year while he’s remained inactive since February 2020 and continued preparing for his heavyweight debut expected early next year.
